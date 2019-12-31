finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie JETZT an unserer Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teil! +++-w-
27.08.2020 18:00

Eurofins Technologies Serological Assays Demonstrate Ability to Identify Neutralizing Antibodies

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) recently launched multiple serological assay solutions to detect antibodies targeted against the Nucleocapsid protein of the novel Coronavirus. Antibody tests can be used to identify individuals who have been previously exposed to the virus and in some cases those who have an active infection. However, simple presence of antibodies in an individual does not guarantee immunity to further infections since only a fraction of antibodies provide the ability to neutralize the virus upon a second contact. Currently, elaborate tests requiring high biological safety measures are required to identify these neutralizing antibodies.

Now, a study performed by Eurofins Ingenasa has demonstrated a direct correlation between Eurofins Technologies antibody detection assays and seroneutralization capability of the antibodies detected without the need to perform time-consuming and complex tests including high biological hazard. For this study, 55 blood samples were tested on the INgezim total antibody ELISA and a subset of samples on the VIROTECH SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM/IgA ELISA and the results compared to a virus seroneutralization test. This test takes multiple days and includes infection of cell culture with SARS-CoV-2 to detect those antibodies that protect human cells from entering of the virus. In 100% of tested blood samples, the result of the ELISA tests was identical to the seroneutralization assay even though the same result was obtained in less than 2 hours.

Similarly, a study was performed by the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Health comparing the results of another Eurofins Technologies ELISA using the same technology (GSD SARS-CoV-2 ELISA) to a seroneutralization assay. The study shows a strong correlation between the IgG isotype specific ELISA and the ability of the antibodies in the blood samples to neutralize SARS-CoV-2.

For more information, please visit the Eurofins Technologies webpage

Notes for the editor:

About Eurofins  the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global market leaders in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing.

With over 48,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Eurofins Scientific Group S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eurofins Scientific Group News
RSS Feed
Eurofins Scientific Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eurofins Scientific Group S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.11.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
02.11.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
02.11.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformCheuvreux SA
05.10.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
31.08.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
06.11.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
02.11.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
02.11.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformCheuvreux SA
05.10.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
31.08.2012Eurofins Scientific Group outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
31.10.2011Eurofins Scientific Group holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
11.10.2011Eurofins Scientific Group holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
15.11.2007Eurofins Scientific Kursziel erhöhtDer Aktionär
13.09.2007Eurofins Scientific dabeibleibenDer Aktionär
15.03.2007Eurofins Scientific Stopp bei 47 EuroFocus Money
16.08.2011Eurofins Scientific Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.11.2010Eurofins Scientific Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
28.10.2010Eurofins Scientific Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
11.10.2010Eurofins Scientific Group sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
26.05.2010Eurofins Scientific "sell"Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Eurofins Scientific Group S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Eurofins Scientific Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Werbung

Trading-News

Salesforce hebt nach Rekordgewinn Ziele an
Dow Jones Industrial Average: Wechsel der Giganten
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Kursgewinne möglich
Einfach nachhaltig
Vontobel: Wasser  ein Thema, das die Welt bewegt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Gehört Delivery Hero in den DAX?
Der wahre Wert des Goldes
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Eurofins Scientific Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Eurofins Scientific Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Fake-Kartons und iPhone-Trick  so erwischen Versicherungen die Betrüger
Die besten Geschenke und wichtigsten Utensilien im Überblick
Das Geheimnis hinter den Reichmacher-Fonds
Öko-Schlafstädte ohne Autos  So absurd ist der moderne Siedlungsbau
Steigende Verschuldung bringt Hyperinflation  und am Ende die Währungsreform

News von

DAX im Plus - Europas Börsen tasten sich im Bann der Fed weiter voran
Tech-Stars von Morgen: Amazon und Apple kennt jeder - Das sind die zehn kommenden Überflieger
DAX-Chartanalyse: Aufwärts innerhalb normaler Grenzen
DAX leicht im Minus - Europas Anleger ziehen sich vor Powell-Rede zurück
Börse on air: Thorsten Polleit rät zum Goldkauf - "das hat langfristig Aufwertungspotenzial"

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet den Handel mit Verlusten -- US-Notenbank ändert geldpolitisches Rahmenwerk -- Tiffany schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen -- Delivery Hero, Fielmann, Aroundtown im Fokus

Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Moderna Corona-Impfstoffkandidat vorgestellt. US-Wirtschaftseinbruch nicht ganz so schlimm wie gedacht. Billionen-Paket für die EU: Verhandlungen mit dem Parlament gestartet. Amazon führt in USA Einkaufswagen mit Scanner-Funktion ein. Rolls-Royce will Geschäftsteile abstoßen. Deutsche Post-CEO bekräftigt Ziele 2020 und 2022.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/34: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:49 Uhr
DAX beendet den Handel mit Verlusten -- US-Notenbank ändert geldpolitisches Rahmenwerk -- Tiffany schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen -- Delivery Hero, Fielmann, Aroundtown im Fokus
Marktberichte
18:11 Uhr
Fed ändert Strategie: Dow Jones steigt
Aktie im Fokus
18:10 Uhr
Walmart will sich bei TikTok-Kauf offenbar mit Microsoft zusammentun - Aktien klettern
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
XiaomiA2JNY1
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
CureVacA2P71U
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
NIOA2N4PB
BayerBAY001
AlibabaA117ME
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750