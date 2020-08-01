  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
30.06.2021 10:51

EUTELSAT 36D Satellite Selected by Airbus to Embark Its Latest Ultra High Frequency Payload

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) EUTELSAT 36D satellite has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space to carry its latest Ultra High Frequency (UHF) payload.

Airbus Defence and Space has already received firm pre-commitments on this payload.O perating in the dedicated 225-400MHz frequency band, the payload will address French governmental applications and other allied governmental applications to support communications over the EMEA region.

Built by Airbus Defence and Space, the all-electric EUTELSAT 36D will assure all the main legacy missions of EUTELSAT 36B, with enhancements to coverage areas and performance. The satellite is due for launch in the first half of 2024. With coverage of Africa, Russia and Europe, 36° East is a key orbital slot for Eutelsat and ranks second behind 70° East in terms of revenue generation in Government Services.

Commenting on the agreement, Pascal Homsy Eutelsats Chief Technical Officer said: "We are excited to take our relationship with Airbus to the next level, embarking for the first time an UHF payload on its behalf. This incremental mission reflects not only the unparalleled coverage of Eutelsats fleet, but is also a further example of our ability to generate additional value from our core assets, serving Governments as trusted partners.

Cédric Oudiette, Head of Secure Communications Strategy at Airbus Defence and Space added: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to embark our UHF payload at this key orbital position, enabling to strengthen Airbus leading position in satellite communication services for governmental and defence applications.

About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

Nachrichten zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News
RSS Feed
Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct neutralNomura
22.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
23.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
11.05.2011Eutelsat CommunicationsAct overweightMorgan Stanley
21.02.2011Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
04.11.2010Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
22.10.2010Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct neutralNomura
22.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
23.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
03.05.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News
Werbung

Trading-News

adidas  Fortsetzung der Rally
DZ BANK - Breakout über GD 20 liefert frisches Kaufsignal
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Börse, Daimler, Vonovia
Klage gegen Facebook abgewiesen - Aktie knackt Billionengrenze
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX: DAX auf dem Sprungbrett
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

So gehen Anleger richtig mit Portfoliorisiken um
Altersvorsorge: Diese Strategie verspricht Erfolg
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Webinar: Allvest in 20 Minuten - Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten
Goldstandards
Willkommen im Club - Facebook!
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Verschmähte Öko-Gewinner und die ostdeutsche Sartorius
Inflation für immer? Auf diese Szenarien müssen sich Sparer einstellen
Manche Bilder von Berlin sind von schlecht verhülltem Neid geprägt
Alle 27 Sekunden wird jemand zum Millionär
So nutzen Anleger jetzt die doppelte Rendite-Chance beim Öl

News von

CureVac-Aktie: Besser gehts nicht
Ethereum wird knapper: Kommt es bald zum Flippening zwischen Bitcoin und Ethereum?
DAX Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Nur eine Frage der Zeit
Großbank sieht günstigen Einstiegszeitpunkt bei Nel ASA & Co
Silberpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter Terminmarktprofis

Heute im Fokus

DAX in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- HENSOLDT für Bundeswehr-Aufklärungssystem Pegasus beauftragt -- DiDi-IPO, VW, Nordex, QIAGEN, Intel im Fokus

Britische Wirtschaft schrumpft zum Jahresstart stärker als erwartet. QIAGEN schließt Vermarktungspartnerschaft im Bereich Forensik. Musk peilt 500.000 Starlink-Nutzer Mitte 2022 an. Uber-Rivale Didi legt Angebotspreis für US-Börsengang offenbar auf 14 Dollar fest. Wettbewerbshüter melden Bedenken gegen Übernahmen von Air Europa an. Frankreich: Inflation steigt auf höchsten Stand seit Ende 2018.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Branchen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen