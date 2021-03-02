  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
12.03.2021 15:00

Eurofins Adds Virus Variant Detection to its SARS-CoV-2 Monitoring Solution for Wastewater, Surface, Air and Worn Masks

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Eurofins (Paris:ERF) adds virus variant monitoring capabilities to its commercially available SARS-CoV-2 test portfolio. This new solution is part of the Eurofins COVID-19 Sentinel and SAFER@WORK programs which provide an early warning of the presence of SARS-CoV-2 amongst large populations or at a given site (e.g. a city, factories, education institutions, government and public service sites, nursing homes), before the virus spreads too broadly.

The monitoring of wastewater, environmental surface, air and worn mask testing can give an early indication of the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and can also detect virus variants. This allows for relevant containment measures to be put in place to avoid an outbreak of the disease even before symptom onset.

With a new VIRType kit, Eurofins is now able to rapidly detect and identify between the original SARS-CoV-2 strain (Wildtype) or known variants of interest including the UK (lineage B.1.1.7), South Africa (lineage B.1.351) or Brazil (lineage P.1) variants in wastewater, air, environmental surfaces and worn masks via RT-qPCR. Single point mutations referring to the UK / South Africa / Brazil lineages help to distinguish between the original strain and these SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The Eurofins COVID-19 Sentinel program is successfully being used in many countries and communities worldwide as an early and cost-effective indicator of virus presence. In the US, in addition to qualitative surface and worn mask testing the quantification of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater and air provides crucial information for monitoring viral spread.

For more information, please visit the Eurofins SAFER@WORK website.

About Eurofins  the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Eurofins Scientific SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
02.03.21
Eurofins Scientific SE: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eurofins Scientific News
RSS Feed
Eurofins Scientific zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eurofins Scientific SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Eurofins Scientific News

02.03.21Eurofins Scientific SE: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere Eurofins Scientific News
Werbung

Trading-News

ESG-ETFs: Ist Nachhaltigkeit ein Rendite-Killer?
OPEC sieht deutlich höhere Ölnachfrage im Jahresverlauf
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Merck KGaA, Henkel
DZ BANK - Verschnaufpause im übergeordneten Trend
Corona-Krise beschert Inditex Gewinneinbruch - Aktie zieht dennoch an
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Index-Entwicklung und Marktkommentar im Februar 2021 - Ginmon World Economy Index
Simulationsrechner: Balancieren Sie Renditechance und Garantie. Jetzt ausprobieren.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Das Prinzip Gießkanne
my-si: Nachhaltig investieren mit Rendite im Niedrigzinsumfeld
Emerging Markets: Anlagetrend mit Herausforderungen
Steu­er­vor­teil bei privater Rente - jetzt nutzen!
Ein grauer Schwan
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Eurofins Scientific-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Eurofins Scientific Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So viel habe ich mit Daytrading in einer Woche aus 500 Euro gemacht
Mit diesen Schritten sollten Hausbesitzer vorgehen
Bei diesen Policen sollten Sie nicht knausern
Kudamm, erste Etage, Altbau  hier will man das neue Apple und Amazon entdecken
3,6 Milliarden am Tag verdienen und die Chance beim 4. Impfstoff

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Investmentbank begeistert von Nel Asa: "Technologisch führend"
DAX-Chartanalyse: Zwischen Kaufpanik und Überhitzung
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Quartalsausblick lastet auf Fossil
Newsticker Corona: EU lässt Johnson & Johnson-Impfstoff zu
DAX wieder im Plus - ZB-Ankündigung und US-Hilfspaket heben Stimmung am Aktienmarkt

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Dow stabil erwartet -- VW mit Absatzboom -- Renault stößt Daimler-Anteil ab -- RTL mit Gewinnrückgang für 2020 -- T-Mobile, Deutsche Bank, Fortum, BMW im Fokus

Späte Lieferung von Johnson & Johnson wegen Zweifel an US-Linie. Bayer schlägt zwei US-Experten für den Aufsichtsrat vor. In den USA stapeln sich offenbar Millionen Dosen AstraZeneca. Barclays hebt freenet-Aktie auf "Overweight". EssilorLuxottica gibt sich nach Erholung wieder optimistischer. Siemens leiht sich zehn Milliarden US-Dollar am Anleihemarkt. Daimler ruft 2,6 Millionen Autos in China wegen Softwareproblemen zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Finanzhäuser: Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Die größten Premium-Autobauer der Welt 2020
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Luxusuatos im vergangenen Jahr.
Top 10: So viel verdienen die reichsten US-Amerikaner pro Stunde
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde 2020
Top 10: Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Das sind die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2020
Forbes 400: Die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020
Wer sind die reichsten Hedgefonds-Manager 2020?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Arbeit der Bundesregierung in Zusammenhang mit der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen