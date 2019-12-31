finanzen.net
14.09.2020 19:57

Eurofins Diatherix Launches Flu Plus to Identify SARS-CoV-2 and Five Additional Viruses

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

As a leader in respiratory viral and bacterial testing, Eurofins Diatherix is pleased to announce the development of Flu Plus, a new test added to its proprietary respiratory testing portfolio. Specimens have been accepted for testing as of 10 September 2020.

Diatherix received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for their SARS-CoV-2 virus test on 22 April 2020. Eurofins laboratories (including Diatherix) have completed over one million COVID tests to date in the US, and are pleased to leverage extensive respiratory and infectious disease expertise to continue to assist clinicians in their response to COVID-19. To this end, Diatherix has developed the Flu Plus test which includes the unmodified EUA approved SARS-CoV-2 virus along with five additional viral pathogens which can be used to assist healthcare providers with the accurate identification of the most prevalent viruses associated with respiratory illnesses. These five viral pathogens include Influenza A, A(H1N1)pdm09, Influenza B, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (A&B), and Human Rhinovirus/Enterovirus which can be known to exacerbate the recovery for high-risk patients.

This new test complements Diatherixs existing testing options for COVID-19, which includes the SARS-CoV-2 single target test, our unique COVID-19 test which offers the SARS-CoV-2 virus plus 5 additional synergistic bacterial organisms, and the ability to order the SARS-CoV-2 virus with our existing Respiratory, Viral Respiratory, Influenza, Upper Respiratory and Pediatric Respiratory tests.

Furthermore, Diatherix accepts six specimen collection methods including Nasal Swab, Nasopharyngeal Swab, Nasopharyngeal Aspirate/Wash, Throat Swab, Bronchial Aspirate, and Sputum Specimen Swab.

Diatherix works with hospitals, physicians offices, nursing homes, and reference labs nationwide. All testing will be performed pursuant to Diatherixs one-day turnaround times  test results will be provided back to clinicians the same day of specimen receipt.

Note: at this time, Eurofins Diatherix cannot accept specimens from the state of New York.

Diatherix Eurofins SARS-CoV-2 virus has not been FDA cleared or approved. This test has been authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories, and has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

About Eurofins Diatherix

Eurofins Diatherix utilizes TEM-PCR (Target Enriched Multiplex Polymerase Chain Reaction), an innovative proprietary molecular technology, to deliver high throughput, one-day results. TEM-PCR was designed to overcome the challenges that exist with conventional laboratory methods, while identifying bacteria regardless of recent antibiotic use, and difficult-to-culture pathogens. The benefits to clinicians include reduced antibiotic utilization, improved patient outcomes, cost reduction and avoidance, and improved patient satisfaction.

Nachrichten zu Eurofins Scientific Group S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eurofins Scientific Group News
RSS Feed
Eurofins Scientific Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eurofins Scientific Group S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.11.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
02.11.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
02.11.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformCheuvreux SA
05.10.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
31.08.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
06.11.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
02.11.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
02.11.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformCheuvreux SA
05.10.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
31.08.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
31.10.2011Eurofins Scientific Group holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
11.10.2011Eurofins Scientific Group holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
15.11.2007Eurofins Scientific Kursziel erhöhtDer Aktionär
13.09.2007Eurofins Scientific dabeibleibenDer Aktionär
15.03.2007Eurofins Scientific Stopp bei 47 EuroFocus Money
16.08.2011Eurofins Scientific Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.11.2010Eurofins Scientific Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
28.10.2010Eurofins Scientific Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
11.10.2010Eurofins Scientific Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
26.05.2010Eurofins Scientific "sell"Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Eurofins Scientific Group S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Videos zu Eurofins Scientific Group

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Eurofins Scientific Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Werbung

Trading-News

Automatisiert. ETF-basiert. Verantwortungsbewusst.
DZ BANK - BIG 6 in Turbulenzen: Platzt eine Blase an den Aktienmärkten?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Chance auf Boden
Vonovia steigt auf - Aktie wieder am Rekordhoch
Vontobel: Apple lässt die Muskeln spielen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Apple und Tesla scheiden die Geister
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Neukundenbonus und Prämienmeilen: Miles & More kooperiert mit Solidvest
Droht eine neue Tech-Blase? Und: Was taugen Alternative Realwerte als Investment für Jedermann?
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Nicht blamieren, Zinsen kassieren!
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Eurofins Scientific Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Eurofins Scientific Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Jahrhundert-Bilanz liefert eine goldene Regel für Ihr Geld
Zahlen oder ignorieren? Das sollten Sie bei Strafzetteln im Ausland tun
63 Prozent faul  dieser Tracker überführt ihr Haustier
Das Siemens-Manifest offenbart die neue Macht der Klimaaktivisten
Preise für Wohnungen und Häuser steigen bis 2030 weiter

News von

Betrugsvorwürfe gegen Nikola ziehen immer weitere Kreise: Erste Kanzlei prüft Klage
DAX-Ausblick: Notenbanken geben Börsen anhaltenden Rückenwind
Nel Asa wird neue Aktien herausgeben: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Apple-Aktie in Korrektur: Wie tief die Kurse noch fallen können
Kündigungswelle befürchtet: Experten warnen vor Gefahr für Lebensversicherungen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen grün -- NVIDIA kauft ARM -- TRATON muss um Navistar-Kauf bangen -- Merck & Co. steigt bei Seattle Genetics ein -- METRO, Microsoft, adidas, PUMA im Fokus

Gilead will Biotech-Firma Immunomedics kaufen. Google auf CO2-freie Energie wechseln. Gilead erwirbt Immunomedics. Hannover Rück verzichtet weiterhin auf Ergebnisprognose. Corestate beschafft sich mit neuen Aktien frisches Kapital. Deutsche Börse gibt Angebot für Borsa Italiana ab. AstraZeneca: Tests von aussichtsreichem Corona-Impfstoff nach Stopp fortgesetzt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:48 Uhr
DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen grün -- NVIDIA kauft ARM -- TRATON muss um Navistar-Kauf bangen -- Merck & Co. steigt bei Seattle Genetics ein -- METRO, Microsoft, adidas, PUMA im Fokus
Ausland
19:19 Uhr
Apple-Event: Mit diesem iPad könnte der Techriese überraschen
Aktie im Fokus
19:54 Uhr
Tesla-Aktien nehmen wieder Fahrt auf - Tweet von Musk beflügelt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
NikolaA2P4A9
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NVIDIA Corp.918422
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
CureVacA2P71U
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Infineon AG623100