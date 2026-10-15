Eurobattery Minerals’ auditor resigns
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Stockholm, 15 October 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s auditor, Johan Isbrand, and the deputy auditor, Nils Appelqvist, both of LR GO Revision AB, resigned from their posts on 2 October 2026.
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The Board of Directors will propose a new auditor for election at an extraordinary general meeting. A notice convening the meeting will be published separately.
Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation
This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 15 October 2026, 02:15 pm CEST.
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About Eurobattery Minerals
Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.
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Contact Investor Relations
End of Media Release
Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy
15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2416668 15.10.2026 CET/CEST
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