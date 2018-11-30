finanzen.net
24.04.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Essex Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) (the "Company) announced today its first quarter 2019 earnings results and related business activities.

Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO), and Core FFO per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 are detailed below.

         
  Three Months Ended

March 31,

 
%
2019   2018 Change

Per Diluted Share

Net Income $1.81 $1.38 31.2%
Total FFO $3.34 $3.35 -0.3%
Core FFO $3.23 $3.09 4.5%
             

First Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Reported Net Income per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 of $1.81, compared to $1.38 in the first quarter of 2018. The increase is largely attributable to a gain on remeasurement of co-investments in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Grew Core FFO per diluted share by 4.5% compared to the first quarter of 2018.
  • Achieved same-property gross revenue and net operating income ("NOI) growth of 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2018.
  • Increased the dividend by 4.8% to an annual distribution of $7.80 per common share, our 25th consecutive annual increase.
  • Revised full-year Net Income per diluted share guidance range to $5.49 to $5.83. Provided Net Income guidance range for the second quarter of $1.18 to $1.28 per diluted share.
  • Revised full-year Total FFO per diluted share guidance range to $13.01 to $13.35, raising the midpoint by $0.16 per share. Provided Total FFO guidance range for the second quarter of $3.18 to $3.28 per diluted share.
  • Increased full-year Core FFO per diluted share guidance by $0.05 per share at the midpoint to a range of $12.90 to $13.25. Provided Core FFO guidance range for the second quarter of $3.17 to $3.27 per diluted share.
  • Reaffirmed full-year guidance for same-property revenues, expenses, and NOI growth.

"We are pleased with our first quarter results as operating fundamentals in our West Coast markets continue to be healthy, resulting in Core FFO exceeding guidance. Our Northern California and Seattle regions continue to lead the portfolio with solid demand, led by the technology sector, which is driving above-average job and wage growth relative to the U.S. Our results in Southern California continue to be strong, even though job growth underperformed our expectations. Overall, we remain on-track to achieve rent growth of approximately 3% in our markets for the full-year 2019, commented Michael Schall, President and CEO of the Company.

SAME-PROPERTY OPERATIONS

Same-property operating results exclude any properties that are not comparable for the periods presented. The table below illustrates the percentage change in same-property gross revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and the sequential percentage change for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, by submarket for the Company:

     

Q1 2019 vs.
Q1 2018

 

Q1 2019 vs.
Q4 2018

  % of Total

Gross
Revenues

 

Gross
Revenues

 

Q1 2019
Revenues

Southern California
Los Angeles County 3.7% 1.1% 19.1%
Orange County 2.0% 0.2% 10.9%
San Diego County 2.9% 0.5% 8.5%
Ventura County and Other 3.2%   1.3%   4.8%
Total Southern California 3.0%   0.8%   43.3%
Northern California
Santa Clara County 3.8% 1.3% 18.8%
Alameda County 2.6% 0.7% 6.9%
San Mateo County 4.5% 1.8% 5.0%
Contra Costa County 1.7% 0.8% 4.8%
San Francisco 3.1%   0.9%   3.3%
Total Northern California 3.4%   1.2%   38.8%
Seattle Metro 2.6%   0.8%   17.9%
Same-Property Portfolio 3.1%   0.9%   100.0%
 
 
Year-Over-Year Growth
Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018
Gross

Revenues

  Operating

Expenses

  NOI
Southern California 3.0%   3.0%   3.1%
Northern California 3.4% 0.9% 4.2%
Seattle Metro 2.6%   12.2%   -1.2%
Same-Property Portfolio 3.1%   3.9%   2.8%

 

Sequential Growth
Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018
Gross

Revenues

  Operating

Expenses

  NOI
Southern California 0.8% -0.2% 1.1%
Northern California 1.2% -2.5% 2.5%
Seattle Metro 0.8%   4.4%   -0.8%
Same-Property Portfolio 0.9%   -0.2%   1.3%
 
Financial Occupancies
Quarter Ended
3/31/2019   12/31/2018   3/31/2018
Southern California 96.8% 96.7% 96.9%
Northern California 97.1% 96.9% 97.4%
Seattle Metro 96.9%   96.7%   96.9%
Same-Property Portfolio 96.9%   96.8%   97.1%
 

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Real Estate

In March 2019, the Company purchased its joint venture partners 45.0% interest in One South Market, a 312 unit apartment community located in San Jose, CA for a pro rata contract price of $80.6 million. Concurrent with the closing of the acquisition, $86.0 million in mortgage debt was repaid. As a result of this acquisition, the Company realized a gain on remeasurement of co-investment of $31.5 million, which has been excluded from Total and Core FFO. Furthermore, the company recognized $0.8 million in promote income, which has been excluded from the calculation of Core FFO.

Preferred Equity

In February 2019, the Company originated a $24.5 million preferred equity investment in a multifamily development, located in Mountain View, CA. The investment has an initial preferred return of 11.0% and matures in 2024.

In February 2019, the Company received cash of $10.9 million from the redemption of a preferred equity investment in a property located in San Jose, CA. The Company recorded $0.1 million of income from prepayment penalties as a result of the early redemption, which has been excluded from Core FFO.

In March 2019, the Company originated a $36.0 million preferred equity investment in a multifamily development, located in Irvine, CA. The initial funding for this investment is expected to occur at the beginning of the third quarter of 2019 and be fully funded by the end of September. The investment has an initial preferred return of 10.2% and matures in 2022.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company received $16.3 million from the redemption of a preferred equity investment in a property located in Orange County, CA.

LIQUIDITY AND BALANCE SHEET

Common Stock

In January 2019, the Company repurchased 234,061 shares of its common stock totaling $57.0 million, including commissions, at an average price of $243.48 per share. In February 2019, Essexs Board of Directors approved the replenishment of the stock repurchase plan, increasing the repurchase authority to $250.0 million. As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $250.0 million of purchase authority remaining under the stock repurchase plan.

The Company did not issue any shares of common stock through its equity distribution program in the first quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company issued $500.0 million of 10-year senior unsecured notes due in 2029 at an interest rate per annum of 4.0% and an effective yield of 4.0%. The proceeds were used to repay $441.4 million of secured debt during the quarter with a cash rate of 5.3% and an effective rate of 4.0%.

As of April 22, 2019, the Company had $1.1 billion in undrawn capacity on its unsecured credit facilities.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2019, the Company exceeded the midpoint of the guidance range provided in its fourth quarter 2018 earnings release for Core FFO by $0.04 per share.

The following table provides a reconciliation of first quarter 2019 Core FFO per share to the midpoint of the guidance provided in the fourth quarter 2018 earnings release, which was dated January 30, 2019.

 

Per Diluted
Share

Projected midpoint of Core FFO per share for Q1 2019 $ 3.19
NOI from consolidated communities 0.04
FFO from Co-Investments 0.02
G&A and other (0.02 )
Core FFO per share for Q1 2019 reported $ 3.23  
 

The table below provides key changes to the 2019 full-year assumptions for Net Income, Total FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, and same-property growth. For additional details regarding the Companys 2019 assumptions, please see page S-14 of the accompanying supplemental financial information. For the second quarter of 2019, the Company has established a range for Core FFO per diluted share of $3.17 to $3.27.

2019 Full-Year Guidance

       

Previous
Range

 

Previous
Midpoint

Revised
Range

 

Revised
Midpoint

Per Diluted Share
Net Income $4.81 - $5.21 $5.01 $5.49 - $5.83 $5.66
Total FFO $12.82 - $13.22 $13.02 $13.01 - $13.35 $13.18
Core FFO $12.83 - $13.23 $13.03 $12.90 - $13.25 $13.08
Same-Property Growth
Gross Revenues 2.5% to 3.5% 3.0% 2.5% to 3.5% 3.0%
Operating Expenses 2.5% to 3.5% 3.0% 2.5% to 3.5% 3.0%
NOI 2.1% to 3.9% 3.0% 2.1% to 3.9% 3.0%
 

UPCOMING EVENTS

The Company is scheduled to participate in the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT) Institutional Investor Forum in New York from June 4 - 6, 2019. The Companys President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Schall, will present at the conference on June 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investors section of the Companys website at www.essex.com. A copy of any materials provided by the Company at the conference will also be made available on the Investors section of the Companys website.

CONFERENCE CALL WITH MANAGEMENT

The Company will host an earnings conference call with management to discuss its quarterly results on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET), which will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.essex.com, and accessible via phone by dialing toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.

A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com and select the first quarter 2019 earnings link. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 using the replay pin number 13688957. If you are unable to access the information via the Companys website, please contact the Investor Relations Department at investors@essex.com or by calling (650) 655-7800.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Companys website at www.essex.com.

This press release and accompanying supplemental financial information has been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission electronically on Form 8-K and can be accessed from the Companys website at www.essex.com. If you are unable to obtain the information via the Web, please contact the Investor Relations Department at (650) 655-7800.

FFO RECONCILIATION

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT), is generally considered by industry analysts as an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT. Generally, FFO adjusts the net income of equity REITs for non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization of rental properties, impairment charges, gains on sales of real estate and extraordinary items. Management considers FFO and FFO which excludes non-core items, which is referred to as "Core FFO, to be useful supplemental operating performance measures of an equity REIT because, together with net income and cash flows, FFO and Core FFO provide investors with additional bases to evaluate the operating performance and ability of a REIT to incur and service debt and to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and to pay dividends. By excluding gains or losses related to sales of depreciated operating properties and excluding real estate depreciation (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can help investors compare the operating performance of a real estate company between periods or as compared to different companies. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of the Companys core business operations, Core FFO allows investors to compare the core operating performance of the Company to its performance in prior reporting periods and to the operating performance of other real estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are not comparable from period to period and tend to obscure the Companys actual operating results. FFO and Core FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP) and are not intended to indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income as an indicator of the REIT's operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all cash needs including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash flows generated from operating, investing or financing activities as defined under GAAP. Management has consistently applied the NAREIT definition of FFO to all periods presented. However, there is judgment involved and other REITs calculation of FFO may vary from the NAREIT definition for this measure, and thus their disclosures of FFO may not be comparable to the Companys calculation.

The following table sets forth the Companys calculation of diluted FFO and Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts):

 
Three Months Ended

March 31,

Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 2019   2018
Net income available to common stockholders $ 118,858 $ 90,918
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization 120,568 119,105
Gains not included in FFO (31,535 ) -
Depreciation and amortization add back from unconsolidated co-investments 15,190 15,859
Noncontrolling interest related to Operating Partnership units 4,171 3,132
Depreciation attributable to third party ownership and other (230 ) (232 )
Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 227,022   $ 228,782  
FFO per share  diluted $ 3.34   $ 3.35  
Expensed acquisition and investment related costs $ 32 $ 57
Loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities 58 (680 )
Unrealized (gains) losses on marketable securities (4,510 ) 876
Unrealized gain on unconsolidated co-investments (314 ) -
Interest rate hedge ineffectiveness (1) 181 56
Gain on early retirement of debt, net (1,336 ) -
Co-investment promote income (809 ) (20,541 )
Income from early redemption of preferred equity investments (100 ) (24 )
General and administrative and other, net - 2,433
Insurance reimbursements and legal settlements, net (210 ) -  
Core Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 220,014   $ 210,959  
Core FFO per share  diluted $ 3.23   $ 3.09  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted (2) 68,048,908   68,318,012  
(1)   Interest rate swaps are generally adjusted to fair value through other comprehensive income (loss). However, because certain of our interest rate swaps do not have a 0% LIBOR floor, while related hedged debt in these cases is subject to a 0% LIBOR floor, the portion of the change in fair value of these interest rate swaps attributable to this mismatch is recorded as noncash interest rate hedge ineffectiveness through interest expense. On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU No. 2017-12 "Derivatives and Hedging - Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities," which resulted in a cumulative effect adjustment of $181,000 from interest expense to accumulated other comprehensive income.
(2) Assumes conversion of all outstanding limited partnership units in Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership) into shares of the Companys common stock and excludes all DownREIT limited partnership units for which the Operating Partnership has the ability and intention to redeem the units for cash and does not consider them to be common stock equivalents.
 

NET OPERATING INCOME ("NOI) AND SAME-PROPERTY NOI RECONCILIATIONS

NOI and Same-Property NOI are considered by management to be important supplemental performance measures to earnings from operations included in the Companys condensed consolidated statements of income. The presentation of same-property NOI assists with the presentation of the Companys operations prior to the allocation of depreciation and any corporate-level or financing-related costs. NOI reflects the operating performance of a community and allows for an easy comparison of the operating performance of individual communities or groups of communities. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different financing and overhead structures, with varying marginal impacts to overhead by acquiring real estate, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. The Company defines same-property NOI as same-property revenue less same-property operating expenses, including property taxes. Please see the reconciliation of earnings from operations to NOI and same-property NOI, which in the table below is the NOI for stabilized properties consolidated by the Company for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):

 
Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019   2018
Earnings from operations $ 115,695 $ 110,547
Adjustments:
Corporate-level property management expenses 8,153 7,770
Depreciation and amortization 120,568 119,105
Management and other fees from affiliates (2,335 ) (2,308 )
General and administrative 13,459 14,813
Expensed acquisition and investment related costs 32   57  
NOI 255,572 249,984
Less: Non-same property NOI (12,738 ) (13,662 )
Same-Property NOI $ 242,834   $ 236,322  
 

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, estimates, assumptions, hopes, intentions, beliefs and strategies regarding the future. Words such as "expects, "assumes, "anticipates, "may, "will, "intends, "plans, "believes, "seeks, "estimates, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Companys intent, beliefs or expectations with respect to the timing of completion of current development and redevelopment projects and the stabilization of such projects, the timing of lease-up and occupancy of its apartment communities, the anticipated operating performance of its apartment communities, the total projected costs of development and redevelopment projects, co-investment activities, qualification as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code, the real estate markets in the geographies in which the Companys properties are located and in the United States in general, the adequacy of future cash flows to meet anticipated cash needs, its financing activities and the use of proceeds from such activities, the availability of debt and equity financing, general economic conditions including the potential impacts from the economic conditions, trends affecting the Companys financial condition or results of operations, changes to U.S. tax laws and regulations in general or specifically related to REITs or real estate, changes to laws and regulations in jurisdictions in which communities the Company owns are located, and other information that is not historical information.

While the Company's management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Companys control, which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot assure the future results or outcome of the matters described in these statements; rather, these statements merely reflect the Companys current expectations of the approximate outcomes of the matters discussed. Factors that might cause the Companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company may fail to achieve its business objectives; the actual completion of development and redevelopment projects may be subject to delays; the stabilization dates of such projects may be delayed; the Company may abandon or defer development projects for a number of reasons, including changes in local market conditions which make development less desirable, increases in costs of development, increases in the cost of capital or lack of capital availability, resulting in losses; the total projected costs of current development and redevelopment projects may exceed expectations; such development and redevelopment projects may not be completed; development and redevelopment projects and acquisitions may fail to meet expectations; estimates of future income from an acquired property may prove to be inaccurate; occupancy rates and rental demand may be adversely affected by competition and local economic and market conditions; there may be increased interest rates and operating costs; the Company may be unsuccessful in the management of its relationships with its co-investment partners; future cash flows may be inadequate to meet operating requirements and/or may be insufficient to provide for dividend payments in accordance with REIT requirements; there may be a downturn in general economic conditions, the real estate industry, and the markets in which the Company's communities are located; changes in laws or regulations; the terms of any refinancing may not be as favorable as the terms of existing indebtedness; and those risks, special considerations, and other factors referred to in the Companys annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports that the Company files with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement this information for any reason, and therefore, they may not represent the Companys estimates and assumptions after the date of this press release.

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS

Non-GAAP financial measures and certain other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and further explained on pages S-17.1 through S-17.4, "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms," of the accompanying supplemental financial information. The supplemental financial information is available on the Company's website at www.essex.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Essex Property Trust

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.04.19
Ausblick: Essex Property Trust gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
28.01.19
Ausblick: Essex Property Trust legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
17.12.18
Immobilienkonzern Essex Property Trust schüttet unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
27.10.18
Ausblick: Essex Property Trust präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.07.18
Ausblick: Essex Property Trust informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
30.04.18
Ausblick: Essex Property Trust präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Essex Property Trust News
RSS Feed
Essex Property Trust zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Essex Property Trust

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.11.2018Essex Property Trust Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
03.08.2018Essex Property Trust BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.03.2018Essex Property Trust OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.01.2018Essex Property Trust HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.12.2017Essex Property Trust BuyBTIG Research
02.11.2018Essex Property Trust Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
03.08.2018Essex Property Trust BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.03.2018Essex Property Trust OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.01.2018Essex Property Trust HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.12.2017Essex Property Trust BuyBTIG Research
30.06.2017Essex Property Trust NeutralBTIG Research
18.05.2017Essex Property Trust HoldSunTrust
08.02.2017Essex Property Trust HoldCanaccord Adams
31.10.2016Essex Property Trust HoldCanaccord Adams
02.05.2016Essex Property Trust NeutralMizuho

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Essex Property Trust nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Essex Property Trust News

29.03.19Essex Property Trust (ESS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
22.04.19Ausblick: Essex Property Trust gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
15.04.19Why Essex Property Trust (ESS) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Weitere Essex Property Trust News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: WARUM DIE FAMILIE BEIM TRADEN IMMER DABEI IST - 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DR. RAIMUND SCHRIEK
DZ BANK - Brent Crude weiter im Hausse-Modus!
Die Vorteile eines ETF-Sparplans
Höhenflug bei DAX Dividenden: Diese Branchen sollten Sie auf dem Zettel haben
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Boeing und Facebook - hier sind die Zahlen
SAP: Jahresausblick beflügelt
Vontobel: Impact Investing - Soziale, ökologische und finanzielle Rendite in einem
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Essex Property Trust-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Essex Property Trust Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Für wen sich die Reiserücktrittsversicherung wirklich lohnt
Wenn man uns Grundstücke gibt, bauen wir bezahlbare Wohnungen
Das ist die erfolgreichste Aktie des 21. Jahrhunderts
So surfen Sie auf der neuen Bitcoin-Welle
Warum Sie bei Putzmittel nicht so sehr auf die Marke achten müssen

News von

Wirecard-Aktie: Paukenschlag vor den Zahlen
SAP-Aktie, Porsche und Co.: Auf diese fünf deutschen Aktien setzt die Credit Suisse
Türkische Lira fällt vor Notenbank-Sitzung auf 6-Monats-Tief
Targobank: Bilderrätsel lösen statt online überweisen
Aktionäre wollen Bayer einen Denkzettel wegen Monsanto verpassen

News von

Bei seinem Treffen mit Kim Jong-un könnte Putin einen anderen Plan verfolgen als Trump
Hinter verschlossenen Türen soll Trump an einem Frontalangriff auf seine Gegner arbeiten
Der Lidl-Faktor: In Heilbronn werden die Immobilienpreise stärker steigen als in deutschen Metropolen
Eine Karte zeigt, wie hoch das Einkommen von Städten im Deutschland-Vergleich ist
Bundeswehr-Experte warnt: "Eine Zeile Schadcode reicht aus und das Mobilfunknetz bricht zusammen"

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt höher -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Softbank steigt bei Wirecard ein -- Deutsche Bank spricht wohl mit UBS über Fusion der Vermögensverwaltung -- Boeing, Snap, eBay, SAP im Fokus

Exxon investiert über eine Milliarde Dollar in Ausbau britischer Raffinerie. Eni verfehlt mit operativem Gewinn die Markterwartung. Bieterwettkampf um Anadarko - Occidental bietet 57 Milliarden Dollar. Five-Eye-Staaten schließen Huawei von Kern-Netzwerken aus. AT&T wächst nur dank Time-Warner-Zukauf. Biogen wächst deutlich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 16 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Bitcoin konnte wieder über die Marke von 5.500 Dollar klettern. Wo sehen Sie den Kurs der Kryptowährung Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX schließt höher -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Softbank steigt bei Wirecard ein -- Deutsche Bank spricht wohl mit UBS über Fusion der Vermögensverwaltung -- Boeing, Snap, eBay, SAP im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
Facebook-Aktie zündet Turbo: Starke Entwicklung bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Aktie im Fokus
22:22 Uhr
PayPal verdient mehr als erwartet - PayPal-Aktie nachbörslich schwächer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
SAP SE716460
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750