finanzen.net
+++ ZertifikateAwards: Bitte stimmen Sie 2x für finanzen.net ab und gewinnen Sie eine Reise nach Berlin! +++-w-
21.10.2020 19:29

ESI Groups Board of Directors appoints Alex Davern as Independent Observer

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

ESI Group, Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) a global player in virtual prototyping software and services for industry, announces that its Board of Directors appointed on October 21, 2020, Alex Davern as Independent Observer in accordance with the recommendations of its Nomination & Governance Committee.

This decision was taken following the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held the same day, which approved the amendment to the Companys articles of association to create the function of Observer. This function could also be used to organize a transition to onboard and offboard individual board members.

To allow Alex Davern to perform his mission of advisor, he will be invited to participate to the Board of Directors meetings and its committees, without voting rights. He will bring his expertise and vision in order to assist the Company in finding a right balance between long-term vision with short-term business needs and in creating value for customers, employees, partners, and shareholders.

Alain de Rouvray commented: "I am delighted to welcome Alex Davern to ESI Group Board as an independent Observer. Former CEO of National Instruments, Alex has an in-depth knowledge of both our industry context and of the management of a listed mid-size global company. His experience as a member of the Board and chairman of Audit Committee of various companies will be highly valuable to us. Furthermore, his dual citizenship (US and Irish) represents a good asset for an international company like ESI Group.

Alex Davern served National Instruments (NATI: NASDAQ), global leader in automated test and automated measurement systems for 26 years in different top management positions from Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer. Alex Davern contributed to the company's development until it reached approximately $1.4 billion in sales with 7,400 people spread in 50 countries today. Alex Davern assisted the founder of National Instruments for 20 years. Alex has recently stepped down from his role as CEO to focus on serving as a board member of National Instruments and other Nasdaq-listed companies (Cirrus Logic, and previously Helen of Troy, Sigmatel Inc.). He is a former President of the American Electronics Association committee on Sarbanes-Oxley and a former member of the SEC's Small Business Advisory Committee. Alex started his career as auditor in Price Waterhouse Coopers. He Graduated from the University College Dublin with a degree in Commerce and a post graduate Diploma in Professional Accounting.

Upcoming events
Q3 2020 Sales
October 27, 2020

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the companys unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation. Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists around the world and reported 2019 sales of 146 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Nachrichten zu ESI Group S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ESI Group News
RSS Feed
ESI Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ESI Group S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ESI Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ESI Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt verantwortungsbewusst investieren mit Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Brent: Bullen bleiben weiter am Drücker
ETP-Awards 2020: Ihre Stimme zählt  Wählen Sie jetzt den besten ETF-Anbieter in Deutschland!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones bleibt Verkaufsdruck?
Vontobel: Trump vs Biden: Mit zwei Zertifikaten vom Ausgang der US-Präsidentschaftswahl profitieren
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie finde ich den besten ETF-Sparplan?
Financial Fact: Konjunkturelle Indikatoren deuten positive Entwicklung an.
Neue wikifolios, neue Investmentchancen
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Geldanlage war noch nie so einfach wie heute
Allvest - Powered by Allianz: Webinar "Flexibel, sicher und renditestark anlegen." Jetzt anmelden!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur ESI Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ESI Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So kommen Sie an eine Zusatzrente aus dem Ausland
Der Glaube an die Schuldenunion verleiht Italien den Deutschland-Bonus
Man macht etwas Symbolisches, um einen Effekt von Beruhigung zu erzielen
Selbstauskunft bei Neumiete  Bei diesen Fragen dürfen Sie flunkern
Normale Amazon-Kunden schreiben Fake-Bewertungen - für bis zu zehn Euro pro Stück

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Wiederholt sich die Vergangenheit?
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Fidelity setzt jetzt auf Aktie von Plug Power
DAX-Chartanalyse: Korrektur wie immer
Newsticker Corona: Gesundheitsminister Spahn positiv auf Coronavirus getestet - In Italien neuer Höchststand bei Infektionen
DAX halbes Prozent im Minus - Corona-Sorgen und Zweifel an US-Hilfspaket belasten Börsen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Anleger in Wartestellung -- PayPal drängt in Kryptowelt. -- Netflix-Zahlen enttäuschen -- Snap macht überraschend Gewinn -- Tesla, KION, LPKF, Software AG im Fokus

Uber bietet Daimler und BMW wohl über eine Milliarde für Fahrdienst - BMW bestätigt Gespräche. Eli Lilly heuert Berater wegen Werksproblemen bei COVID-19-Mittel an. Verizon übertrifft Erwartungen und wird zuversichtlicher. Abbott Laboratories nimmt mit COVID-19-Tests wieder Fahrt auf. Texas Instruments schaut überraschend optimistisch auf das laufende Quartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:14 Uhr
DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Anleger in Wartestellung -- PayPal drängt in Kryptowelt. -- Netflix-Zahlen enttäuschen -- Snap macht überraschend Gewinn -- Tesla, KION, LPKF, Software AG im Fokus
Ausland
19:29 Uhr
Breites Sortiment: Diese Marken gehören zu Colgate-Palmolive
Nebenwerte
19:28 Uhr
Gabelstaplerhersteller Jungheinrich erhöht Prognose für 2020
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
JinkoSolar Holdings Co Ltd Sponsored Amercian Deposit Receipt Repr 2 ShsA0Q87R
BayerBAY001
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Lufthansa AG823212
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
CureVacA2P71U
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
XiaomiA2JNY1