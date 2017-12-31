Bitcoin wieder über 8.000 Dollar. Geht die Rallye in die nächste Runde? Bitcoin kaufen - So geht's
25.07.2018 10:13
euNetworks Invests in Dublin & Hilversum, Enabling dc connect

euNetworks announced today the completion of network investment projects in both Ireland and the Netherlands. euNetworks dc connect solution is now enabled in Dublin, giving customers access to an interconnected network of near instant capacity between 15 data centres in the city. Hilversum in the Netherlands has also been enabled with dc connect, supporting existing media clients in the region. euNetworks dc connect solution is available across the Netherlands, in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and now Hilversum, with pre-deployed capacity to 34 data centres in-country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005237/en/

network developments (Photo: Business Wire)

network developments (Photo: Business Wire)

euNetworks first rolled out dc connect in London in 2014. Since then, the solution has been added to 8 of the companys 14 fibre based city networks including Frankfurt, Paris, Manchester, Amsterdam, Utrecht, Rotterdam, and through key sites in Switzerland. Further euNetworks cities will follow as dc connects pre-deployed capacity delivers simple and seamless connectivity to customers, with a 20 day working day delivery SLA commitment between data centres in these locations.

"We invest in our network and deploy capital to provide high bandwidth scalable connections in the markets in which we operate, said Jennifer Smith, Chief Financial Officer of euNetworks. "We have owned and operated a fibre network in Dublin for a number of years. The acquisition of Inland Fibre in 2015 added a number of unique features to our footprint, with routes along canalways, diversity options to key data centres as well as access to business parks. Enabling dc connect in Dublin for our customers offers further service differentiation and support as the demand for rapid turn up of high bandwidth services between data centres, including hyperscale facilities, continues.

"Our dc connect solution has delivered strong growth since we first rolled it out, said Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. "We carefully select the data centres we enable with this solution, working closely with our customers and data centre operators. With the capability to rapidly deliver capacity from 1Gb Ethernet to 100G Metro Wavelengths, we offer further differentiation in our dc connect enabled markets. "We will continue to invest in the solution across our footprint through 2018 to meet the demands of our customers.

euNetworks directly connects into more than 350 data centres across Europe today with fibre, with a subset of these data centres pre-spliced with fibre when they are dc connect enabled. For more information on the dc connect data centres in Dublin and other markets go to https://www.eunetworks.com/dcconnect/.

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 14 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 49 cities in 15 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 350 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider, directly connecting 14 cloud platforms with access to a further 7. The company offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

For further information visit www.eunetworks.com.

