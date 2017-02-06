Evans Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Webcast

Evans
Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE American:EVBN), a community
financial services company serving Western New York since 1920,
announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017
results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, February 1,
2018.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the
financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate
strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
|
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Conference Call
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thursday, February 1, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4:45 p.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phone: (201) 689-8471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internet Webcast: www.evansbancorp.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A telephonic replay will be available from 7:45 p.m. ET on the day of
the teleconference until Thursday, February 8, 2018. To listen to the
archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number
13675056, or access the webcast replay at www.evansbancorp.com,
where a transcript will be posted once available.
About Evans Bancorp, Inc.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent
company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $1.2 billion in
assets and $1.0 billion in deposits at September 30, 2017. Evans is a
full-service community bank, with 14 branches providing comprehensive
financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers
throughout Western New York. Evans Bancorp's wholly owned insurance
subsidiary, The Evans Agency, LLC, provides life insurance, employee
benefits, and property and casualty insurance through seven insurance
offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services
provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual
funds.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other
important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com
and www.evansbank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006207/en/