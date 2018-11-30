Evans Bancorp Net Income Increases 12% to $3.7 Million in the 2019 First Quarter

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company or "Evans) (NYSE American: EVBN),
a community financial services company serving Western New York since
1920, today reported its results of operations for the first quarter
ended March 31, 2019.
FIRST QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS (compared with prior-year period
unless otherwise noted)
-
Net income of $3.7 million, up 12%; Earnings per diluted share grew
10% to $0.75
-
Net interest income increased 9% to $12.5 million
-
Non-interest income of $4.2 million increased 11% on strength of
insurance business
-
Loan portfolio of $1.2 billion up $29 million in the quarter, or
10% on an annualized basis
-
Total deposits grew 12%, or $141 million, year-over-year; Deposits
increased 5% in the quarter
Net income was $3.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the first
quarter of 2019, compared with $4.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share,
in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $3.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted
share, in last years first quarter. The increase over prior-year period
reflects higher net interest income, due to loan growth and higher
insurance service and fee revenue, primarily resulting from the July 1,
2018 acquisition of Richardson and Stout, Inc. ("R&S), partially offset
by an increase in non-interest expense. The decrease from the linked
quarter reflects higher loan loss provision and income tax provision,
partially offset by higher non-interest income. The fourth quarter of
2018 included a historic rehabilitation tax credit transaction that
reduced non-interest income by $0.9 million and reduced income tax
expense by $1.4 million. Return on average equity was 11.19% for the
first quarter of 2019 compared with 13.86% in the fourth quarter of 2018
and 11.15% in the first quarter of 2018.
"We are pleased to report strong execution against our growth strategies
leading to notable performance across lending, deposits and fee-based
businesses, said David J. Nasca, President and CEO of Evans Bancorp,
Inc. "We are addressing the challenges presented in a difficult interest
rate environment while adding new capabilities to enhance the client
experience and deepen relationships. Overall, we continue to strengthen
our platform and drive to increased operating scale, positioning the
Bank for further success.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
|
|
4Q 2018
|
|
|
1Q 2018
|
Interest income
|
|
|
$
|
15,542
|
|
|
$
|
15,309
|
|
|
$
|
13,366
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
3,034
|
|
|
|
2,936
|
|
|
|
1,914
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
12,508
|
|
|
|
12,373
|
|
|
|
11,452
|
Provision (credit) for loan losses
|
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
|
(276)
|
|
|
|
767
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
|
$
|
11,970
|
|
|
$
|
12,649
|
|
|
$
|
10,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income increased $0.1 million, or 1%, from the fourth
quarter of 2018 and $1.1 million, or 9%, from the prior-year first
quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven by average
interest-earning asset growth, particularly loans, partially offset by
an increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income
reflects growth in the commercial loan portfolio as well as the benefit
from the re-pricing of variable rate loans tied to the Companys prime
rate. Average commercial loans, including commercial real estate and
commercial and industrial loans, were $935 million, up $63 million from
the 2018 first quarter.
First quarter net interest margin of 3.79% improved 9 basis points from
the 2018 fourth quarter and 2 basis points from the first quarter of
2018. The margin improvement stems from increased yields on loans,
partially offset by higher funding costs. The higher yield on loans when
compared with the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2018 reflects an
increase of 11 and 35 basis points, respectively. The margin has been
impacted by rising funding costs due to increases in short-term interest
rates, along with very competitive deposit market pricing. The cost of
interest-bearing liabilities was 1.20% compared with 1.14% in the fourth
quarter of 2018 and 0.81% in the first quarter of 2018. Consistent with
the industry, the Company has experienced a shift in deposit mix as
consumers in low-cost legacy savings products have migrated to
higher-rate time deposits. Average time deposits comprised 24% of
average total deposits during the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared with 18% in the first quarter of 2018.
The $0.5 million and $0.8 million provision for loan losses for the
first quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively, reflects strong loan
growth and an increase in criticized loans in both of the quarters. The
$0.3 million release of allowance for loan losses for the fourth quarter
of 2018 reflected a decrease in non-performing loans and marginal loan
growth in the quarter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
|
|
4Q 2018
|
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
|
$
|
19,987
|
|
|
$
|
18,991
|
|
|
$
|
14,771
|
|
Total net loan charge-offs
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
Non-performing loans/ Total loans
|
|
|
|
1.69
|
%
|
|
|
1.64
|
%
|
|
|
1.33
|
%
|
Net loan charge-offs/ Average loans
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses/ Total loans
|
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Our loan performance was within expectations. Asset quality remained
sound as we continued to maintain a highly disciplined approach to
credit risk management, stated John Connerton, Chief Financial Officer
of Evans Bank. "While our non-performing loans edged up slightly, the
makeup is from a small number of larger commercial credits that we are
managing and continue to make progress.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Income
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
|
|
4Q 2018
|
|
|
1Q 2018
|
Deposit service charges
|
|
|
|
$
|
533
|
|
|
$
|
571
|
|
|
$
|
509
|
Insurance service and fee revenue
|
|
|
|
|
2,442
|
|
|
|
2,233
|
|
|
|
1,965
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
171
|
Loss on tax credit investment
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,705)
|
|
|
|
-
|
Refundable NY state historic tax credit
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,832
|
|
|
|
-
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
1,061
|
|
|
|
941
|
|
|
|
1,141
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,195
|
|
|
$
|
3,038
|
|
|
$
|
3,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The year-over-year increase in insurance revenue was primarily due to
the R&S acquisition, while the increase over the fourth quarter of 2018
reflects seasonally higher policy renewals for institutional clients,
including businesses and municipalities, during the first quarter.
The fourth quarter of 2018 included a $0.9 million net reduction of
non-interest income related to an investment in an historic
rehabilitation tax credit. There were no significant historic tax credit
transactions in the first quarter of 2019 or 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2019
|
|
|
4Q 2018
|
|
|
1Q 2018
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,160
|
|
|
$
|
7,220
|
|
|
$
|
6,627
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
836
|
|
|
|
855
|
|
|
|
758
|
Advertising and public relations
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
|
124
|
Professional services
|
|
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
599
|
|
|
|
653
|
Technology and communications
|
|
|
|
|
893
|
|
|
|
909
|
|
|
|
764
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
28
|
FDIC insurance
|
|
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
|
232
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
1,104
|
|
|
|
1,124
|
|
|
|
985
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,224
|
|
|
$
|
11,432
|
|
|
$
|
10,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The salary and employee benefit expense in the first quarter of 2018
included approximately $0.3 million of costs related to one-time bonuses
paid to associates. Excluding the impact of these bonuses, first quarter
salaries and benefits costs increased 12% from the prior-year period,
reflecting the R&S acquisition and the addition of strategic personnel
hires to support the Companys continued growth.
Advertising expenses decreased from the linked quarter due to
seasonality. The increase in technology and communications from the
prior year period was due to higher ATM card fees, online banking
activity and software costs. The increase in amortization of intangibles
from the prior year was related to assets obtained in the R&S
acquisition.
The Companys efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2019 was 66.5%
compared with 69.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 66.6% in last
years first quarter.
Income tax expense was $1.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 24.7%,
for the first quarter of 2019 compared with an income tax benefit of
$0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and income tax expense of
$1.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 22.8%, in last years first
quarter. Excluding the impact of historic tax credit transactions, the
fourth quarter 2018 effective tax rate was 23.1%.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets were $1.46 billion as of March 31, 2019, an increase of 5%
from $1.39 billion on December 31, 2018 and 8% from $1.35 billion at
March 31, 2018, reflecting the Companys strong loan growth. Loans were
up $75 million, or 7%, to $1.19 billion since the end of last years
first quarter. Loan growth was predominantly in the commercial real
estate loan portfolio.
Investment securities were $141 million at March 31, 2019, $7 million
higher than the end of 2018 but $24 million lower than at the end of
last years first quarter. The primary objectives of the Companys
investment portfolio are to provide liquidity, secure municipal
deposits, and maximize income while preserving safety of principal. With
the yield curve continuing to flatten, there is a reduced advantage to
purchasing longer-term investment securities.
Total deposits grew $61 million, or 5%, to $1.28 billion since December
31, 2018, and were $141 million, or 12%, higher than the balance at the
end of last years first quarter. The year-over-year increase was
primarily due to time deposit growth of 43% and savings deposit growth
of 9%. Time deposits increased $89 million, of which $41 million were
brokered. Savings deposits increased $52 million, including $50 million
in commercial deposits, and $42 million in municipal deposits, offset by
a decrease in consumer deposits. The deposit mix has changed
industrywide as consumer preferences move toward term products with
higher rates. Consumer savings deposits declined $40 million
year-over-year, while consumer time deposits increased $48 million.
Capital Management
The Company consistently maintains regulatory capital ratios measurably
above the Federal "well capitalized standard, including a Tier 1
leverage ratio of 9.74% at March 31, 2019 compared with 9.73% at
December 31, 2018 and 9.81% at March 31, 2018. Book value per share
increased to $27.66 at March 31, 2019 compared with $27.13 at December
31, 2018 and $24.96 at March 31, 2018.
On February 19, 2019, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.52 per
common share. The semi-annual dividend represents a $0.06, or 13%,
increase from its previous semi-annual dividend paid in October 2018.
The dividend was paid on April 3, 2019.
Outlook
Mr. Nasca concluded, "Evans is well positioned to capitalize on an
evolving banking environment. We will continue to make focused
investments for the future, aimed at improving the client experience
with new technology, digital capabilities and relationship services. We
will maintain our focus on growth and loan originations that are
consistent with our risk appetite and believe our balance sheet is well
structured for the current rate environment and volatility. We are
confident that our consistent, customer-focused strategy will allow for
the delivery of sound growth.
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April
24, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. ET. Management will review the financial and
operating results for the first quarter of 2019, as well as the
Companys strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will
follow the formal presentation.
The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8471.
Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.evansbancorp.com.
A telephonic replay will be available from 7:45 p.m. ET on the day of
the teleconference until Wednesday, May 1, 2019. To listen to the
archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number
13689433, or access the webcast replay at www.evansbancorp.com,
where a transcript will be posted once available.
About Evans Bancorp, Inc.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent
company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $1.5 billion in
assets and $1.3 billion in deposits at March 31, 2019. Evans is a
full-service community bank, with 15 financial centers providing
comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal
customers throughout Western New York. Evans Bancorp's wholly owned
insurance subsidiary, The Evans Agency, LLC, provides life insurance,
employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten
insurance offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment
Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and
mutual funds.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other
important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com
and www.evansbank.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include,
but are not limited to, statements concerning future business, revenue
and earnings. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of
future performance, events or results. There are risks, uncertainties
and other factors that could cause the actual results of Evans Bancorp
to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such
statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially
from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include
competitive pressures among financial services companies, interest rate
trends, general economic conditions, changes in legislation or
regulatory requirements, effectiveness at achieving stated goals and
strategies, and difficulties in achieving operating efficiencies. These
risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Evans Bancorps
Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they
are made. Evans Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or
revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new, updated
information, future events or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVANS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
3/31/2019
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
9/30/2018
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
3/31/2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
$
|
140,731
|
|
|
$
|
133,788
|
|
|
$
|
137,909
|
|
|
$
|
148,628
|
|
|
$
|
164,471
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
1,185,429
|
|
|
|
1,155,930
|
|
|
|
1,155,566
|
|
|
|
1,125,895
|
|
|
|
1,109,961
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
(15,207)
|
|
|
|
(14,784)
|
|
|
|
(15,213)
|
|
|
|
(15,235)
|
|
|
|
(14,693)
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
12,880
|
|
|
|
12,992
|
|
|
|
13,104
|
|
|
|
8,496
|
|
|
|
8,525
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
|
|
|
4,142
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
All other assets
|
|
|
|
|
128,206
|
|
|
|
100,281
|
|
|
|
89,557
|
|
|
|
78,307
|
|
|
|
85,434
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,456,181
|
|
|
$
|
1,388,207
|
|
|
$
|
1,380,923
|
|
|
$
|
1,346,091
|
|
|
$
|
1,353,698
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
|
|
|
242,156
|
|
|
|
231,902
|
|
|
|
236,079
|
|
|
|
224,373
|
|
|
|
238,827
|
|
NOW deposits
|
|
|
|
|
122,204
|
|
|
|
110,450
|
|
|
|
110,768
|
|
|
|
121,170
|
|
|
|
124,997
|
|
Savings deposits
|
|
|
|
|
618,471
|
|
|
|
571,479
|
|
|
|
574,262
|
|
|
|
595,500
|
|
|
|
566,314
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
|
|
292,892
|
|
|
|
301,227
|
|
|
|
294,514
|
|
|
|
241,425
|
|
|
|
204,295
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
|
|
1,275,723
|
|
|
|
1,215,058
|
|
|
|
1,215,623
|
|
|
|
1,182,468
|
|
|
|
1,134,433
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
23,812
|
|
|
|
24,472
|
|
|
|
24,309
|
|
|
|
25,348
|
|
|
|
83,114
|
|
Operating lease liabiliy
|
|
|
|
|
4,594
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
17,617
|
|
|
|
17,031
|
|
|
|
15,331
|
|
|
|
14,700
|
|
|
|
16,278
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
134,435
|
|
|
|
131,646
|
|
|
|
125,660
|
|
|
|
123,575
|
|
|
|
119,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHARES AND CAPITAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
4,860,316
|
|
|
|
4,852,868
|
|
|
|
4,827,701
|
|
|
|
4,821,381
|
|
|
|
4,803,334
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
27.66
|
|
|
$
|
27.13
|
|
|
$
|
26.03
|
|
|
$
|
25.63
|
|
|
$
|
24.96
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
9.74
|
%
|
|
|
9.73
|
%
|
|
|
9.60
|
%
|
|
|
9.94
|
%
|
|
|
9.81
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
|
|
11.68
|
%
|
|
|
11.84
|
%
|
|
|
11.34
|
%
|
|
|
11.63
|
%
|
|
|
11.48
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
|
|
12.93
|
%
|
|
|
13.09
|
%
|
|
|
12.59
|
%
|
|
|
12.88
|
%
|
|
|
12.73
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
|
|
$
|
19,987
|
|
|
$
|
18,991
|
|
|
$
|
23,090
|
|
|
$
|
23,210
|
|
|
$
|
14,771
|
|
Total net loan charge-offs
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing loans/Total loans
|
|
|
|
|
1.69
|
%
|
|
|
1.64
|
%
|
|
|
2.00
|
%
|
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
|
|
1.33
|
%
|
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans
|
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
Allowance for loans losses/Total loans
|
|
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECTED OPERATIONS DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
First Quarter
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,542
|
|
|
$
|
15,309
|
|
|
$
|
14,690
|
|
|
$
|
14,247
|
|
|
$
|
13,366
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
3,034
|
|
|
|
2,936
|
|
|
|
2,604
|
|
|
|
2,051
|
|
|
|
1,914
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
12,508
|
|
|
|
12,373
|
|
|
|
12,086
|
|
|
|
12,196
|
|
|
|
11,452
|
|
Provision (credit) for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
|
(276)
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
659
|
|
|
|
767
|
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
|
|
|
11,970
|
|
|
|
12,649
|
|
|
|
11,834
|
|
|
|
11,537
|
|
|
|
10,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit service charges
|
|
|
|
|
533
|
|
|
|
571
|
|
|
|
571
|
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
509
|
|
Insurance service and fee revenue
|
|
|
|
|
2,442
|
|
|
|
2,233
|
|
|
|
3,215
|
|
|
|
1,952
|
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
Loss on tax credit investment
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(2,705)
|
|
|
|
(165)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Refundable NY state historic tax credit
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,832
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
1,061
|
|
|
|
941
|
|
|
|
828
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
4,195
|
|
|
|
3,038
|
|
|
|
4,764
|
|
|
|
3,639
|
|
|
|
3,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
|
7,160
|
|
|
|
7,220
|
|
|
|
7,090
|
|
|
|
6,475
|
|
|
|
6,627
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
836
|
|
|
|
855
|
|
|
|
795
|
|
|
|
727
|
|
|
|
758
|
|
Advertising and public relations
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
599
|
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
|
653
|
|
Technology and communications
|
|
|
|
|
893
|
|
|
|
909
|
|
|
|
874
|
|
|
|
847
|
|
|
|
764
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
FDIC insurance
|
|
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
1,104
|
|
|
|
1,124
|
|
|
|
1,445
|
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
|
985
|
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
11,224
|
|
|
|
11,432
|
|
|
|
11,457
|
|
|
|
10,233
|
|
|
|
10,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
4,941
|
|
|
|
4,255
|
|
|
|
5,141
|
|
|
|
4,943
|
|
|
|
4,300
|
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
1,221
|
|
|
|
(196)
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
|
981
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
3,720
|
|
|
|
4,451
|
|
|
|
4,795
|
|
|
|
3,791
|
|
|
|
3,319
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share-diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
|
$
|
0.90
|
|
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
Cash dividends per common share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
Weighted average number of diluted shares
|
|
|
|
|
4,932,451
|
|
|
|
4,928,551
|
|
|
|
4,940,822
|
|
|
|
4,933,522
|
|
|
|
4,912,289
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average total assets
|
|
|
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
|
|
1.40
|
%
|
|
|
1.13
|
%
|
|
|
1.01
|
%
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
11.19
|
%
|
|
|
13.86
|
%
|
|
|
15.35
|
%
|
|
|
12.39
|
%
|
|
|
11.15
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
|
66.53
|
%
|
|
|
69.52
|
%
|
|
|
66.88
|
%
|
|
|
64.45
|
%
|
|
|
66.56
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
First Quarter
|
AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,153,067
|
|
|
$
|
1,128,015
|
|
|
$
|
1,127,173
|
|
|
$
|
1,098,391
|
|
|
$
|
1,067,282
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
141,249
|
|
|
|
137,175
|
|
|
|
145,122
|
|
|
|
155,089
|
|
|
|
160,739
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
|
|
|
|
|
44,024
|
|
|
|
60,061
|
|
|
|
12,641
|
|
|
|
4,013
|
|
|
|
2,712
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
1,338,340
|
|
|
|
1,325,251
|
|
|
|
1,284,936
|
|
|
|
1,257,493
|
|
|
|
1,230,733
|
|
Non interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
86,386
|
|
|
|
83,482
|
|
|
|
87,402
|
|
|
|
81,113
|
|
|
|
80,644
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,424,726
|
|
|
$
|
1,408,733
|
|
|
$
|
1,372,338
|
|
|
$
|
1,338,606
|
|
|
$
|
1,311,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW
|
|
|
|
|
112,571
|
|
|
|
110,612
|
|
|
|
115,417
|
|
|
|
120,510
|
|
|
|
114,268
|
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
591,641
|
|
|
|
581,048
|
|
|
|
581,484
|
|
|
|
576,197
|
|
|
|
552,546
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
|
|
298,586
|
|
|
|
301,957
|
|
|
|
274,275
|
|
|
|
214,410
|
|
|
|
194,223
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
1,002,798
|
|
|
|
993,617
|
|
|
|
971,176
|
|
|
|
911,117
|
|
|
|
861,037
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
25,746
|
|
|
|
25,340
|
|
|
|
25,749
|
|
|
|
50,917
|
|
|
|
92,893
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,028,544
|
|
|
|
1,018,957
|
|
|
|
996,925
|
|
|
|
962,034
|
|
|
|
953,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
|
|
|
242,030
|
|
|
|
247,619
|
|
|
|
233,393
|
|
|
|
239,546
|
|
|
|
223,176
|
|
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
21,219
|
|
|
|
13,689
|
|
|
|
17,045
|
|
|
|
14,614
|
|
|
|
15,161
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
132,933
|
|
|
|
128,468
|
|
|
|
124,975
|
|
|
|
122,412
|
|
|
|
119,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,424,726
|
|
|
$
|
1,408,733
|
|
|
$
|
1,372,338
|
|
|
$
|
1,338,606
|
|
|
$
|
1,311,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YIELD/RATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
|
|
5.05
|
%
|
|
|
4.94
|
%
|
|
|
4.81
|
%
|
|
|
4.82
|
%
|
|
|
4.70
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
2.67
|
%
|
|
|
2.68
|
%
|
|
|
2.60
|
%
|
|
|
2.67
|
%
|
|
|
2.51
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
|
|
|
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
|
|
2.24
|
%
|
|
|
1.98
|
%
|
|
|
1.50
|
%
|
|
|
1.50
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
4.71
|
%
|
|
|
4.58
|
%
|
|
|
4.54
|
%
|
|
|
4.54
|
%
|
|
|
4.40
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW
|
|
|
|
|
0.30
|
%
|
|
|
0.30
|
%
|
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
|
|
0.74
|
%
|
|
|
0.70
|
%
|
|
|
0.59
|
%
|
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
|
|
2.16
|
%
|
|
|
2.07
|
%
|
|
|
1.89
|
%
|
|
|
1.55
|
%
|
|
|
1.42
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
|
|
0.99
|
%
|
|
|
0.77
|
%
|
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
3.01
|
%
|
|
|
2.97
|
%
|
|
|
2.96
|
%
|
|
|
2.30
|
%
|
|
|
1.82
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1.20
|
%
|
|
|
1.14
|
%
|
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
0.81
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
3.51
|
%
|
|
|
3.44
|
%
|
|
|
3.50
|
%
|
|
|
3.68
|
%
|
|
|
3.59
|
%
|
Contribution of interest-free funds
|
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
%
|
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
|
|
0.18
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
3.79
|
%
|
|
|
3.70
|
%
|
|
|
3.73
|
%
|
|
|
3.89
|
%
|
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424006039/en/