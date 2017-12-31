euNetworks Invests in Dublin & Hilversum, Enabling dc connect

euNetworks announced today the completion of network investment projects
in both Ireland and the Netherlands. euNetworks dc connect solution is
now enabled in Dublin,
giving customers access to an interconnected network of near instant
capacity between 15 data centres in the city. Hilversum in the
Netherlands has also been enabled with dc connect, supporting existing media
clients in the region. euNetworks dc connect solution is available
across the Netherlands, in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and now
Hilversum, with pre-deployed capacity to 34 data centres in-country.
euNetworks first rolled out dc connect in London
in 2014. Since then, the solution has been added to 8 of the companys
14 fibre based city networks including Frankfurt, Paris,
Manchester,
Amsterdam, Utrecht, Rotterdam, and through key sites in Switzerland.
Further euNetworks cities will follow as dc connects pre-deployed
capacity delivers simple and seamless connectivity to customers, with a
20 day working day delivery SLA commitment between data centres in these
locations.
"We invest in our network and deploy capital to provide high bandwidth
scalable connections in the markets in which we operate, said Jennifer
Smith, Chief Financial Officer of euNetworks. "We have owned and
operated a fibre network in Dublin for a number of years. The
acquisition of Inland
Fibre in 2015 added a number of unique features to our footprint,
with routes along canalways, diversity options to key data centres as
well as access to business parks. Enabling dc connect in Dublin for our
customers offers further service differentiation and support as the
demand for rapid turn up of high bandwidth services between data
centres, including hyperscale facilities, continues.
"Our dc connect solution has delivered strong growth since we
first rolled it out, said Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of
euNetworks. "We carefully select the data centres we enable with this
solution, working closely with our customers and data centre operators.
With the capability to rapidly deliver capacity from 1Gb Ethernet to
100G Metro Wavelengths, we offer further differentiation in our dc
connect enabled markets. "We will continue to invest in the solution
across our footprint through 2018 to meet the demands of our customers.
euNetworks directly connects into more than 350 data centres across
Europe today with fibre, with a subset of these data centres pre-spliced
with fibre when they are dc connect enabled. For more information on the
dc connect data centres in Dublin and other markets go to https://www.eunetworks.com/dcconnect/.
About euNetworks
euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating
14 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity
intercity backbone covering 49 cities in 15 countries across Europe. The
company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly
connecting over 350 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud
connectivity provider, directly connecting 14 cloud platforms with
access to a further 7. The company offers a targeted portfolio of
metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths,
and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, data centre and
enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks unique inventory of fibre
and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth
needs.
For further information visit www.eunetworks.com.
