Euronext Becomes Minority Shareholder of LCH SA

Today Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) announces
closing of the share swap of its current 2.3% stake in LCH Group for an
11.1% stake in LCH SA and becomes minority shareholder of LCH SA. This
follows the announcements of 8 August 2017 and 1 November 2017.
On 31 October 2017 Euronext entered into definitive agreements to swap
its current 2.3% stake in LCH Group for an 11.1% stake in LCH SA. This
transaction has now been approved by the competent authorities and
completed today. It will strengthen the long-standing relationship
between Euronext and LCH SA and cement the strategic future of LCH SA.
Euronext will remain represented at the Board of Directors of LCH SA.
Euronext will have certain minority protection rights connected with its
new shareholding in LCH SA, including a pre-emption right in
circumstances where LCH Group decides to sell more than 50% of
the shares of LCH SA. The pre-emption right involves a right of first
offer and subject to certain conditions, a matching right. In addition,
LCH Group has a pre-emption right over a transfer of shares by Euronext
and the ability to buy back Euronext's shares in certain circumstances
where the derivatives agreement is terminated.
As a consequence of the closing of the share swap, Euronext will record
a gross capital gain of 40.6m in exceptional financial income,
estimated at 38.4m after tax. This capital gain will be accounted for
in the 2017 fiscal year and will be taken into account for the
computation of 2017 dividend.
