Everlert enters into Joint Venture Partnership with Baja Green Energy to establish Alternative Energy Facilities in Mexico and the World

Everlert, Inc. (the "Company) (OTC: EVLI) has entered into a Joint Venture with Baja Green Energy S.A. de C.V., a corporation domiciled in Mexico to establish and operate Baja Green Energy Facilities in Mexico and in other regions around the world.

Baja Green Energy is a proprietary alternative source of energy that complies with the Clean Energy Reform Laws mandated by Mexico to be utilized by industry and consumers commencing in January 2018. The Joint Venture Agreement transfers to Everlert, Inc., forty percent (40%) of the assets and facilities and licensing rights of Baja Green Energy.

"This merger and acquisition of forty percent (40%) of Baja Green Energy enables Everlert to expand it reach and influence internationally by originating and developing worthy assets in other countries, said Mark Blankenship, CEO of Everlert, Inc.

Baja Green Energys proprietary rights arise from a sustainable energy generator manufactured by Water & Energy for Life, headquartered in Holland and Mexico, which has created a revolutionary Gravitational Energy System that is fully compliant with the Mexican Clean Energy Reform Laws.

Baja Green Energys proprietary energy technology has been welcomed by Alfredo Babun Villarreal, the Director of Economic Development for the state of Baja, Mexico, who has represented to Baja Green Energy officially in writing that: "The Government of the Baja California.....through the Secretary of Economic Development.......expresses interest in receiving and analyzing your proposal for the self-sufficiency of electric power, which is intended to supply energy through the development of the project involving the Construction of Poltovoltaic Plant for Generation of Electric Energy to be built in the vicinity of Mexicali.

"We are excited about value Everlert, Inc. can bring to our Baja Green Project and look forward to working together with its President Jennifer Harper and C.E.O. Mark Blankenship to establish Clean Energy Facilities in Mexico and throughout the civilized world, said Jose Lee Nunez, the President and General Director of Baja Green Energy.

According to Alfredo Aburto Narvaez, the Director Comercial of Baja Green Energy: "I have worked my entire life towards the goal of establishing Clean Energy Facilities in Mexico and have connected Baja Green Energy with my significant and powerful influencers of governmental affairs in Mexico to make sure that Baja Green Energy is fully considered the premier innovative Clean Energy System that should be utilized by major international corporations headquartered in Mexico, such as Bimbo, who are mandated to comply with the Clean Energy Reform Laws.

"Everlert expects our Joint Venture Partnership with Baja Green Energy to not only make the world a better place by creating Clean Energy but also increase the value of Everlert, Inc. as our efforts to develop these Clean Energy Facilities evolve, said Jennifer Harper, the President of Everlert.

About Everlert, Inc.:

Everlert, Inc. is a provider of strategic management and structured financing services headquartered in the legendary W Hollywood located in the heart of Hollywood, California.

Everlert's primary objectives are to provide management services, develop and acquire new entertainment content and other projects, and provide structural financing solutions to targeted entertainment projects and other projects, that include Everlert's equity ownership and Director position in Blue Cadillac Music, via Mark Blankenship's efforts as a Director of Blue Cadillac Music, which is the record label of Billy Ray Cyrus and of which Billy Ray Cyrus is a Director.

Everlert is creating real estate opportunities seeking to develop and operate a senior assisted living facility in the Inland Empire region of Southern California.

Everlert has an equity position as a partner in GoodLife Recovery Now, a premier, upscale sober living home located in Orange County, California.

In 2014, via the efforts of Mark Blankenship, Everlert entered into a Joint Venture with legendary Rap Mogul Suge Knight, in which Everlert purchased the Life Rights and other Intellectual Property Rights arising out the entertainment endeavors of Suge Knight.

In 2016, Everlert merged and acquired the assets of JH Media Group, which was created and developed by the late Music Mogul Jerry Heller and the renowned music executive and influencer, Jennifer Harper, who became President of Everlert, Inc.

Jennifer Harper oversees and directs the Music and Entertainment Divisions of Everlert, Inc. as well as Everlert, Inc.s interests in Blue Cadillac Music.

Forward-Looking Statements

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "will,'' "anticipates,'' "believes,'' "plans,'' "goal,'' "expects,'' "future,'' "intends,'' and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. There are special risks associated with consulting contracts that must be considered when projecting revenue and the long-term value of equity and cash fees. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the risks we face as described in this press release.

