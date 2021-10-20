Eutelsat Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Belmer to step down

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Belmer has notified the board of directors of his intention to step down at the beginning of 2022.

Rodolphe Belmer has been CEO of Eutelsat since March 2016, during which time he has successfully implemented a strategy of strict operating and financial discipline and set the company firmly on its strategic path to address the opportunities of the connectivity sector.

The process of recruiting a successor will begin immediately. In the meantime, Rodolphe will remain fully at the helm and focused on the development and performance of Eutelsat.

Dominique DHinnin, Chairman of the Board of Eutelsat: "Rodolphe has made a fantastic contribution to the development of Eutelsat during his more than five years at its helm, putting the company on the strong financial and strategic footing on which it finds itself today. It has been my great personal pleasure to work alongside Rodolphe, and I thank him warmly for his contribution to Eutelsat on behalf of the entire Board. We are fully focused on finding a successor to Rodolphe who will continue to lead the company on this strategic path.

Rodolphe Belmer commented: "It has been my great pleasure to lead this fantastic company for the last six years and to executing its telecom pivot. It has been an exciting time both professionally and also personally. The women and men of this company have shared with me their passion for space, their attachment to the European industry and their full commitment to the great, collective project that is Eutelsat.

