Evans Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

Evans
Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE American: EVBN), a community
financial services company serving Western New York since 1920,
announced that it will release its first quarter 2019 results after the
close of financial markets on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the
financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate
strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
|
|
First Quarter 2019 Conference Call
|
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
|
4:45 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Phone: (201) 689-8471
|
Internet Webcast: www.evansbancorp.com
|
A telephonic replay will be available from 7:45 p.m. ET on the day of
the teleconference until Wednesday, May 1, 2019. To listen to the
archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number
13689433, or access the webcast replay at www.evansbancorp.com,
where a transcript will be posted once available.
About Evans Bancorp, Inc.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent
company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $1.4 billion in
assets and $1.2 billion in deposits at December 31, 2018. Evans is a
full- service community bank, with 15 financial centers providing
comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal
customers throughout Western New York. Evans Bancorp's wholly owned
insurance subsidiary, The Evans Agency, LLC, provides life insurance,
employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten
insurance offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment
Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and
mutual funds.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other
important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com
and www.evansbank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005794/en/