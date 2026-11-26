

EQS-Media / 26.11.2026 / 16:35 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 26 November 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (hereinafter “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that it has received an alternative proposal regarding the election of the Board of Directors ahead of the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), to be held on 4 December 2026 in Malmö. The full proposal is set out below.

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To the Board of Directors and the Chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting

We submit the following alternative proposal under item 10 of the published agenda, proposing an alternative composition of the Board of Directors. The proposed election is conditional on approval of the proposals under item 8 to remove Roberto García Martínez as a director and item 9 to set the number of directors at four ordinary members with no deputy members.

Proposed Resolution under Item 10

Subject to approval of the proposals under items 8 and 9, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves to elect Markus Ekberg, Ville Salonen and Jakob Julian Fauser as ordinary members of the Board of Directors until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

The minutes shall record that Dr Eckhard Cordes continues in office under his existing mandate from the Annual General Meeting of 30 June 2026. Following implementation of the resolutions under items 8 to 10, the Board will consist of Dr Eckhard Cordes, Markus Ekberg, Ville Salonen and Jakob Julian Fauser.

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The directors’ remuneration arrangements approved at the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2026 continue to apply.

Information about Markus Ekberg

Markus Ekberg is a geologist and mining executive with international experience in mine operations and project development. He is a board member of Endomines Finland Plc, was CEO of Endomines AB from 2009 to 2017 and previously served as Managing Director of FinnCobalt Oy, where he led the Hautalampi project. He holds an MSc in Geology and Mineralogy from the University of Turku.

Markus holds 7,183,126 shares in Eurobattery Minerals AB through Tetra Ekberg Oy.

Information about Ville Salonen

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Ville Salonen is a lawyer and Senior Advisor at Birk Legal, and the founder and principal advisor of Prunus Consulting. He holds an LL.M. and advises on corporate governance, M&A, restructuring and ESG. He serves as a deputy board member of FinnCobalt Oy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eurobattery Minerals AB.

Ville holds no shares in Eurobattery Minerals AB.

Information about Jakob Julian Fauser

Jakob Julian Fauser has approximately 15 years of experience in personnel services, recruitment, commercial operations and team leadership. As Branch Office Manager at Select GmbH, he oversaw up to 200 external employees and five internal employees and was responsible for up to approximately EUR 8 million in annual revenue.

He reported holding 10,000,000 shares in Eurobattery Minerals AB on 2 October 2026. Current shareholding to be confirmed.

Suitability for the candidates

The proposing shareholder considers the nominees suitable for election and believes them to be independent of the Company's management and major shareholders.

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in various languages for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe’s security of supply and supporting the sustainability transition.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Christer Heljestrand – Corporate Relations Officer

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com



Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

