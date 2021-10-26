Essex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) (the "Company) announced today its third quarter 2021 earnings results and related business activities.

Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO), and Core FFO per diluted share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are detailed below.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, % % 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Per Diluted Share Net Income $1.82 $1.13 61.1% $5.40 $7.21 -25.1% Total FFO $3.34 $2.88 16.0% $9.67 $9.53 1.5% Core FFO $3.12 $3.15 -1.0% $9.24 $9.80 -5.7%

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Reported Net Income per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021 of $1.82, compared to $1.13 in the third quarter of 2020 due to a higher gain on sale of real estate and no loss on early retirement of debt in the current quarter.

Reported Core FFO per diluted share of $3.12, exceeding the high-end of the Companys guidance range due to better-than-expected operating results.

Same-property revenues and net operating income ("NOI) increased by 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The improvement is largely attributed to declining concessions in the current period compared to the prior-year period.

Same-property sequential revenues increased 3.2% led by an increase in scheduled rents and lower levels of concessions and delinquencies.

Acquired one apartment community for $53.0 million and two operating commercial properties for future apartment development for contract prices totaling $86.0 million.

Increased full-year Net Income per diluted share guidance range to $6.39 to $6.49. Provided Net Income guidance range for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.99 to $1.09 per diluted share.

Raised the midpoint of full-year guidance for same-property revenues and NOI by 0.2% and 0.3% respectively. Raised full-year Core FFO per diluted share guidance by $0.11 at the midpoint, to $12.44, representing a 2.3% increase from the midpoint of the Companys original guidance.

"For the second consecutive quarter, we are pleased to report Core FFO that exceeded our expectations, driven by improving net effective rent growth. The economic recovery on the West Coast has led to a significant increase in demand for housing and September net effective rents are 6.4% above pre-COVID levels for our portfolio. The strong recovery in fundamentals and rents has led us to increase our guidance for the third time this year. We remain cautiously optimistic that the West Coast is still in the early stages of the recovery with office re-openings and associated economic growth representing an additional catalyst for continuous rental demand, commented Michael J. Schall, President and CEO of the Company.

Same-Property Operations

Same-property operating results exclude any properties that are not comparable for the periods presented. The table below illustrates the percentage change in same-property gross revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and the sequential percentage change for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, by submarket for the Company:

Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020 Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021 % of Total Revenue Change Revenue Change Q3 2021 Revenues Southern California Los Angeles County 7.9% 4.9% 18.4% Orange County 8.7% 4.6% 11.8% San Diego County 11.5% 7.0% 9.3% Ventura County 8.0% 3.5% 4.3% Total Southern California 8.9% 5.1% 43.8% Northern California Santa Clara County -4.5% 1.7% 17.5% Alameda County -0.6% 1.5% 6.5% San Mateo County -6.7% -0.9% 4.8% Contra Costa County 6.3% 4.5% 6.0% San Francisco -0.2% 2.9% 2.9% Total Northern California -2.2% 1.8% 37.7% Seattle Metro -0.6% 1.7% 18.5% Same-Property Portfolio 2.7% 3.2% 100.0%

The table below illustrates the components that drove the change in same-property revenues on a year-over-year basis for the three- and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2021.

Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020 YTD 2021 vs. YTD 2020 Same-Property Revenue Components $ Amount (in Millions) % Contribution $ Amount (in Millions) % Contribution Prior-Period Same-Property Revenues $ 316.6 $ 986.9 Scheduled Rents -3.5 -1.1% -26.7 -2.7% Delinquencies 1.6 0.5% -1.3 -0.1% Cash Concessions 8.4 2.6% -10.6 -1.1% Vacancy 1.4 0.4% 7.7 0.8% Other Income 0.7 0.2% 1.9 0.2% 2021 Same-Property Revenues/Change $ 325.2 2.7% $ 957.9 -2.9%

The table below illustrates the components that drove the change in same-property revenues on a sequential basis for the three-month period ending September 30, 2021.

Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021 Same-Property Revenue Components $ Amount (in Millions) % Contribution Prior-Period Same-Property Revenues $ 314.9 Scheduled Rents 4.6 1.5% Delinquencies 3.3 1.0% Cash Concessions 3.0 1.0% Vacancy -0.9 -0.3% Other Income 0.3 0.1% 2021 Same-Property Revenues/Change $ 325.2 3.2%

Year-Over-Year Change Year-Over-Year Change Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020 YTD 2021 compared to YTD 2020 Revenues Operating Expenses NOI Revenues Operating Expenses NOI Southern California 8.9% 3.8% 11.3% 1.5% 1.5% 1.5% Northern California -2.2% 3.2% -4.5% -7.3% 3.3% -11.3% Seattle Metro -0.6% 5.2% -3.3% -3.3% 2.2% -5.8% Same-Property Portfolio 2.7% 3.8% 2.2% -2.9% 2.3% -5.1%

Sequential Change Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021 Revenues Operating Expenses NOI Southern California 5.1% 7.0% 4.3% Northern California 1.8% 5.4% 0.3% Seattle Metro 1.7% 8.1% -1.3% Same-Property Portfolio 3.2% 6.6% 1.8% Financial Occupancies Quarter Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020 Southern California 97.1% 97.0% 95.9% Northern California 95.9% 96.2% 96.2% Seattle Metro 95.8% 96.7% 95.9% Same-Property Portfolio 96.4% 96.6% 96.0%

Investment Activity

Real Estate

In September 2021, the Company purchased Third & Broad, a fully leased single tenant commercial property located in downtown Seattle, WA for $52.5 million. The Company will hold the property for future apartment development.

In September 2021, the Company purchased 7 South Linden, a commercial property located in South San Francisco, CA for $33.5 million. The property is fully leased to two commercial tenants. The Company is currently pursuing entitlements to construct an apartment community on the property.

In September 2021, the Company formed a new joint venture, Wesco VI, LLC ("Wesco VI), with the State of Wisconsin Investment Board with a $150.0 million equity commitment from each partner and total purchasing power of up to $660.0 million. Essex has a 50% ownership interest in the venture. Wesco VI acquired two apartment communities for a combined contract price of $108.0 million. Both communities are located in Snohomish County, WA and contain 294 apartment homes. One of these properties closed during the third quarter of 2021 and the other occurred subsequent to quarter end.

Dispositions

In August 2021, the Company sold a non-core multifamily community containing 276 apartment homes in Hemet, CA for a total contract price of $54.5 million. The Company recognized a $42.9 million gain on sale, which has been excluded from Core FFO.

Other Investments

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company originated two preferred equity investments totaling $37.2 million. The investments have a weighted average initial preferred return of 12.2% and were partially funded in the third quarter.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company originated a subordinated loan investment totaling $50.0 million with an 11.0% return. This investment will fund concurrent with the senior construction loan which is scheduled to begin funding in the second half of 2022.

In August 2021, the Company received cash proceeds of $21.6 million from the partial redemption of a preferred equity investment.

Development Activity

The Companys sole development property in lease-up, Wallace on Sunset in Hollywood, CA, is 89.5% leased as of October 22, 2021.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

Common Stock

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company did not issue any shares of common stock through its equity distribution program or repurchase any shares through its stock repurchase plan.

Balance Sheet

In July 2021, Wesco I, a joint venture in which the Company owns a 57.7% interest, refinanced five apartment communities with a new $275.6 million secured term loan. The loan is priced at LIBOR + 1.35% and matures in 2026.

In September 2021, the Company amended and restated its $1.2 billion unsecured line of credit facility. The amended facility includes a 5 basis point reduction in borrowing costs to LIBOR plus 0.775% and an extension of the maturity date to September 2025 with three 6-month extensions, exercisable at the Companys option. Additionally, the amended facility now incorporates a sustainability-linked pricing component which could reduce the borrowing spread up to 2.5 basis points if certain environmental goals are achieved.

As of October 22, 2021, the Company has approximately $1.3 billion in liquidity via undrawn capacity on its unsecured credit facilities, cash, and marketable securities.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company exceeded the midpoint of the guidance range provided in its second quarter 2021 earnings release for Core FFO by $0.08 per diluted share.

The following table provides a reconciliation of third quarter 2021 Core FFO per diluted share to the midpoint of the guidance provided in the Companys second quarter 2021 earnings release.

Per Diluted Share Projected midpoint of Core FFO per diluted share for Q3 2021 $ 3.04 NOI from consolidated communities 0.04 FFO from Co-investments 0.02 G&A and other 0.02 Core FFO per diluted share for Q3 2021 reported $ 3.12

The table below provides key changes to the Companys 2021 full-year assumptions for Net Income, Total FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, and same-property growth. For additional details regarding the Companys 2021 assumptions, please see page S-14 of the accompanying supplemental financial information. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company has established a range for Core FFO per diluted share of $3.15 to $3.25.

2021 Full-Year Guidance

Previous Range Previous Midpoint Revised Range Revised Midpoint ? at the Midpoint Per Diluted Share Net Income $5.42 - $5.66 $5.54 $6.39 - $6.49 $6.44 $0.90 Total FFO $12.42 - $12.66 $12.54 $12.82 - $12.92 $12.87 $0.33 Core FFO $12.21 - $12.45 $12.33 $12.39 - $12.49 $12.44 $0.11 Same-Property Growth Revenues -1.6% to -1.2% -1.4% -1.3% to -1.1% -1.2% 0.2% Operating Expenses 2.0% to 2.5% 2.3% 2.2% to 2.4% 2.3% 0.0% NOI -3.3% to -2.6% -3.0% -2.9% to -2.5% -2.7% 0.3%

Corporate Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 3 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Companys website at www.essex.com.

FFO RECONCILIATION

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT), is generally considered by industry analysts as an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT. Generally, FFO adjusts the net income of equity REITs for non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization of rental properties, impairment charges, gains on sales of real estate and extraordinary items. Management considers FFO and FFO which excludes non-core items, which is referred to as "Core FFO, to be useful supplemental operating performance measures of an equity REIT because, together with net income and cash flows, FFO and Core FFO provide investors with additional bases to evaluate the operating performance and ability of a REIT to incur and service debt and to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and to pay dividends. By excluding gains or losses related to sales of depreciated operating properties and excluding real estate depreciation (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can help investors compare the operating performance of a real estate company between periods or as compared to different companies. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of the Companys core business operations, Core FFO allows investors to compare the core operating performance of the Company to its performance in prior reporting periods and to the operating performance of other real estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are not comparable from period to period and tend to obscure the Companys actual operating results. FFO and Core FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP) and are not intended to indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income as an indicator of the REIT's operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all cash needs including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash flows generated from operating, investing or financing activities as defined under GAAP. Management has consistently applied the NAREIT definition of FFO to all periods presented. However, there is judgment involved and other REITs calculation of FFO may vary from the NAREIT definition for this measure, and thus their disclosures of FFO may not be comparable to the Companys calculation.

The following table sets forth the Companys calculation of diluted FFO and Core FFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to common stockholders $ 118,390 $ 73,661 $ 351,680 $ 473,125 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 130,564 130,202 387,887 395,370 Gains not included in FFO (42,897 ) (24,879 ) (145,253 ) (276,170 ) Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated co-investments 15,044 12,883 44,592 38,191 Noncontrolling interest related to Operating Partnership units 4,168 2,593 12,403 16,543 Depreciation attributable to third party ownership and other (145 ) (134 ) (412 ) (407 ) Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 225,124 $ 194,326 $ 650,897 $ 646,652 FFO per share  diluted $ 3.34 $ 2.88 $ 9.67 $ 9.53 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs $ 108 $ 2 $ 164 $ 104 Deferred tax expense on unrealized gain on unconsolidated co-investment (1) 3,041 - 5,391 1,636 Gain on sale of marketable securities - (91 ) (2,499 ) (124 ) Unrealized gains on marketable securities (7,091 ) (3,288 ) (23,772 ) (2,215 ) Provision for credit losses (3 ) 3 (110 ) 100 Equity income from non-core co-investment (2) (10,868 ) 213 (19,266 ) (4,373 ) Loss on early retirement of debt, net - 19,114 18,982 23,820 Loss (gain) on early retirement of debt from unconsolidated co-investment 15 - 18 (38 ) Co-investment promote income - - - (6,455 ) Income from early redemption of preferred equity investments and notes receivable - - (8,260 ) (210 ) General and administrative and other, net 252 2,510 765 5,642 Insurance reimbursements legal settlements, and other, net (4 ) 132 (190 ) 69 Core Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 210,574 $ 212,921 $ 622,120 $ 664,608 Core FFO per share  diluted $ 3.12 $ 3.15 $ 9.24 $ 9.80 Weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted (3) 67,391,333 67,495,286 67,324,087 67,837,336

(1) Represents deferred tax expense related to net unrealized gains on technology co-investments. (2) Represents the Companys share of co-investment income from technology co-investments. (3) Assumes conversion of all outstanding limited partnership units in Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership) into shares of the Companys common stock and excludes all DownREIT limited partnership units for which the Operating Partnership has the ability and intention to redeem the units for cash and does not consider them to be common stock equivalents.

Net Operating Income ("NOI) and Same-Property NOI Reconciliations

NOI and Same-Property NOI are considered by management to be important supplemental performance measures to earnings from operations included in the Companys consolidated statements of income. The presentation of same-property NOI assists with the presentation of the Companys operations prior to the allocation of depreciation and any corporate-level or financing-related costs. NOI reflects the operating performance of a community and allows for an easy comparison of the operating performance of individual communities or groups of communities. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different financing and overhead structures, with varying marginal impacts to overhead by acquiring real estate, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. The Company defines same-property NOI as same-property revenues less same-property operating expenses, including property taxes. Please see the reconciliation of earnings from operations to NOI and same-property NOI, which in the table below is the NOI for stabilized properties consolidated by the Company for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings from operations $ 137,971 $ 128,937 $ 428,733 $ 379,510 Adjustments: Corporate-level property management expenses 9,068 8,619 27,120 26,024 Depreciation and amortization 130,564 130,202 387,887 395,370 Management and other fees from affiliates (2,237 ) (2,347 ) (6,707 ) (7,312 ) General and administrative 12,712 13,310 34,746 42,244 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs 108 2 164 104 Gain on sale of real estate and land (42,897 ) (22,654 ) (142,993 ) (39,251 ) NOI 245,289 256,069 728,950 796,689 Less: Non-same property NOI (22,807 ) (38,308 ) (67,844 ) (99,957 ) Same-Property NOI $ 222,482 $ 217,761 $ 661,106 $ 696,732

Definitions and Reconciliations

