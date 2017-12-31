Eutelsat Orders KONNECT VHTS, a New-Generation Satellite to Deliver High-Speed Broadband Across Europe

Regulatory News:
Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) announced
today the order of a next-generation VHTS satellite system named KONNECT
VHTS, to support the development of its European fixed broadband and
in-flight connectivity businesses. The satellite, which is due to enter
into service in 2021, will be built by Thales Alenia Space which will
develop a satellite and ground segment solution that is the most
competitive on the market today. With a weight of 6.3 ton and a Ka-band
capacity of 500 Gbps, KONNECT VHTS will embark the most powerful
on-board digital processor ever put in orbit, offering capacity
allocation flexibility, optimal spectrum use, and progressive ground
network deployment.
The project will be launched with firm multi-year distribution
commitments from Orange and Thales, two key European players and leaders
in their businesses. A retail partnership was signed with Orange to
address the fixed broadband market in European countries where the Group
has a retail presence, and a distribution partnership was inked with
Thales to serve the government connectivity services market.
Commenting on the contract, Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat, said: "We
are delighted to sign this agreement with global partners, Orange and
Thales, which confirms the place of satellite-based solutions in the
drive for enhanced high-speed internet coverage. As a core complement to
terrestrial broadband networks, high-speed broadband will be a critical
driver of Eutelsats growth from 2020 onwards. Over the next decade,
VHTS satellites will bring enough capacity to serve high speed internet
and in-flight connectivity markets at scale, offering fiber-like
services both in terms of price and speed.
The investment in KONNECT VHTS replaces the project of a joint
investment with ViaSat in a ViaSat 3 satellite for Europe, Africa and
the Middle East, and is covered by Eutelsats capex objective of an
average of 420 million euros per annum.
Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange, added: "Satellite is
one of the technologies that contribute to building tomorrow's inclusive
digital society, especially for delivering broadband connectivity in
rural areas where it is sometimes challenging to set up traditional
broadband networks. With this agreement, we will enhance our portfolio
of very high speed internet solutions delivered by satellite, offering
all our customers across Europe digital services of premium quality.
Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO of Thales, declared: "With this
partnership, Thales is supporting France and Europe in their ambitious
drive to ensure universal access to high speed broadband across their
territories. We are extremely proud to provide to our long-standing
partner, Eutelsat, a state-of-the-art satellite designed to serve fixed
and mobile connectivity markets as well as supporting our government
customers for coverage of connectivity solutions across Europe. Built on
our all-electric Spacebus NEO platform, the KONNECT VHTS satellite will
be equipped with a flexible and digital VHTS payload embarking the
latest innovations bolstered by the significant increase in our R&D
investments and the ongoing government support from the CNES, the
European Space Agency and the French investment programme "Programme
dInvestissements dAvenir.
About Eutelsat Communications
Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading
satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated
ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data,
Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate
effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over
6,800 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast
by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or
connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices
and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women
from 44 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of
service.
For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com
About Orange
Orange is one of the worlds leading telecommunications operators with
sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and 152,000 employees worldwide at 31
December 2017, including 93,000 employees in France. Present in 29
countries, the Group has a total customer base of 273 million customers
worldwide at 31 December 2017, including 211 million mobile customers
and 20 million fixed broadband customers. Orange is also a leading
provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational
companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the
Group presented its new strategic plan "Essentials2020 which places
customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of
allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power
of its new generation networks.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York
Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet
and on your mobile: www.orange.com,
www.orange-business.com
or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other
Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks
of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.
About Thales
The people we all rely on to make the world go round they rely on
Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life
better, to keep us safer.
Combining a unique diversity of
expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver
extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow
possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depth of space and
cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster -
mastering ever greater complexity and every decisive moment along the
way.
With 65,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales
of 15.8 billion in 2017.
1 VHTS for Very High Throughput Satellite
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405006048/en/