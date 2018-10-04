Euromoneys
2018 Real Estate Survey named Cushman & Wakefield the worlds No. 1
overall commercial real estate advisor and consultant. Cushman &
Wakefield was also named the top advisor and consultant in Asia, Central
and Eastern Europe, North America and China, in addition to Argentina,
Czech Republic, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey and the U.S.
Survey results listed Cushman & Wakefields Research and Property
Valuation efforts as No. 1 in the world as well.
Josh Friedlander, Deputy Editor of Euromoney magazine, said, "Cushman &
Wakefield achieved a global top rank in several categories, most notably
rising from third to first place in our global overall ranking of
Advisors & Consultants. The firm also earned the overall top spot in
three regions and numerous countries, taking home first place in nearly
50 categories overall. The firms performance in the 2018 Euromoney Real
Estate Survey underscores C&Ws global reach as well as the broad
recognition the firm commands among competitors and in the real estate
industry generally.
Euromoneys 14th annual survey canvassed the worlds leading
real estate firms, including advisors, corporate end-users, developers,
asset managers and banks. Survey results are based on peer nominations
and voter participation, with respondents ranking their top three
commercial real estate services or product providers over the previous
12 months.
"Over the past three years, weve made tremendous efforts and
tremendous strides in building and growing our business, said John
Forrester, Cushman & Wakefield President. "The results of the Euromoney
survey help us quantify our progress and are a significant recognition
of the talent of our 48,000 people around the world.
