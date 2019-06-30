finanzen.net
05.09.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Essex Announces the Planned Retirement of Craig Zimmerman, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Adam Berry as Successor and Names John Burkart as Chief Operating Officer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today the expected retirement, pursuant to its succession plan, of Craig K. Zimmerman, 68, the Companys Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer effective as of December 31, 2019. Thereafter, Craig will stay on for one year on a part-time basis in an advisory role. Craig has led Essexs acquisitions activities for over 34 years from before our IPO in 1994 at $250 million to over $28 billion today. "Craig has been a significant contributor to the growth of the Companys portfolio, and also instrumental in the strategic direction of the Company. He exemplifies its culture of achievement, which includes training and mentoring other focused and capable investment executives, commented Michael J. Schall, President and CEO. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Essex team, we thank Craig for his many years of exceptional service.

As contemplated in the Companys succession plan, the Board has appointed Adam W. Berry, 45, currently Essexs Co-Chief Investment Officer, to succeed Craig Zimmerman as Chief Investment Officer. Adam joined Essex in 2003 in its acquisitions department, following his employment as an attorney with Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich and Rosati. More recently, Mr. Berry has led the Companys redevelopment, property dispositions and development programs. "Adam has been integral to our Investment team over the past 16 years. I am confident that Adam has been well prepared for his expanded role and that he will continue to successfully execute our strategy and create long term value for our shareholders, commented Mr. Schall.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its Board has named John Burkart, 55, to Chief Operating Officer ("COO). Since May 2015, Mr. Burkart has served as Senior Executive Vice President, overseeing multiple divisions including Operations, Asset & Portfolio Management, Redevelopment & Capital Maintenance, Research and Information Technology. From 2011 to 2015, Mr. Burkart served as Executive Vice President of Asset Management. Prior to that he held various executive roles in the Companys Operations, Asset Management and Private Equity groups since 1996.

"Throughout his tenure, John has demonstrated strong leadership skills that have been instrumental in driving the Companys growth and success. He has created a strong operating and asset management platform and guided the Company through many key milestones over his 23 years of service. I am grateful for his contributions and look forward to continuing to work with him as we seek to continue our strong track record of success, commented Michael Schall, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ("Essex), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Companys website at www.essex.com.

Nachrichten zu Essex Property Trust

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Essex Property Trust News
RSS Feed
Essex Property Trust zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Essex Property Trust

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.08.2019Essex Property Trust BuyBTIG Research
02.11.2018Essex Property Trust Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
03.08.2018Essex Property Trust BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.03.2018Essex Property Trust OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.01.2018Essex Property Trust HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.08.2019Essex Property Trust BuyBTIG Research
02.11.2018Essex Property Trust Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
03.08.2018Essex Property Trust BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.03.2018Essex Property Trust OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.01.2018Essex Property Trust HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.06.2017Essex Property Trust NeutralBTIG Research
18.05.2017Essex Property Trust HoldSunTrust
08.02.2017Essex Property Trust HoldCanaccord Adams
31.10.2016Essex Property Trust HoldCanaccord Adams
02.05.2016Essex Property Trust NeutralMizuho

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Essex Property Trust nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Essex Property Trust News

15.08.19Essex Property Trust (ESS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
23.08.19Why Is Essex Property Trust (ESS) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
16.08.19What Makes Essex Property Trust (ESS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
28.08.19Essex Property Trust (ESS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
02.09.19Why Essex Property Trust (ESS) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
02.09.19Essex Property Trust (ESS) Is Up 0.15% in One Week: What You Should Know
Weitere Essex Property Trust News
Werbung

Inside

ETP-Award 2019
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Überkauft und überverkauft
Wechselkurse werden zum Instrument der Politik! Was sind die Folgen?
SOCIETE GENERALE: NEUE STAYHIGH- UND STAYLOW-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF EURO/AUSTRALISCHER DOLLAR
Thales rüstet sich für schwächere Zeiten
Vontobel: Dämpfer für Adidas - trotz positivem Ausblick
Allianz  Neuer Kursrückgang?
HSBC: Batteriehersteller im Fokus  VARTA will Weltmarkt anführen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Essex Property Trust-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Essex Property Trust Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Als Mikrobiologe habe ich da in der Tat Bauchschmerzen
Beteiligte an Cum-Ex-Aktiendeals stehen erstmals vor Gericht
So ungewöhnlich ist der neue 100-Franken-Schein
Unsicherheit um den Austritt erreicht das britische Pfund
Der Pfund-Verfall erinnert an Britanniens Schwarzen Mittwoch

News von

DAX: Ist das der Umschwung?
Goldpreis: Was die JP Morgan-Analysten für nächstes Jahr erwarten
DAX über 12.000 Punkte: Entschärfung politischer Krisen gibt Börsen Auftrieb - Thyssen-Aktie steigt
Varta-Aktie mit Kursexplosion: Wohin die Rallye noch führen kann
So schützen Sie Ihr Geld vor Gläubigern: Freigrenzen für Pfändungsschutzkonten gestiegen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt höher -- Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- thyssenkrupp vor DAX-Abstieg -- Bayer: Kein illegales Vorgehen bei Monsanto-Kritikerlisten -- Slack, Brenntag im Fokus

UBS krempelt Investmentbank um. Facebook bietet Verlagen bezahlte Video-Partnerschaften an. Regulierer warnen vor Libra. ING Group sieht sich nach Übernahmen um. Commerzbank-Finanzchef wechselt zur Danske Bank. E.ON kündigt Zwangsabfindung der innogy-Aktionäre an. Evonik investiert in chinesisches Startup. Johnson will neue Abstimmung über Neuwahl.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im August 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 35 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Zertifikatestruktur erscheint Ihnen in der gegenwärtigen Marktphase am interessantesten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX schließt höher -- Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- thyssenkrupp vor DAX-Abstieg -- Bayer: Kein illegales Vorgehen bei Monsanto-Kritikerlisten -- Slack, Brenntag im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:00 Uhr
Slack enttäuscht mit Umsatzausblick - Slack-Aktie bricht ein
Aktie im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
Facebook bietet Verlagen bezahlte Video-Partnerschaften an - Facebook-Aktie im Plus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC SE566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens AG723610