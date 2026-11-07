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Eurobattery Minerals board member and CEO remanded in custody in Sweden


EQS-Media / 07.11.2026 / 13:35 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 7 November 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) hereby announces that it has been informed that its board member and Chief Executive Officer, Roberto García Martínez, has been remanded in custody in Sweden.

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Eurobattery Minerals currently has no further details on this matter but will provide an update when more information becomes available.

Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation

This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 7 November 2026, 01:30 pm CET.

Language versions
Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in various languages for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

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About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the sustainability transition.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Christer Heljestrand – Corporate Relations Officer

E-mail: christer@eurobatteryminerals.com
 

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Contact Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy

07.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

2430416  07.11.2026 CET/CEST

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.