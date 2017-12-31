Evans Bancorp Net Income Increases 45% to $3.8 Million in the 2018 Second Quarter

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company or "Evans) (NYSE American:EVBN), a
community financial services company serving Western New York since
1920, today reported its results of operations for the second quarter
ended June 30, 2018.
SECOND QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS (compared with prior-year
period unless otherwise noted)
-
Net income of $3.8 million, up 45%; Earnings per diluted share grew
43% to $0.77
-
Net interest income increased 21% to $12.2 million
-
Net interest margin of 3.89% increased 15 basis points
-
Loan portfolio of $1.1 billion, up $16 million in the quarter, or
6% on an annualized basis
-
Annualized growth of 29% on average core demand deposits
-
Efficiency ratio improvement to 64.5% from 68.9%
Net income was $3.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the second
quarter of 2018 compared with $3.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share,
in the first quarter of 2018 and $2.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted
share, in last years second quarter. The increase over both comparative
periods primarily reflects higher net interest income due to loan growth
and net interest margin expansion. Return on average equity was 12.39%
for the second quarter of 2018 compared with 11.15% in the first quarter
of 2018 and 9.13% in the second quarter of 2017.
"Our results reflect another strong quarter of performance, providing
solid momentum for the first half of the year as we continue to execute
our growth strategy, said David J. Nasca, President and CEO of Evans
Bancorp. "We have focused on investing in our business and operations to
support our clients and expand key business lines beyond commercial and
retail banking. Our recently announced third quarter acquisition of the
Richardson & Stout Insurance Agency will expand our management bench
strength and geographic footprint while also positioning us for future
growth in employee benefits and municipal banking.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2018
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
2Q 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,247
|
|
$
|
13,366
|
|
$
|
11,462
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
2,051
|
|
|
1,914
|
|
|
1,344
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
12,196
|
|
|
11,452
|
|
|
10,118
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
659
|
|
|
767
|
|
|
410
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,537
|
|
$
|
10,685
|
|
$
|
9,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income increased $0.7 million, or 7%, from the first
quarter of 2018 and $2.1 million, or 21%, from the prior-year second
quarter. The increase was driven by average interest-earning asset
growth, particularly loans. Average commercial loans, including
commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, were $898
million in the second quarter, 3% higher than $872 million in the first
quarter of 2018 and 18% higher than $763 million in the 2017 second
quarter.
Second quarter net interest margin of 3.89% increased 12 basis points
from the 2018 first quarter and 15 basis points from the second quarter
of 2017. Loan yields benefited from variable loan re-pricing as the
Federal Reserve increased its target rate by 125 basis points since
March 2017. Loan yields were 4.82% in the second quarter compared with
4.70% in the first quarter of 2018 and 4.54% in last years second
quarter. The benefit of higher loan yields was partially offset by
increased funding costs, reflecting higher deposit and wholesale
borrowing rates. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.86%
compared with 0.81% in the first quarter of 2018 and 0.65% in the second
quarter of 2017.
The $0.7 million provision for loan losses for the second quarter of
2018 reflects an increase in non-performing loans in the quarter due to
a single commercial construction loan of $9 million that was downgraded
to nonaccrual status after it exceeded its original maturity date and
the Bank did not agree to an extension.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2018
|
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
|
2Q 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,210
|
|
|
$
|
14,771
|
|
|
$
|
13,901
|
|
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
(189
|
)
|
Non-performing loans/ Total loans
|
|
|
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
|
|
1.33
|
%
|
|
|
1.42
|
%
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)/ Average loans
|
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
(0.08
|
)%
|
Allowance for loan losses/ Total loans
|
|
|
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
|
1.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Due to the relative size of a number of larger commercial loans we have
in relation to our total portfolio, downgrades in a small number or even
one relationship can create variability in our asset quality ratios.
Historically, we have experienced increases in the non-performing loan
ratio, but were still able to maintain a low charge-off ratio, stated
John Connerton, Chief Financial Officer of Evans Bank. "Based on
managements analysis and a current collateral valuation, management
considers the loan to be adequately reserved.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Income
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2018
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
2Q 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit service charges
|
|
|
|
$
|
525
|
|
$
|
509
|
|
$
|
428
|
|
Insurance service and fee revenue
|
|
|
|
|
1,952
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
|
1,912
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
142
|
|
Loss on tax credit investment
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(919
|
)
|
Refundable NY state historic tax credit
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
647
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
879
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,639
|
|
$
|
3,786
|
|
$
|
3,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The increase in deposit service charges reflects higher fees related to
overdrafts as the Company introduced a new product to clients that
provides overdraft protection to small businesses.
The quarter-over-quarter increase in insurance revenue was due to higher
commercial lines, employee benefits and financial services revenues,
offset by a reduction in personal lines and claims services revenue.
The changes in other income, when compared with the first quarter of
2018 and the prior-year period, are due to fair value adjustments to the
Companys mortgage servicing rights asset and equity securities.
There were no new historic tax credit investments in the second quarter
of 2018. On a comparative basis, historic tax credit investment activity
resulted in a net loss of $0.3 million being recorded in non-interest
income in the second quarter of 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2018
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
2Q 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,475
|
|
$
|
6,627
|
|
$
|
5,959
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
727
|
|
|
758
|
|
|
775
|
Advertising and public relations
|
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
216
|
Professional services
|
|
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
550
|
Technology and communications
|
|
|
|
|
847
|
|
|
764
|
|
|
804
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
28
|
FDIC insurance
|
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
129
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
985
|
|
|
856
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,233
|
|
$
|
10,171
|
|
$
|
9,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter non-interest expenses increased 10% from the prior-year
period, but less than 1% when compared with the first quarter of 2018.
The most significant component of the year-over-year increase was higher
salaries and benefit costs, reflecting strategic personnel hires to
support the Companys continued growth. The first quarter of 2018
included approximately $250,000 in expense related to the previously
announced one-time $1,000 bonus paid to non-senior associates in
recognition of their superior efforts.
Advertising expenses increased due to promotional campaigns for the
Companys deposit products.
The Companys efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2018 improved to
64.5% from 66.6% in the first quarter of 2018 and 68.9% in last years
second quarter. The improvement reflects the Companys significant net
interest income growth and a focus on expense management.
Income tax expense was $1.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.3%,
for the second quarter of 2018 compared with $1.0 million, or 22.8%, in
the first quarter of 2018 and $0.9 million, or 24.8%, in last years
second quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2017
reflects the benefit of historic tax credit investment transactions.
Excluding the impact of the historic tax credits, the effective tax rate
for the second quarter of 2017 was 29.3%. The lower effective rate in
the first and second quarters of 2018 reflects the benefit of federal
tax reform, which decreased the Companys marginal federal income tax
rate from 35% to 21%.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets were $1.35 billion as of June 30, 2018, relatively flat
with March 31, 2018 and 14% higher from $1.18 billion at June 30, 2017,
reflecting the Companys strong loan growth. Loans were up $149 million,
or 15%, to $1.13 billion since the end of last years second quarter,
with the growth predominantly in the commercial real estate and
commercial and industrial portfolios.
Investment securities were $149 million at June 30, 2018, $16 million
lower than the first quarter of 2018, but $5 million higher than at the
end of last years second quarter. The primary objectives of the
Companys investment portfolio are to provide liquidity, provide
collateral to secure municipal deposits, and maximize income while
preserving safety of principal. The decline in securities since the end
of the first quarter reflects a reduced need to collateralize municipal
deposits.
Total deposits grew $48 million during the quarter to $1.18 billion at
June 30, 2018, and were $163 million, or 16%, higher than the balance at
the end of last years second quarter. The largest component of the
deposit growth during the quarter was in time deposits of $37 million,
including $19 million of brokered time deposits. Total average demand
deposits were $240 million for the 2018 second quarter, an increase of
$16 million, or 29% on an annualized rate, from the first quarter of
2018. Average demand deposits were 17% higher than last years second
quarter, which was mostly attributable to growth in commercial demand
deposits.
The Company experienced solid growth of $24 million in its commercial
deposit portfolio during the second quarter of 2018. Municipal deposits
remained relatively flat at the end of the second quarter of 2018 when
compared with the balance at March 31, 2018. Consumer savings deposit
growth has been challenging as preferences move toward term products
with higher rates and local market competition has stiffened. Consumer
savings deposits declined $14 million during the quarter, while consumer
time deposits grew $18 million in the past three months and $58 million
in the past year.
Capital Management
The Company consistently maintains regulatory capital ratios measurably
above the Federal "well capitalized standard, including a Tier 1
leverage ratio of 10.03% at June 30, 2018 compared with 9.81% at March
31, 2018 and 10.57% at June 30, 2017. Book value per share increased to
$25.63 at June 30, 2018 compared with $24.96 at March 31, 2018 and
$24.21 at June 30, 2017.
Outlook
Mr. Nasca concluded, "Evans has made great progress and has delivered
strong results with high-quality products and services, value-added
relationships, and customized solutions delivered by a talented and
experienced team. We are looking forward to the opening of our Business
and Relationship Center in downtown Buffalo in the third quarter, which
will allow us to more closely serve the invigorated WNY business sector.
This Center will also be home to our community-focused initiatives and
our Community Development and Community Investment teams.
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July
26, 2018 at 4:45 p.m. ET. Management will review the financial and
operating results for the second quarter of 2018, as well as the
Companys strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will
follow the formal presentation.
The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8471.
Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.evansbancorp.com.
A telephonic replay will be available from 7:45 p.m. ET on the day of
the teleconference until Thursday, August 2, 2018. To listen to the
archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number
13680881, or access the webcast replay at www.evansbancorp.com,
where a transcript will be posted once available.
About Evans Bancorp, Inc.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent
company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $1.3 billion in
assets and $1.2 billion in deposits at June 30, 2018. Evans is a
full-service community bank, with 14 financial centers providing
comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal
customers throughout Western New York. Evans Bancorp's wholly owned
insurance subsidiary, The Evans Agency, LLC, provides life insurance,
employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through nine
insurance offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment
Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and
mutual funds.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other
important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com
and www.evansbank.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include,
but are not limited to, statements concerning future business, revenue
and earnings. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of
future performance, events or results. There are risks, uncertainties
and other factors that could cause the actual results of Evans Bancorp
to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such
statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially
from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include
competitive pressures among financial services companies, interest rate
trends, general economic conditions, changes in legislation or
regulatory requirements, effectiveness at achieving stated goals and
strategies, and difficulties in achieving operating efficiencies. These
risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Evans Bancorps
Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they
are made. Evans Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or
revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new, updated
information, future events or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVANS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/30/2018
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
9/30/2017
|
|
6/30/2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
$
|
148,628
|
|
|
$
|
164,471
|
|
|
$
|
149,732
|
|
|
$
|
153,367
|
|
|
$
|
143,177
|
|
Loans
|
|
|
|
|
1,125,895
|
|
|
|
1,109,961
|
|
|
|
1,065,315
|
|
|
|
998,005
|
|
|
|
976,493
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
(15,235
|
)
|
|
|
(14,693
|
)
|
|
|
(14,019
|
)
|
|
|
(14,182
|
)
|
|
|
(14,178
|
)
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
8,496
|
|
|
|
8,525
|
|
|
|
8,553
|
|
|
|
8,581
|
|
|
|
8,609
|
|
All other assets
|
|
|
|
|
78,307
|
|
|
|
85,434
|
|
|
|
86,052
|
|
|
|
74,383
|
|
|
|
68,745
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,346,091
|
|
|
$
|
1,353,698
|
|
|
$
|
1,295,633
|
|
|
$
|
1,220,154
|
|
|
$
|
1,182,846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
|
|
|
224,373
|
|
|
|
238,827
|
|
|
|
219,664
|
|
|
|
216,250
|
|
|
|
207,348
|
|
NOW deposits
|
|
|
|
|
121,170
|
|
|
|
124,997
|
|
|
|
109,378
|
|
|
|
96,741
|
|
|
|
99,131
|
|
Savings deposits
|
|
|
|
|
595,500
|
|
|
|
566,314
|
|
|
|
535,730
|
|
|
|
552,559
|
|
|
|
547,760
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
|
|
241,425
|
|
|
|
204,295
|
|
|
|
186,457
|
|
|
|
166,769
|
|
|
|
164,817
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
|
|
1,182,468
|
|
|
|
1,134,433
|
|
|
|
1,051,229
|
|
|
|
1,032,319
|
|
|
|
1,019,056
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
25,348
|
|
|
|
83,114
|
|
|
|
108,869
|
|
|
|
54,310
|
|
|
|
35,411
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
14,700
|
|
|
|
16,278
|
|
|
|
17,193
|
|
|
|
16,033
|
|
|
|
12,816
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
123,575
|
|
|
|
119,873
|
|
|
|
118,342
|
|
|
|
117,492
|
|
|
|
115,563
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHARES AND CAPITAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
4,821,381
|
|
|
|
4,803,334
|
|
|
|
4,782,505
|
|
|
|
4,776,360
|
|
|
|
4,773,005
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
25.63
|
|
|
$
|
24.96
|
|
|
$
|
24.74
|
|
|
$
|
24.60
|
|
|
$
|
24.21
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
9.94
|
%
|
|
|
9.81
|
%
|
|
|
10.11
|
%
|
|
|
10.38
|
%
|
|
|
10.57
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
|
|
11.63
|
%
|
|
|
11.48
|
%
|
|
|
11.72
|
%
|
|
|
12.33
|
%
|
|
|
12.39
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
|
|
12.88
|
%
|
|
|
12.73
|
%
|
|
|
12.97
|
%
|
|
|
13.59
|
%
|
|
|
13.64
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,210
|
|
|
$
|
14,771
|
|
|
$
|
13,715
|
|
|
$
|
13,389
|
|
|
$
|
13,901
|
|
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
765
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
|
(189
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing loans/Total loans
|
|
|
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
|
|
1.33
|
%
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
|
1.42
|
%
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)/Average loans
|
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
|
0.30
|
%
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
|
(0.08
|
)%
|
Allowance for loans losses/Total loans
|
|
|
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
|
1.42
|
%
|
|
|
1.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECTED OPERATIONS DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
Second Quarter
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,247
|
|
|
$
|
13,366
|
|
|
$
|
12,794
|
|
|
$
|
12,574
|
|
|
$
|
11,462
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
2,051
|
|
|
|
1,914
|
|
|
|
1,634
|
|
|
|
1,479
|
|
|
|
1,344
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
12,196
|
|
|
|
11,452
|
|
|
|
11,160
|
|
|
|
11,095
|
|
|
|
10,118
|
|
Provision (credit) for loan losses
|
|
|
|
|
659
|
|
|
|
767
|
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
|
|
|
11,537
|
|
|
|
10,685
|
|
|
|
10,558
|
|
|
|
10,934
|
|
|
|
9,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit service charges
|
|
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
428
|
|
Insurance service and fee revenue
|
|
|
|
|
1,952
|
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
|
|
1,649
|
|
|
|
2,169
|
|
|
|
1,912
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
464
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
Loss on tax credit investment
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,740
|
)
|
|
|
(1,338
|
)
|
|
|
(919
|
)
|
Refundable NY state historic tax credit
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,224
|
|
|
|
972
|
|
|
|
647
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
|
949
|
|
|
|
986
|
|
|
|
879
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
3,639
|
|
|
|
3,786
|
|
|
|
3,027
|
|
|
|
3,365
|
|
|
|
3,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
|
|
6,475
|
|
|
|
6,627
|
|
|
|
6,248
|
|
|
|
6,271
|
|
|
|
5,959
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
727
|
|
|
|
758
|
|
|
|
844
|
|
|
|
805
|
|
|
|
775
|
|
Advertising and public relations
|
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
|
594
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
Technology and communications
|
|
|
|
|
847
|
|
|
|
764
|
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
|
804
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
FDIC insurance
|
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
|
985
|
|
|
|
1,364
|
|
|
|
982
|
|
|
|
856
|
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
10,233
|
|
|
|
10,171
|
|
|
|
10,386
|
|
|
|
9,836
|
|
|
|
9,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
4,943
|
|
|
|
4,300
|
|
|
|
3,199
|
|
|
|
4,463
|
|
|
|
3,480
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
|
|
1,152
|
|
|
|
981
|
|
|
|
2,207
|
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
|
862
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
3,791
|
|
|
|
3,319
|
|
|
|
992
|
|
|
|
3,723
|
|
|
|
2,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share-diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
Cash dividends per common share
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Weighted average number of diluted shares
|
|
|
|
|
4,933,522
|
|
|
|
4,912,289
|
|
|
|
4,904,270
|
|
|
|
4,896,967
|
|
|
|
4,880,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average total assets
|
|
|
|
|
1.13
|
%
|
|
|
1.01
|
%
|
|
|
0.32
|
%
|
|
|
1.24
|
%
|
|
|
0.90
|
%
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
12.39
|
%
|
|
|
11.15
|
%
|
|
|
3.32
|
%
|
|
|
12.71
|
%
|
|
|
9.13
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
|
|
64.45
|
%
|
|
|
66.56
|
%
|
|
|
70.44
|
%
|
|
|
66.15
|
%
|
|
|
68.91
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
First Quarter
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
Second Quarter
|
AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,098,391
|
|
|
$
|
1,067,282
|
|
|
$
|
1,009,497
|
|
|
$
|
970,988
|
|
|
$
|
941,446
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
155,089
|
|
|
|
160,739
|
|
|
|
155,475
|
|
|
|
152,991
|
|
|
|
127,692
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
|
|
|
|
|
4,013
|
|
|
|
2,712
|
|
|
|
2,380
|
|
|
|
1,713
|
|
|
|
16,840
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
1,257,493
|
|
|
|
1,230,733
|
|
|
|
1,167,352
|
|
|
|
1,125,692
|
|
|
|
1,085,978
|
|
Non interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
81,113
|
|
|
|
80,644
|
|
|
|
79,234
|
|
|
|
72,887
|
|
|
|
71,310
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,338,606
|
|
|
$
|
1,311,377
|
|
|
$
|
1,246,586
|
|
|
$
|
1,198,579
|
|
|
$
|
1,157,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW
|
|
|
|
|
120,510
|
|
|
|
114,268
|
|
|
|
92,089
|
|
|
|
91,962
|
|
|
|
97,422
|
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
576,197
|
|
|
|
552,546
|
|
|
|
549,466
|
|
|
|
545,900
|
|
|
|
540,995
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
|
|
214,410
|
|
|
|
194,223
|
|
|
|
181,291
|
|
|
|
163,087
|
|
|
|
152,112
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
911,117
|
|
|
|
861,037
|
|
|
|
822,846
|
|
|
|
800,949
|
|
|
|
790,529
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
50,917
|
|
|
|
92,893
|
|
|
|
70,986
|
|
|
|
51,224
|
|
|
|
32,813
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
962,034
|
|
|
|
953,930
|
|
|
|
893,832
|
|
|
|
852,173
|
|
|
|
823,342
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
|
|
|
|
239,546
|
|
|
|
223,176
|
|
|
|
219,291
|
|
|
|
214,228
|
|
|
|
205,361
|
|
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
14,614
|
|
|
|
15,161
|
|
|
|
14,097
|
|
|
|
15,035
|
|
|
|
13,860
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
122,412
|
|
|
|
119,110
|
|
|
|
119,366
|
|
|
|
117,143
|
|
|
|
114,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,338,606
|
|
|
$
|
1,311,377
|
|
|
$
|
1,246,586
|
|
|
$
|
1,198,579
|
|
|
$
|
1,157,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YIELD/RATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
|
|
4.82
|
%
|
|
|
4.70
|
%
|
|
|
4.65
|
%
|
|
|
4.76
|
%
|
|
|
4.54
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
2.67
|
%
|
|
|
2.51
|
%
|
|
|
2.45
|
%
|
|
|
2.35
|
%
|
|
|
2.43
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
|
|
|
|
|
1.50
|
%
|
|
|
1.50
|
%
|
|
|
0.67
|
%
|
|
|
1.62
|
%
|
|
|
1.02
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
4.54
|
%
|
|
|
4.40
|
%
|
|
|
4.35
|
%
|
|
|
4.43
|
%
|
|
|
4.23
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW
|
|
|
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
|
|
0.22
|
%
|
|
|
0.22
|
%
|
|
|
0.22
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
0.59
|
%
|
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
0.48
|
%
|
|
|
0.48
|
%
|
|
|
0.48
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
|
|
|
1.55
|
%
|
|
|
1.42
|
%
|
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
|
0.77
|
%
|
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
|
|
0.64
|
%
|
|
|
0.62
|
%
|
|
|
0.60
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
2.30
|
%
|
|
|
1.82
|
%
|
|
|
1.71
|
%
|
|
|
1.76
|
%
|
|
|
1.88
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
0.81
|
%
|
|
|
0.73
|
%
|
|
|
0.69
|
%
|
|
|
0.65
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
3.68
|
%
|
|
|
3.59
|
%
|
|
|
3.62
|
%
|
|
|
3.74
|
%
|
|
|
3.58
|
%
|
Contribution of interest-free funds
|
|
|
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
|
|
0.18
|
%
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
3.89
|
%
|
|
|
3.77
|
%
|
|
|
3.79
|
%
|
|
|
3.91
|
%
|
|
|
3.74
|
%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005855/en/