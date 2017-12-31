Essex Property Trust Prices $300 Million of 4.500% Senior Notes Due 2048

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its operating
partnership, Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the "Issuer), priced an
underwritten public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount
of 4.500% senior notes due 2048 (the "Notes). The Notes were priced at
99.591% of par value with a yield to maturity of 4.525%. Interest is
payable semiannually at an interest rate per annum of 4.500% on March 15
and September 15 of each year with the first interest payment due
September 15, 2018. The Notes mature on March 15, 2048. The Notes will
be the senior unsecured obligations of the Issuer and will be fully and
unconditionally guaranteed by Essex Property Trust, Inc. The Notes
offering is expected to close on March 8, 2018, subject to the
satisfaction of certain closing conditions.
The Issuer expects to use the net proceeds to repay indebtedness under
its unsecured line of credit facilities and for other general corporate
and working capital purposes.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., U.S. Bancorp
Investments, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Jefferies LLC and MUFG
Securities Americas Inc. served as joint book-running managers. Barclays
Capital Inc., BB&T Capital Markets, a division of BB&T Securities, LLC,
BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Mizuho
Securities USA LLC served as senior co-managers and Capital One
Securities, Inc., Regions Securities LLC and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.
served as co-managers for the offering.
The Issuer and Essex Property Trust, Inc. have filed a registration
statement (including a preliminary prospectus supplement and a
prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) for
the offering to which this communication relates. You may get these
documents for free by searching the SEC online database on the SEC
website at http://www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, the Issuer, Essex Property Trust, Inc., any underwriter
or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the
prospectus supplement and prospectus if you request it from (i) J.P.
Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, (ii) Citigroup Global
Markets Inc. toll free at 1-800-831-9146, (iii) U.S. Bancorp
Investments, Inc. toll free at 1-877-558-2607 or (iv) Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC toll free at 1-800-645-3751.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any
sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person
to whom, such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Essex Property Trust, Inc.
Essex Property Trust, Inc. ("Essex), an S&P 500 company, is a fully
integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT) that acquires,
develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in
selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in
247 operating apartment communities with an additional seven properties
in various stages of active development.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements related to the Notes offering and the expected use of the net
proceeds therefrom, which are based on current expectations, forecasts
and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and
uncertainties include, without limitation: general risks affecting the
real estate industry; adverse economic or real estate developments in
our target markets; risks associated with the availability and terms of
financing, the use of debt to fund acquisitions and developments and the
ability to refinance indebtedness as it comes due; failure to maintain
credit ratings with the rating agencies; risks and uncertainties
affecting property acquisitions and developments, increases in interest
rates and volatility in the securities markets; Essexs ability to
maintain its status as a REIT; and other risks detailed in our filings
with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made as of today, and
we assume no obligation to update this information. For more details
relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking
statements, and risks related to our business in general, please refer
to our SEC filings, including our most recent Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017 and the prospectus supplement and
related prospectus for this offering, as well as our other filings with
the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement
and accompanying prospectus.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227006773/en/