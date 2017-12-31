ESI Showcases Engineering Solutions for Smart Factories at Global Industrie 2018

ESI
Group, leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services for manufacturing
industries, announces its presence at the 1st
edition of Global
Industrie tradeshow, in Paris from March 27th
to 30th. Under the high Patronage of Mr.
Emmanuel Macron, President of France, this event will gather key actors
in the industry transformation ecosystem around a common vision for the
Smart Factory. ESI will demonstrate to international participants how
its disruptive solutions for manufacturers enable the technological leap
towards Industry 4.0.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320006211/en/
ESI experts will present solutions to support the Industry 4.0 transformation (Photo: ESI Group)
This large-scale European event, bringing together 4 different
tradeshows, marks a major milestone for the Industry of the Future
program in France. ESI is proud to attend the 1st edition of
Global Industrie and to reassert its commitment to support the greatly
disruptive industrial transformation. At booth 4L32, ESI will be located
near its partner, the Industry of the Future Alliance ("Alliance
Industrie du Futur), whose role is to assist French companies in
transforming and modernizing their industry using digital technologies.
ESI will demonstrate how its Virtual Prototyping solutions empower
manufacturing companies to introduce innovative products, processes and
materials while respecting the constraints of safety regulations,
weight reduction targets, timing, and cost. Combining Virtual
Prototyping with system modeling and artificial intelligence
technologies, Smart Virtual Prototyping creates the possibility to merge
physical-based design, data-driven intelligence, and decision systems.
ESI has recently introduced the concept of Hybrid
TwinTM, which provides a methodology that will enable
plant operations managers to leverage the data they collect from their
manufacturing plants and thereby boost their production performance,
reduce scrap rates, and improve manufacturing quality, while reducing
down-time and energy consumption. The Hybrid TwinTM will be
featured on ESIs booth, along with insightful videos, demos and a
series of live presentations, including:
-
Experiencing
the Hybrid Twin of a manufacturing line
-
Understanding
Big Data for improved Industrial Operations Performance
-
Realize
the Potential of Additive Manufacturing
-
Securing
Composites for mass production in Automotive manufacturing
-
Leverage
Virtual Reality to experience human centric Smart Factories
-
Achieve
accurate high precision machined parts with Virtual Manufacturing
In the field of Metallic Additive Manufacturing, ESI will present its
manufacturing and engineering solutions that enable cost-effective
production and help anticipate material performance requirements for
certification and qualification.
Also to be found in ESIs portfolio is the ability to leverage virtual
reality for immersive engineering creating human-centric smart
factories, based on realistic interaction throughout the manufacturing
and assembly processes. Here ESI joins one of the key actors in the
industry, Assystem Technologies, at booth #3G78 where they present their
Factory 4.0 concept nex[r]volution developed with Virtual Reality
solution ESI
IC.IDO: "For Assystem Technologies, it is fundamental to foster
the use of digital design and simulation tools in factories today. This
revolution reduces development cycle times and strengthens technological
choices. By using ESIs immersive 3D solution IC.IDO, supporting
collaboration between remote sites, were able to meet ergonomic
requirements for assembly processes, says Soffien Gardoud,
Vitrolles Branch Director at Assystem Technologies. Visitors will
experience this custom-tailored IC.IDO demo with Head Mounted Displays.
To schedule a meeting at ESIs booth or for more information about
Global Industrie, please visit: www.esi-group.com/smart-industries-2018
For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press
About ESI Group
ESI
Group is a leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI
has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers
replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to
virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future
products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is
now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance
Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product
during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid
Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables
manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict
product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial
sector, ESI
Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and
reported annual sales of 141 million in 2016. For more information,
please visit www.esi-group.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320006211/en/