Essex Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) (the "Company) announced today
its first quarter 2019 earnings results and related business activities.
Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO), and Core FFO per diluted
share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 are detailed below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Change
|
Per Diluted Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$1.81
|
|
$1.38
|
|
31.2%
|
Total FFO
|
|
$3.34
|
|
$3.35
|
|
-0.3%
|
Core FFO
|
|
$3.23
|
|
$3.09
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter 2019 Highlights:
-
Reported Net Income per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 of
$1.81, compared to $1.38 in the first quarter of 2018. The increase is
largely attributable to a gain on remeasurement of co-investments in
the first quarter of 2019.
-
Grew Core FFO per diluted share by 4.5% compared to the first quarter
of 2018.
-
Achieved same-property gross revenue and net operating income ("NOI)
growth of 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively, compared to the first quarter
of 2018.
-
Increased the dividend by 4.8% to an annual distribution of $7.80 per
common share, our 25th consecutive annual increase.
-
Revised full-year Net Income per diluted share guidance range to $5.49
to $5.83. Provided Net Income guidance range for the second quarter of
$1.18 to $1.28 per diluted share.
-
Revised full-year Total FFO per diluted share guidance range to $13.01
to $13.35, raising the midpoint by $0.16 per share. Provided Total FFO
guidance range for the second quarter of $3.18 to $3.28 per diluted
share.
-
Increased full-year Core FFO per diluted share guidance by $0.05 per
share at the midpoint to a range of $12.90 to $13.25. Provided Core
FFO guidance range for the second quarter of $3.17 to $3.27 per
diluted share.
-
Reaffirmed full-year guidance for same-property revenues, expenses,
and NOI growth.
"We are pleased with our first quarter results as operating fundamentals
in our West Coast markets continue to be healthy, resulting in Core FFO
exceeding guidance. Our Northern California and Seattle regions continue
to lead the portfolio with solid demand, led by the technology sector,
which is driving above-average job and wage growth relative to the U.S.
Our results in Southern California continue to be strong, even though
job growth underperformed our expectations. Overall, we remain on-track
to achieve rent growth of approximately 3% in our markets for the
full-year 2019, commented Michael Schall, President and CEO of the
Company.
SAME-PROPERTY OPERATIONS
Same-property operating results exclude any properties that are not
comparable for the periods presented. The table below illustrates the
percentage change in same-property gross revenues for the quarter ended
March 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and the
sequential percentage change for the quarter ended March 31, 2019
compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, by submarket for the
Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2019 vs.
Q1 2018
|
|
Q1 2019 vs.
Q4 2018
|
|
% of Total
|
|
|
Gross
Revenues
|
|
Gross
Revenues
|
|
Q1 2019
Revenues
|
Southern California
|
|
|
Los Angeles County
|
|
3.7%
|
|
1.1%
|
|
19.1%
|
Orange County
|
|
2.0%
|
|
0.2%
|
|
10.9%
|
San Diego County
|
|
2.9%
|
|
0.5%
|
|
8.5%
|
Ventura County and Other
|
|
3.2%
|
|
1.3%
|
|
4.8%
|
Total Southern California
|
|
3.0%
|
|
0.8%
|
|
43.3%
|
Northern California
|
|
|
Santa Clara County
|
|
3.8%
|
|
1.3%
|
|
18.8%
|
Alameda County
|
|
2.6%
|
|
0.7%
|
|
6.9%
|
San Mateo County
|
|
4.5%
|
|
1.8%
|
|
5.0%
|
Contra Costa County
|
|
1.7%
|
|
0.8%
|
|
4.8%
|
San Francisco
|
|
3.1%
|
|
0.9%
|
|
3.3%
|
Total Northern California
|
|
3.4%
|
|
1.2%
|
|
38.8%
|
Seattle Metro
|
|
2.6%
|
|
0.8%
|
|
17.9%
|
Same-Property Portfolio
|
|
3.1%
|
|
0.9%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-Over-Year Growth
|
|
|
Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018
|
|
|
Gross
Revenues
|
|
Operating
Expenses
|
|
NOI
|
Southern California
|
|
3.0%
|
|
3.0%
|
|
3.1%
|
Northern California
|
|
3.4%
|
|
0.9%
|
|
4.2%
|
Seattle Metro
|
|
2.6%
|
|
12.2%
|
|
-1.2%
|
Same-Property Portfolio
|
|
3.1%
|
|
3.9%
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sequential Growth
|
|
|
Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018
|
|
|
Gross
Revenues
|
|
Operating
Expenses
|
|
NOI
|
Southern California
|
|
0.8%
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
1.1%
|
Northern California
|
|
1.2%
|
|
-2.5%
|
|
2.5%
|
Seattle Metro
|
|
0.8%
|
|
4.4%
|
|
-0.8%
|
Same-Property Portfolio
|
|
0.9%
|
|
-0.2%
|
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Occupancies
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
3/31/2019
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
3/31/2018
|
Southern California
|
|
96.8%
|
|
96.7%
|
|
96.9%
|
Northern California
|
|
97.1%
|
|
96.9%
|
|
97.4%
|
Seattle Metro
|
|
96.9%
|
|
96.7%
|
|
96.9%
|
Same-Property Portfolio
|
|
96.9%
|
|
96.8%
|
|
97.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
Real Estate
In March 2019, the Company purchased its joint venture partners 45.0%
interest in One South Market, a 312 unit apartment community located in
San Jose, CA for a pro rata contract price of $80.6 million. Concurrent
with the closing of the acquisition, $86.0 million in mortgage debt was
repaid. As a result of this acquisition, the Company realized a gain on
remeasurement of co-investment of $31.5 million, which has been excluded
from Total and Core FFO. Furthermore, the company recognized $0.8
million in promote income, which has been excluded from the calculation
of Core FFO.
Preferred Equity
In February 2019, the Company originated a $24.5 million preferred
equity investment in a multifamily development, located in Mountain
View, CA. The investment has an initial preferred return of 11.0% and
matures in 2024.
In February 2019, the Company received cash of $10.9 million from the
redemption of a preferred equity investment in a property located in San
Jose, CA. The Company recorded $0.1 million of income from prepayment
penalties as a result of the early redemption, which has been excluded
from Core FFO.
In March 2019, the Company originated a $36.0 million preferred equity
investment in a multifamily development, located in Irvine, CA. The
initial funding for this investment is expected to occur at the
beginning of the third quarter of 2019 and be fully funded by the end of
September. The investment has an initial preferred return of 10.2% and
matures in 2022.
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company received $16.3 million from the
redemption of a preferred equity investment in a property located in
Orange County, CA.
LIQUIDITY AND BALANCE SHEET
Common Stock
In January 2019, the Company repurchased 234,061 shares of its common
stock totaling $57.0 million, including commissions, at an average price
of $243.48 per share. In February 2019, Essexs Board of Directors
approved the replenishment of the stock repurchase plan, increasing the
repurchase authority to $250.0 million. As of March 31, 2019, the
Company had $250.0 million of purchase authority remaining under the
stock repurchase plan.
The Company did not issue any shares of common stock through its equity
distribution program in the first quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet
During the first quarter of 2019, the Company issued $500.0 million of
10-year senior unsecured notes due in 2029 at an interest rate per annum
of 4.0% and an effective yield of 4.0%. The proceeds were used to repay
$441.4 million of secured debt during the quarter with a cash rate of
5.3% and an effective rate of 4.0%.
As of April 22, 2019, the Company had $1.1 billion in undrawn capacity
on its unsecured credit facilities.
Guidance
For the first quarter of 2019, the Company exceeded the midpoint of the
guidance range provided in its fourth quarter 2018 earnings release for
Core FFO by $0.04 per share.
The following table provides a reconciliation of first quarter 2019 Core
FFO per share to the midpoint of the guidance provided in the fourth
quarter 2018 earnings release, which was dated January 30, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Diluted
Share
|
Projected midpoint of Core FFO per share for Q1 2019
|
|
$
|
3.19
|
|
NOI from consolidated communities
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
FFO from Co-Investments
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
G&A and other
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Core FFO per share for Q1 2019 reported
|
|
$
|
3.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
The table below provides key changes to the 2019 full-year assumptions
for Net Income, Total FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, and same-property
growth. For additional details regarding the Companys 2019 assumptions,
please see page S-14 of the accompanying supplemental financial
information. For the second quarter of 2019, the Company has established
a range for Core FFO per diluted share of $3.17 to $3.27.
2019 Full-Year Guidance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
Range
|
|
Previous
Midpoint
|
|
Revised
Range
|
|
Revised
Midpoint
|
Per Diluted Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$4.81 - $5.21
|
|
$5.01
|
|
$5.49 - $5.83
|
|
$5.66
|
Total FFO
|
|
$12.82 - $13.22
|
|
$13.02
|
|
$13.01 - $13.35
|
|
$13.18
|
Core FFO
|
|
$12.83 - $13.23
|
|
$13.03
|
|
$12.90 - $13.25
|
|
$13.08
|
Same-Property Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Revenues
|
|
2.5% to 3.5%
|
|
3.0%
|
|
2.5% to 3.5%
|
|
3.0%
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
2.5% to 3.5%
|
|
3.0%
|
|
2.5% to 3.5%
|
|
3.0%
|
NOI
|
|
2.1% to 3.9%
|
|
3.0%
|
|
2.1% to 3.9%
|
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Company is scheduled to participate in the National Association of
Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT) Institutional Investor Forum in
New York from June 4 - 6, 2019. The Companys President and Chief
Executive Officer, Michael J. Schall, will present at the conference on
June 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast and can be
accessed on the Investors section of the Companys website at www.essex.com.
A copy of any materials provided by the Company at the conference will
also be made available on the Investors section of the Companys website.
CONFERENCE CALL WITH MANAGEMENT
The Company will host an earnings conference call with management to
discuss its quarterly results on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9 a.m. PT
(12 p.m. ET), which will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.essex.com,
and accessible via phone by dialing toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or
toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.
A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and
digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com
and select the first quarter 2019 earnings link. To access the replay,
dial (844) 512-2921 using the replay pin number 13688957. If you are
unable to access the information via the Companys website, please
contact the Investor Relations Department at investors@essex.com
or by calling (650) 655-7800.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated
real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops,
and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast
markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment
communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an
additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
Additional information about the Company can be found on the Companys
website at www.essex.com.
This press release and accompanying supplemental financial information
has been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission
electronically on Form 8-K and can be accessed from the Companys
website at www.essex.com.
If you are unable to obtain the information via the Web, please contact
the Investor Relations Department at (650) 655-7800.
FFO RECONCILIATION
FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment
Trusts ("NAREIT), is generally considered by industry analysts as an
appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT. Generally, FFO
adjusts the net income of equity REITs for non-cash charges such as
depreciation and amortization of rental properties, impairment charges,
gains on sales of real estate and extraordinary items. Management
considers FFO and FFO which excludes non-core items, which is referred
to as "Core FFO, to be useful supplemental operating performance
measures of an equity REIT because, together with net income and cash
flows, FFO and Core FFO provide investors with additional bases to
evaluate the operating performance and ability of a REIT to incur and
service debt and to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and
to pay dividends. By excluding gains or losses related to sales of
depreciated operating properties and excluding real estate depreciation
(which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition
based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can
help investors compare the operating performance of a real estate
company between periods or as compared to different companies. By
further adjusting for items that are not considered part of the
Companys core business operations, Core FFO allows investors to compare
the core operating performance of the Company to its performance in
prior reporting periods and to the operating performance of other real
estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are
not comparable from period to period and tend to obscure the Companys
actual operating results. FFO and Core FFO do not represent net income
or cash flows from operations as defined by U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles ("GAAP) and are not intended to indicate whether
cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. These measures should
not be considered as alternatives to net income as an indicator of the
REIT's operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.
FFO and Core FFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund
all cash needs including principal amortization, capital improvements
and distributions to stockholders. FFO and Core FFO also do not
represent cash flows generated from operating, investing or financing
activities as defined under GAAP. Management has consistently applied
the NAREIT definition of FFO to all periods presented. However, there is
judgment involved and other REITs calculation of FFO may vary from the
NAREIT definition for this measure, and thus their disclosures of FFO
may not be comparable to the Companys calculation.
The following table sets forth the Companys calculation of diluted FFO
and Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in
thousands, except for share and per share amounts):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and
unitholders
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
118,858
|
|
|
$
|
90,918
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
120,568
|
|
|
|
119,105
|
|
Gains not included in FFO
|
|
|
(31,535
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation and amortization add back from unconsolidated
co-investments
|
|
|
15,190
|
|
|
|
15,859
|
|
Noncontrolling interest related to Operating Partnership units
|
|
|
4,171
|
|
|
|
3,132
|
|
Depreciation attributable to third party ownership and other
|
|
|
(230
|
)
|
|
|
(232
|
)
|
Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and
unitholders
|
|
$
|
227,022
|
|
|
$
|
228,782
|
|
FFO per share diluted
|
|
$
|
3.34
|
|
|
$
|
3.35
|
|
Expensed acquisition and investment related costs
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
|
$
|
57
|
|
Loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
(680
|
)
|
Unrealized (gains) losses on marketable securities
|
|
|
(4,510
|
)
|
|
|
876
|
|
Unrealized gain on unconsolidated co-investments
|
|
|
(314
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Interest rate hedge ineffectiveness (1)
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
Gain on early retirement of debt, net
|
|
|
(1,336
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Co-investment promote income
|
|
|
(809
|
)
|
|
|
(20,541
|
)
|
Income from early redemption of preferred equity investments
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
General and administrative and other, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,433
|
|
Insurance reimbursements and legal settlements, net
|
|
|
(210
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Core Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders
and unitholders
|
|
$
|
220,014
|
|
|
$
|
210,959
|
|
Core FFO per share diluted
|
|
$
|
3.23
|
|
|
$
|
3.09
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted (2)
|
|
|
68,048,908
|
|
|
|
68,318,012
|
|
(1)
|
|
Interest rate swaps are generally adjusted to fair value through
other comprehensive income (loss). However, because certain of our
interest rate swaps do not have a 0% LIBOR floor, while related
hedged debt in these cases is subject to a 0% LIBOR floor, the
portion of the change in fair value of these interest rate swaps
attributable to this mismatch is recorded as noncash interest rate
hedge ineffectiveness through interest expense. On January 1, 2019,
the Company adopted ASU No. 2017-12 "Derivatives and Hedging -
Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities," which
resulted in a cumulative effect adjustment of $181,000 from interest
expense to accumulated other comprehensive income.
|
(2)
|
|
Assumes conversion of all outstanding limited partnership units in
Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership) into shares of
the Companys common stock and excludes all DownREIT limited
partnership units for which the Operating Partnership has the
ability and intention to redeem the units for cash and does not
consider them to be common stock equivalents.
|
|
|
NET OPERATING INCOME ("NOI) AND SAME-PROPERTY NOI RECONCILIATIONS
NOI and Same-Property NOI are considered by management to be important
supplemental performance measures to earnings from operations included
in the Companys condensed consolidated statements of income. The
presentation of same-property NOI assists with the presentation of the
Companys operations prior to the allocation of depreciation and any
corporate-level or financing-related costs. NOI reflects the operating
performance of a community and allows for an easy comparison of the
operating performance of individual communities or groups of
communities. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have
different financing and overhead structures, with varying marginal
impacts to overhead by acquiring real estate, NOI is considered by many
in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the
value of a real estate asset or group of assets. The Company defines
same-property NOI as same-property revenue less same-property operating
expenses, including property taxes. Please see the reconciliation of
earnings from operations to NOI and same-property NOI, which in the
table below is the NOI for stabilized properties consolidated by the
Company for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Earnings from operations
|
|
$
|
115,695
|
|
|
$
|
110,547
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate-level property management expenses
|
|
|
8,153
|
|
|
|
7,770
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
120,568
|
|
|
|
119,105
|
|
Management and other fees from affiliates
|
|
|
(2,335
|
)
|
|
|
(2,308
|
)
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
13,459
|
|
|
|
14,813
|
|
Expensed acquisition and investment related costs
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
NOI
|
|
|
255,572
|
|
|
|
249,984
|
|
Less: Non-same property NOI
|
|
|
(12,738
|
)
|
|
|
(13,662
|
)
|
Same-Property NOI
|
|
$
|
242,834
|
|
|
$
|
236,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:
This press release includes "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical
facts, including statements regarding the Company's expectations,
estimates, assumptions, hopes, intentions, beliefs and strategies
regarding the future. Words such as "expects, "assumes, "anticipates,
"may, "will, "intends, "plans, "believes, "seeks, "estimates, and
variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to
identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking
statements include, among other things, statements regarding the
Companys intent, beliefs or expectations with respect to the timing of
completion of current development and redevelopment projects and the
stabilization of such projects, the timing of lease-up and occupancy of
its apartment communities, the anticipated operating performance of its
apartment communities, the total projected costs of development and
redevelopment projects, co-investment activities, qualification as a
REIT under the Internal Revenue Code, the real estate markets in the
geographies in which the Companys properties are located and in the
United States in general, the adequacy of future cash flows to meet
anticipated cash needs, its financing activities and the use of proceeds
from such activities, the availability of debt and equity financing,
general economic conditions including the potential impacts from the
economic conditions, trends affecting the Companys financial condition
or results of operations, changes to U.S. tax laws and regulations in
general or specifically related to REITs or real estate, changes to laws
and regulations in jurisdictions in which communities the Company owns
are located, and other information that is not historical information.
While the Company's management believes the assumptions underlying its
forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors, many of which are beyond the Companys control, which could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to
be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The Company cannot assure the future results or outcome of the matters
described in these statements; rather, these statements merely reflect
the Companys current expectations of the approximate outcomes of the
matters discussed. Factors that might cause the Companys actual
results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include, but
are not limited to, the following: the Company may fail to achieve its
business objectives; the actual completion of development and
redevelopment projects may be subject to delays; the stabilization dates
of such projects may be delayed; the Company may abandon or defer
development projects for a number of reasons, including changes in local
market conditions which make development less desirable, increases in
costs of development, increases in the cost of capital or lack of
capital availability, resulting in losses; the total projected costs of
current development and redevelopment projects may exceed expectations;
such development and redevelopment projects may not be completed;
development and redevelopment projects and acquisitions may fail to meet
expectations; estimates of future income from an acquired property may
prove to be inaccurate; occupancy rates and rental demand may be
adversely affected by competition and local economic and market
conditions; there may be increased interest rates and operating costs;
the Company may be unsuccessful in the management of its relationships
with its co-investment partners; future cash flows may be inadequate to
meet operating requirements and/or may be insufficient to provide for
dividend payments in accordance with REIT requirements; there may be a
downturn in general economic conditions, the real estate industry, and
the markets in which the Company's communities are located; changes in
laws or regulations; the terms of any refinancing may not be as
favorable as the terms of existing indebtedness; and those risks,
special considerations, and other factors referred to in the Companys
annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other
reports that the Company files with the SEC from time to time. All
forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, the Company
assumes no obligation to update or supplement this information for any
reason, and therefore, they may not represent the Companys estimates
and assumptions after the date of this press release.
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS
Non-GAAP financial measures and certain other capitalized terms, as used
in this earnings release, are defined and further explained on pages
S-17.1 through S-17.4, "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
and Other Terms," of the accompanying supplemental financial
information. The supplemental financial information is available on the
Company's website at www.essex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424006056/en/