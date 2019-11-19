finanzen.net
19.11.2019 18:00
Bewerten
(0)

ESI Group: Third-quarter 2019 Sales

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (ISIN code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), today released its sales for the third quarter of 20191 (period from August 1 to October 31, 2019).

ESI Group provides mission critical software and solutions to leaders in several industries including Automotive, Aerospace, Heavy Industry, Energy and Defense. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace real prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually pre-certify, manufacture, and maintain an asset, thus boosting both asset and organization performance.

Sales (m)

2019

2018

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current rate

 

Constant rate

Q3 Licenses

20.7

20.6

+0.5%

 

-2.9%

Q3 Services

 

7.9

 

7.4

 

+6.6%

 

+4.5%

Q3 Total

 

28.6

 

28.0

 

+2.1%

 

-0.9%

9 months Licenses

 

61.5

 

60.0

 

+2.6%

 

-0.5%

9 months Services

 

21.8

 

21.2

 

+2.9%

 

+1.1%

9 months Total

 

83.4

 

81.2

 

+2.7%

 

-0.1%

9-month comparison

Over the first nine months of the 2018/19 financial year, ESI Group recorded sales growth of +2.7%, supported by a favorable currency impact (-0.1% cer i.e. constant exchange rates).

Revenues from License sales increased by +2.6% (-0.5% cer), representing 74% of total revenues. The rental installed base increased by +5,7% supported by the strong recurrence of the Licenses activity (82,5%). The New Business showed a slight cyclical decrease. The growing relative weight of recurring revenue increases both the predictability and sustainability of the business.

Sales of Services (Consulting) increased by +2.9% and represented 26% of sales over the period. Such consulting engagements habitually drive subsequent implementation of Licenses for new or existing customers.

ESI Group's global value proposition and its ability to operate in global markets is a highly valuable competitive advantage in supporting its clients. Over the first nine months of the year, sales growth was achieved in all regions: Americas (+6.2%), Asia (+3.0%) and EMEA (+0.9%).

Third-quarter year to year comparison

Q3 2019 sales were nearly stable (+2.1%, -0.9% cer), compared to a strong double-digit growth in Q3 2018. The change breaks down into stable License sales (+0.5%, -2.9% cer) and higher Services (+6.6%, +4.5% cer).

Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group, comments:

"We continue to strengthen our business model based on a high revenue recurrence. We generate ever more synergies on our installed base, particularly with our largest customers. These long-standing partners, like Renault-Nissan and Volkswagen, face their own transformation juggling between innovation and productivity: Its all about their performance! In this context, they reaffirmed the strong strategic dimension of our support in recent months. Our operational transformation is in full swing and continues to be one of my top priorities. We are confident in our ability to grow over numerous years to come and return to a stronger dynamic of profitable growth.

Important note: change in fiscal year closing

The annual general meeting on July 18, 2019 voted to approve a resolution to close the company's fiscal year on December 31 of each year. Accordingly, fiscal 2019 will run exceptionally for 11 months. To ensure the comparability of financial information, pro-forma financial statements will be published as of the announcement of 2019 revenue to facilitate projections of future performance.

Upcoming events

2019 Revenue

February 13, 2020

2019 Results

March 24, 2020

About ESI Group
ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of 139 million in 2018.
For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Follow ESI
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
YouTube

1 Exceptionally, 11-month financial year ending on 12/31/2019, following the approval of the AGM meeting on July 18, 2019.

Nachrichten zu ESI Group S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ESI Group News
RSS Feed
ESI Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ESI Group S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ESI Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ESI Group News
Werbung

Inside

Neue Podcast-Folge: Automatisierte Geldanlage
Alphabet verlässt Trading-Range mit Investment-Kaufsignal
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Kaum Bewegung
Hapag-Lloyd visiert optimistischeres Jahresziel an
SOCIETE GENERALE: HeidelbergCement: Chance von 13,76 Prozent
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Infineon, Lufthansa, Wirecard
Weiterhin Kurspotential bei Qiagen
RWE  Großer Anlass zur Zuversicht
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ESI Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ESI Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

400.000 in Aktien, 160.000 auf Konten  wie mache ich mehr draus?
Das bringt die Idee vom ehrlichen Mietspiegel
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Mit diesen zehn Aktien können Sie nur gewinnen
Mindestens jede vierte Bank nimmt Negativzinsen von Sparern

News von

Wie muss ich Kursgewinne und Dividenden von norwegischen Aktien wie Nel Asa, Tomra oder Mowi versteuern?
Der Morgen kompakt: Sechs Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
DAX: Fehlende Verkäufe sind ein Zeichen
Höchste Ausschüttung aller Zeiten: Dieser Fonds überweist Anleger über eine halbe Milliarde Euro
Die besten Aktien für die Jahresendrally

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Aroundtown: Offerte für TLG -- thyssenkrupp beauftragt wohl Bank mit Untersuchung von Industrial Solutions -- Drägerwerk, easyJet, VW, MorphoSys im Fokus

EU-Kommission hat Bedenken gegen Metallo-Übernahme durch Aurubis. Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof übernimmt Teile von Thomas Cook. Gerresheimer-Aktie mit deutlichem Minus: Sanofi kündigt Projekt. Merck KGaA erwägt angeblich Verkauf des Pigment-Geschäfts. Home Depot senkt Prognose für Umsatzwachstum im Gesamtjahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:06 Uhr
DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Aroundtown: Offerte für TLG -- thyssenkrupp beauftragt wohl Bank mit Untersuchung von Industrial Solutions -- Drägerwerk, easyJet, VW, MorphoSys im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
18:06 Uhr
Apple meldet neues Patent an, das Apple Watch-Nutzern gefallen dürfte
Aktie im Fokus
17:54 Uhr
Deutsche Börse offenbar ebenfalls mit möglichem Interesse an BME - Aktien legen zu
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
K+S AGKSAG88
BASFBASF11
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81