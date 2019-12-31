finanzen.net
24.03.2020 00:10

Essex Property Trust Updates Stakeholders on COVID-19 Response for Tenants and Employees

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today it has implemented a wide range of policies to protect and support our residents, employees, and protect local jobs in light of the extraordinary challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Essexs top priorities remain the health and safety of its residents and employees, as well as providing the necessary resources and flexibility to assist during this unprecedented time.

  • Halt evictions for 90 days for residents who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as job loss, reduction of work hours, business closure, furlough or layoff.
  • Avoid rent increases for 90 days by offering a lease renewal with no rent increase to help residents weather the crisis.
  • Create payment plans for residents who are unable to pay their rent as a result of the outbreak and waive late fees for those residents.
  • Identify and share government and community resources to help residents secure food, financial assistance and healthcare.
  • Support the economy and protect jobs by halting evictions for 90 days for commercial tenants whose businesses have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, we will work with impacted business tenants with respect to any past due amounts.
  • Protect employees while continuing to provide essential housing services through the following practices:
    • Closing leasing offices to only Essex personnel and reducing on-site staff to essential functions so that hygiene and "social distancing standards can be effectively managed and applied.
    • Mandating most interactions with leasing staff to occur on-line and via telephone.
    • Utilizing, when possible, self-tours for available apartment homes.
  • Support employees with additional paid leave to help provide flexibility to meet family and other personal needs that may have arisen as a result of the COVID-19 situation.

While it is too early to quantify the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our financials, the Company expects reduced turnover and traffic in the coming months due to the "Shelter in Place ordinances. The Company will provide additional details during its first quarter earnings conference call.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ("Essex), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 250 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Companys website at www.essex.com.


15.08.2019Essex Property Trust BuyBTIG Research
02.11.2018Essex Property Trust Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
03.08.2018Essex Property Trust BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.03.2018Essex Property Trust OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.01.2018Essex Property Trust HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
