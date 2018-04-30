Essex Property Trust Prices $150 Million of 4.000% Senior Notes Due 2029

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its operating
partnership, Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the "Issuer), priced an
underwritten public offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount
of 4.000% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes). The Notes are being
offered as additional notes under an indenture pursuant to which the
Issuer previously issued $350 million aggregate principal amount of
4.000% senior notes due 2029 on February 11, 2019 (the "Initial Notes).
The Notes will have substantially identical terms as the Initial Notes,
will be treated as a single series with the Initial Notes and will have
the same CUSIP number as the Initial Notes. The Notes were priced at
100.717% of par value, plus accrued interest from February 11, 2019 up
to, but not including, the date of delivery of the Notes, with a yield
to maturity of 3.910%. Interest is payable semiannually at an interest
rate per annum of 4.000% on March 1 and September 1 of each year with
the first interest payment due September 1, 2019. The Notes mature on
March 1, 2029. The Notes will be the senior unsecured obligations of the
Issuer and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Essex
Property Trust, Inc. The Notes offering is expected to close on March
26, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.
The Issuer expects to use the net proceeds to repay indebtedness under
its unsecured line of credit facilities and for other general corporate
and working capital purposes.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., U.S. Bancorp
Investments, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Jefferies LLC and MUFG
Securities Americas Inc. served as joint book-running managers. BB&T
Capital Markets, a division of BB&T Securities, LLC, BNP Paribas
Securities Corp. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC served as senior
co-managers and Capital One Securities, Inc., Regions Securities LLC and
Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. served as co-managers for the offering.
The Issuer and Essex Property Trust, Inc. have filed a registration
statement (including a preliminary prospectus supplement and a
prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) for
the offering to which this communication relates. You may get these
documents for free by searching the SEC online database on the SEC
website at http://www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, the Issuer, Essex Property Trust, Inc., any underwriter
or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the
prospectus supplement and prospectus if you request it from (i) J.P.
Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, (ii) Citigroup Global
Markets Inc. toll free at 1-800-831-9146, (iii) U.S. Bancorp
Investments, Inc. toll free at 1-877-558-2607 or (iv) Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC toll free at 1-800-645-3751.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any
sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person
to whom, such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Essex Property Trust, Inc.
Essex Property Trust, Inc. ("Essex), an S&P 500 company, is a fully
integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT) that acquires,
develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in
selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in
245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various
stages of active development.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical
facts, including statements regarding our expectations, estimates,
assumptions, hopes, intentions, beliefs and strategies regarding the
future. Words such as "expects, "assumes, "anticipates, "may,
"will, "intends, "plans, "believes, "seeks, "estimates, and
variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to
identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking
statements include, among other things, statements related to the Notes
offering and the expected use of the net proceeds therefrom.
While our management believes the assumptions underlying its
forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause the
actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different
from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. We cannot assure the future
results or outcome of the matters described in these statements; rather,
these statements merely reflect our current expectations of the
approximate outcomes of the matters discussed. Factors that might cause
our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially
from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements
include, but are not limited to, the following: we may fail to achieve
our business objectives; there may be a downturn in general economic
conditions, the real estate industry, and the markets in which our
communities are located; changes in laws or regulations; the terms of
any refinancing may not be as favorable as the terms of existing
indebtedness; risks associated with the availability and terms of
financing, the use of debt to fund acquisitions and developments and the
ability to refinance indebtedness as it comes due; failure to maintain
credit ratings with the rating agencies; risks and uncertainties
affecting property acquisitions and developments, increases in interest
rates and volatility in the securities markets; Essexs ability to
maintain its status as a REIT and those risks, special considerations,
and other factors referred to in our most recent annual report on Form
10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and the prospectus supplement and
related prospectus for this offering, as well as our other filings with
the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement
and accompanying prospectus. All forward-looking statements are made as
of the date hereof, we assume no obligation to update or supplement this
information for any reason, and therefore, they may not represent our
estimates and assumptions after the date of this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005898/en/