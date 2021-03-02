  • Suche
08.07.2021 18:42

Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT T Cell Immunity Testing

As one of the first commercial labs to deliver COVID-19 testing, Eurofins Viracor, Inc. continues to innovate with the launch of Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT T Cell Immunity testing. Viracors inSIGHT T Cell Immunity test delivers an understanding of a patient's response to viral antigens providing critical insight to aid in treatment decisions. The test measures CD4+ and CD8+ T Cell response to the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) proteins to independently evaluate cell-mediated immunity to Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

Utilizing flow cytometry and intracellular cytokine staining, SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT testing could be an important tool for evaluating immunological memory to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and even indicate a level of protection from further infection.

SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT testing joins a robust menu of COVID-19 testing, including the recently-launched cPASS Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody test. When used in combination with the Neutralizing Antibody test, results from the tests could help physicians evaluate two areas of our adaptive immune system that can indicate immunity. When neutralizing antibody response begins to diminish months after exposure to the virus or vaccine, the presence of T cell immunity may signify long-term immunity.

A leader in infectious disease testing for over 35 years, Viracor has launched molecular and serological tests to aid in the evaluation of naturally infected or vaccinated individuals. To see the full list of testing, visit https://www.eurofins-viracor.com/clinical/our-testing/. Furthermore, Viracor's SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay offers the best sensitivity of the 117 laboratories that have submitted results to FDA's SARS-CoV-2 Reference Panel, with a limit of detection of 180 NAAT Detectable Units/mL1,2.

1 This test has not been cleared or approved for diagnostic use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This test has been authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This test has been authorized only for the detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 virus and diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, not for any other viruses or pathogens. This test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus and/or diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection under section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

2 https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/sars-cov-2-reference-panel-comparative-data

To learn more, please visit https://www.eurofins-viracor.com/clinical/news-and-events/categories/news/

For more information, please visit https://www.eurofins-viracor.com/clinical/

About Viracor
Eurofins Viracor has over 30 years of diagnostic expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients. Eurofins Viracor is a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit https://www.eurofins.com/ and https://www.viracor-eurofins.com/clinical-diagnostics/.

About Eurofins  the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

