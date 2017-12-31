Eutelsat Announces Successful 7-Year Bond Issuance

Regulatory News:
Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris:ETL) today announced the
successful issue by Eutelsat S.A. of 7-year senior unsecured bonds (the "Bonds)
for a total of 800 million.
Eutelsat has taken advantage of the current competitive market
environment to raise long-term financing with a 7-year maturity at
attractive conditions. The transaction was well received by a
diversified investor base and was over-subscribed, demonstrating the
markets confidence in Eutelsats long-term business model.
The Bonds will be issued at 99.400 per cent and, at maturity, will be
redeemed at 100 per cent of their principal amount at maturity. They
will have a coupon of 2.000 per cent per annum and will be cleared
through Euroclear France, Clearstream and Euroclear. An application will
be made for the Bonds to be listed on the Official List and admitted to
trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The
Bonds will mature on 2 October 2025. Delivery and settlement are
expected on or around 2 October 2018.
The Bonds will enable Eutelsat S.A. to redeem at maturity the
outstanding bonds issued on 14 December 2011 for a total principal
amount of 800 million, bearing interest on its principal amount at a
fixed rate of 5.000 per cent per annum and due January 2019.
This transaction is expected to contribute to maximize Discretionary
Free-Cash-Flow and will further reduce pre-tax cash interest by some 24
million on an annualized basis from FY 2019-20, following the 31
million reduction of this item recorded between FY 2015-16 and FY
2017-18. Furthermore, this operation will allow Eutelsat to extend its
debt maturity profile.
Global Coordinators: Société Générale, Crédit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank
Joint-bookrunners: HSBC Bank plc, Mizuho International plc and MUFG
Securities EMEA plc
Co-lead manager:
Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
About the Bonds:
Issuer: Eutelsat S.A.
Amount:
800 million
Coupon: 2.000 per cent
Maturity: 2
October 2025
Settlement Date: 2 October 2018
Market:
Official List and Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange
About Eutelsat Communications:
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading
satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated
ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data,
Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate
effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over
6,900 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast
by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or
connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices
and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women
from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of
service.
Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange
(ticker: ETL).
For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United
States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The distribution of this document
may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose
possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about
and to observe any such restrictions.
France
This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer or
solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in
France. This document shall not be construed as an offer to the public
as defined under article L.411-1 of the French Code monétaire et
financier, to the extent that the Bonds will have a denomination of
100,000 and will only be offered to (i) providers of investment
services relating to portfolio management for the account of third
parties (personnes fournissant le service d'investissement de gestion de
portefeuille pour compte de tiers), and/or (ii) qualified investors
(investisseurs qualifiés) acting for their own account as defined in,
and in accordance with Articles L. 411-1, L.411-2 and D.411-1 of the
French Code monétaire et financier.
United States
Neither this document nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or
distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States its
territories or possessions or to any US person (as defined in Regulation
S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S.
Securities Act)). This document does not constitute or form part of
any offer or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for
securities in the United States. The Bonds may not be offered or sold in
the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from
the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act The Bonds have
not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and
Eutelsat S.A. does not intend to make a public offer of the Bonds in the
United States. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may
constitute a violation of United States securities law and other
applicable laws.
United Kingdom
This document is distributed only to, and is directed only at persons
who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments
falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act
2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 , as amended (the "Order"),
(ii) fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies,
unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order, or (iii) are outside
the United Kingdom and to whom it may otherwise lawfully be
communicated, (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant
persons"). Neither this document nor any of its contents must be acted
on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment
or investment activity to which this document relates is available to
relevant persons only and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.
Italy
The offering of the Bonds has not been registered pursuant to Italian
securities legislation and this document shall not be distributed in the
Republic of Italy (Italy) except (i) to qualified investors (investitori
qualificati), pursuant to Article 100 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24
February 1998 (the Consolidated Financial Services Act) and Article
34-ter, paragraph 1, letter (b) of CONSOB regulation No. 11971 of 14 May
1999 (the CONSOB Regulation), all as amended and restated from time to
time or (ii) in any other circumstances where an express exemption from
compliance with the restrictions on offers to the public applies, as
provided under Article 100 of the Consolidated Financial Services Act
and Article 34-ter of the CONSOB Regulation No. 11971, in each case in
compliance with Italian law and regulations or requirement imposed by
CONSOB or any other Italian authority.
This announcement may include projections and other "forward-looking
statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such
projections or statements reflect the current views of Eutelsat
Communications or its subsidiaries about further events and financial
performance. No assurance can be given that such events or performance
will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from
these projections.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006007/en/