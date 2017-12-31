ESI Showcases Engineering Solutions for Smart Factories at Global Industrie 2018

ESI Group, leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, announces its presence at the 1st edition of Global Industrie tradeshow, in Paris from March 27th to 30th. Under the high Patronage of Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France, this event will gather key actors in the industry transformation ecosystem around a common vision for the Smart Factory. ESI will demonstrate to international participants how its disruptive solutions for manufacturers enable the technological leap towards Industry 4.0.

This large-scale European event, bringing together 4 different tradeshows, marks a major milestone for the Industry of the Future program in France. ESI is proud to attend the 1st edition of Global Industrie and to reassert its commitment to support the greatly disruptive industrial transformation. At booth 4L32, ESI will be located near its partner, the Industry of the Future Alliance ("Alliance Industrie du Futur), whose role is to assist French companies in transforming and modernizing their industry using digital technologies.

ESI will demonstrate how its Virtual Prototyping solutions empower manufacturing companies to introduce innovative products, processes and materials  while respecting the constraints of safety regulations, weight reduction targets, timing, and cost. Combining Virtual Prototyping with system modeling and artificial intelligence technologies, Smart Virtual Prototyping creates the possibility to merge physical-based design, data-driven intelligence, and decision systems.

ESI has recently introduced the concept of Hybrid TwinTM, which provides a methodology that will enable plant operations managers to leverage the data they collect from their manufacturing plants and thereby boost their production performance, reduce scrap rates, and improve manufacturing quality, while reducing down-time and energy consumption. The Hybrid TwinTM will be featured on ESIs booth, along with insightful videos, demos and a series of live presentations, including:

Experiencing the Hybrid Twin of a manufacturing line

Understanding Big Data for improved Industrial Operations Performance

Realize the Potential of Additive Manufacturing

Securing Composites for mass production in Automotive manufacturing

Leverage Virtual Reality to experience human centric Smart Factories

Achieve accurate high precision machined parts with Virtual Manufacturing

In the field of Metallic Additive Manufacturing, ESI will present its manufacturing and engineering solutions that enable cost-effective production and help anticipate material performance requirements for certification and qualification.

Also to be found in ESIs portfolio is the ability to leverage virtual reality for immersive engineering  creating human-centric smart factories, based on realistic interaction throughout the manufacturing and assembly processes. Here ESI joins one of the key actors in the industry, Assystem Technologies, at booth #3G78 where they present their Factory 4.0 concept nex[r]volution developed with Virtual Reality solution ESI IC.IDO: "For Assystem Technologies, it is fundamental to foster the use of digital design and simulation tools in factories today. This revolution reduces development cycle times and strengthens technological choices. By using ESIs immersive 3D solution IC.IDO, supporting collaboration between remote sites, were able to meet ergonomic requirements for assembly processes, says Soffien Gardoud, Vitrolles Branch Director at Assystem Technologies. Visitors will experience this custom-tailored IC.IDO demo with Head Mounted Displays.

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of 141 million in 2016. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com.

