Eurobattery Minerals board member and CEO remanded in custody in Sweden
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Stockholm, 7 November 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) hereby announces that it has been informed that its board member and Chief Executive Officer, Roberto García Martínez, has been remanded in custody in Sweden.
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Eurobattery Minerals currently has no further details on this matter but will provide an update when more information becomes available.
Information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation
This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 7 November 2026, 01:30 pm CET.
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About Eurobattery Minerals
Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.
Contacts
Christer Heljestrand – Corporate Relations Officer
E-mail: christer@eurobatteryminerals.com
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Contact Investor Relations
End of Media Release
Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy
07.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2430416 07.11.2026 CET/CEST
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