Eutelsat Communications: C-Band Alliance Increases to 200 MHz Its FCC Proposal for Spectrum Repurposing in the U.S. to Support Nationwide 5G Deployment

Regulatory News:
The C-Band Alliance (CBA) announced today that up to 200 MHz of mid-band
(C-band downlink) spectrum could be cleared, dependent upon demand,
under its updated proposal to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission
(FCC) opening new spectrum to support 5G wireless deployment while
protecting current users.
This updated commitment will be reflected in comment filings due October
29 under the FCC Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM) proceeding. The
proposal increases by 80% the amount of spectrum that could be made
available for 5G terrestrial use as compared to the initial proposal
made by Intelsat and SES.
The CBA, the entity that will be able to facilitate safe and efficient
clearing and repurposing of C-band downlink spectrum, was formed by
Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat and Telesat, the leading continental U.S.
satellite services operators. The groups proposal is the only one that
balances the needs to protect the C-band user community, which includes
television and radio programming distribution to over 100 million U.S.
homes, as well as private commercial and government media and data
networks with the strong public interest need for rapid 5G network
deployment across the U.S.
This announcement allows the CBA and its members to engage in detailed
planning of the complicated task of moving customers to different
frequency assignments, facilitated through new satellite capacity and
innovative technical solutions, implementing new ground infrastructure
and modifying the significant existing infrastructure deployed
nationwide.
The repurposing of up to 200 MHz of C-Band spectrum is contingent upon a
number of factors which at this stage cannot be guaranteed and their
outcome is uncertain, including the following: (i) a final FCC order
that accepts the CBAs market-based proposal; and (ii) a satisfactory
market-based process with potential terrestrial 5G users of the
repurposed spectrum.
About the C-Band Alliance
The C-Band Alliance, or CBA, was established by Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat
and Telesat to implement the safe and efficient clearing and repurposing
of C-band spectrum, supporting the United States in its goal of
leadership in 5G deployment and innovation. While implementing the
breakthrough, market-based proposal to clear spectrum, the CBA will also
protect the quality and reliability of existing C-band services,
providing current users certainty and operational integrity.
For more information, please visit www.C-BandAlliance.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022005914/en/