finanzen.net
23.03.2020 15:31

Eutelsat Communications: Konnect Africa to Connect Schools in the Democratic Republic of Congo With High Speed Internet

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Konnect Africa, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL), Schoolap and Flash Services today announced a Memorandum of Understanding to connect several thousand schools across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the Internet as part of the Schoolap project. It aims to provide schools with high speed internet connectivity, giving them access to a digital platform of officially recognized educational content and high quality teaching materials.

The first stage of the project aims to connect 3,600 private schools over the next 12 months, leveraging Konnect Africa's satellite capacity and technical expertise, notably in terms of installation.

Each school will subscribe to a "Home Unlimited or plus package, giving it access to a high speed internet service. At a later stage, it is planned to roll the project out to several tens of thousands more schools, thereby responding to the requirement for digital inclusion which is part of government policy.

Konnect Africa has been operating for over a year in the DRC, bringing broadband connectivity to unserved or poorly served areas, by delivering a solution that is affordable, flexible and available everywhere. Currently operating with limited capacity, Konnect Africa will see its in-orbit resources increase tenfold with the entry into service of the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in the autumn of 2020. With a total capacity of 75 Gbps, EUTELSAT KONNECT will be able to provide speeds of up to 100 Mbps with total or partial coverage of 40 African countries.

Konnect Africa CEO Jean-Claude Tshipama said: "This project highlights the major benefits of satellite internet in bridging the digital divide, as well as the efficiency of the solutions deployed by the Konnect Africa teams. The entry into service of EUTELSAT KONNECT in the coming months will be a milestone in our ability to better address the strong demand for connectivity from our customers, ranging from individuals to businesses and government agencies.

About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.
For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com  Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

Nachrichten zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News
RSS Feed
Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct neutralNomura
22.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
23.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct outperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
11.05.2011Eutelsat CommunicationsAct overweightMorgan Stanley
21.02.2011Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
04.11.2010Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
22.10.2010Eutelsat CommunicationsAct buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
26.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct neutralNomura
22.10.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
31.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
23.07.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
03.05.2012Eutelsat CommunicationsAct holdSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Heute um 18 Uhr!

Trotz Börsencrash lukrativ in Rohstoffe investieren! Warum sich gerade jetzt ein Einstieg lohnt und wie Sie die Coronakrise für Ihr Trading nutzen, erfahren Sie im Webinar um 18 Uhr!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Chance auf Erholung
RWE mit Gewinnsteigerung und Kurseinbruch
Vontobel: Amazon mit Nachfragezuwachs angesichts COVID-19 Ausbreitung
SOCIETE GENERALE: Vonovia - Neue Short-Chance!
KGV - Eine gute Bewertungsgrundlage
Richtig in ETFs investieren
Corona-Virus Update 23. März
DZ BANK - Allianz und Lufthansa: Strategien für die Corona-Krise
Amazon.com  Stabilisierungsversuch
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Eutelsat CommunicationsAct.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Welcher Rasenmäher passt zu mir? So finden Sie den Richtigen!
So finden Sie den richtigen Mähroboter
In der Krise ist Streaming Disneys große Hoffnung
Darum sollten Sie Ihrem ETF-Sparplan die Treue halten
Mit dem getarnten Hörgerät entgehen Sie der Stigmatisierung

News von

RKI: Neuansteckungen in Deutschland gehen zurück
DAX im Minus: Massive Fed-Hilfen begrenzen Verluste an Europas Börsen
Hat Bayer den Wirkstoff gegen Corona? Donald Trump will Einsatz "SOFORT"
Warum Selbständige, Freiberufler und Kleinstbetriebe Priorität haben sollten
Newsticker Corona: Großbritannien - Menschen mit hohem Ansteckungsrisiko sollen 12 Wochen zu Hause bleiben

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schwächer -- DAX gibt ab -- US-Notenbank kündigt unbegrenzte Anleihekäufe an -- Finanzziele der Deutschen Bank in Gefahr -- Bertrandt, MTU, TRATON, Shell, Airbus im Fokus

GE streicht 10% der Jobs im Luftfahrtgeschäft wegen Corona. Elmos Semiconductor plant Kurzarbeit für die Hälfte der Belegschaft. ENCAVIS-Aktien bauen Freitagsgewinn nach Kaufempfehlungen aus. innogy macht weniger Gewinn. zooplus-Aktie als Krisen-Profiteur: Berenberg stuft doppelt hoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:39 Uhr
Wall Street schwächer -- DAX gibt ab -- US-Notenbank kündigt unbegrenzte Anleihekäufe an -- Finanzziele der Deutschen Bank in Gefahr -- Bertrandt, MTU, TRATON, Shell, Airbus im Fokus
Immobilien
15:41 Uhr
In diesen Weltstädten werden sich die Immobilienpreise 2020 am meisten erhöhen
Aktie im Fokus
15:32 Uhr
Könnte die Amazon-Aktie den S&P 500 outperformen?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Lufthansa AG823212
Allianz840400
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
Siemens AG723610