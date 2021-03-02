Eurofins (Paris:ERF) adds virus variant monitoring capabilities to its commercially available SARS-CoV-2 test portfolio. This new solution is part of the Eurofins COVID-19 Sentinel and SAFER@WORK programs which provide an early warning of the presence of SARS-CoV-2 amongst large populations or at a given site (e.g. a city, factories, education institutions, government and public service sites, nursing homes), before the virus spreads too broadly.

The monitoring of wastewater, environmental surface, air and worn mask testing can give an early indication of the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and can also detect virus variants. This allows for relevant containment measures to be put in place to avoid an outbreak of the disease even before symptom onset.

With a new VIRType kit, Eurofins is now able to rapidly detect and identify between the original SARS-CoV-2 strain (Wildtype) or known variants of interest including the UK (lineage B.1.1.7), South Africa (lineage B.1.351) or Brazil (lineage P.1) variants in wastewater, air, environmental surfaces and worn masks via RT-qPCR. Single point mutations referring to the UK / South Africa / Brazil lineages help to distinguish between the original strain and these SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The Eurofins COVID-19 Sentinel program is successfully being used in many countries and communities worldwide as an early and cost-effective indicator of virus presence. In the US, in addition to qualitative surface and worn mask testing the quantification of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater and air provides crucial information for monitoring viral spread.

For more information, please visit the Eurofins SAFER@WORK website.

About Eurofins  the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210312005234/en/