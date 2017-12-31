Everlert enters into Joint Venture Partnership with Baja Green Energy to establish Alternative Energy Facilities in Mexico and the World

Everlert, Inc. (the "Company) (OTC: EVLI) has entered into a Joint
Venture with Baja Green Energy S.A. de C.V., a corporation domiciled in
Mexico to establish and operate Baja Green Energy Facilities in Mexico
and in other regions around the world.
Baja Green Energy is a proprietary alternative source of energy that
complies with the Clean Energy Reform Laws mandated by Mexico to be
utilized by industry and consumers commencing in January 2018. The Joint
Venture Agreement transfers to Everlert, Inc., forty percent (40%) of
the assets and facilities and licensing rights of Baja Green Energy.
"This merger and acquisition of forty percent (40%) of Baja Green Energy
enables Everlert to expand it reach and influence internationally by
originating and developing worthy assets in other countries, said Mark
Blankenship, CEO of Everlert, Inc.
Baja Green Energys proprietary rights arise from a sustainable energy
generator manufactured by Water & Energy for Life, headquartered in
Holland and Mexico, which has created a revolutionary Gravitational
Energy System that is fully compliant with the Mexican Clean Energy
Reform Laws.
Baja Green Energys proprietary energy technology has been welcomed by
Alfredo Babun Villarreal, the Director of Economic Development for the
state of Baja, Mexico, who has represented to Baja Green Energy
officially in writing that: "The Government of the Baja
California.....through the Secretary of Economic
Development.......expresses interest in receiving and analyzing your
proposal for the self-sufficiency of electric power, which is intended
to supply energy through the development of the project involving the
Construction of Poltovoltaic Plant for Generation of Electric Energy
to be built in the vicinity of Mexicali.
"We are excited about value Everlert, Inc. can bring to our Baja Green
Project and look forward to working together with its President Jennifer
Harper and C.E.O. Mark Blankenship to establish Clean Energy Facilities
in Mexico and throughout the civilized world, said Jose Lee Nunez, the
President and General Director of Baja Green Energy.
According to Alfredo Aburto Narvaez, the Director Comercial of Baja
Green Energy: "I have worked my entire life towards the goal of
establishing Clean Energy Facilities in Mexico and have connected Baja
Green Energy with my significant and powerful influencers of
governmental affairs in Mexico to make sure that Baja Green Energy is
fully considered the premier innovative Clean Energy System that should
be utilized by major international corporations headquartered in Mexico,
such as Bimbo, who are mandated to comply with the Clean Energy Reform
Laws.
"Everlert expects our Joint Venture Partnership with Baja Green Energy
to not only make the world a better place by creating Clean Energy but
also increase the value of Everlert, Inc. as our efforts to develop
these Clean Energy Facilities evolve, said Jennifer Harper, the
President of Everlert.
About Everlert, Inc.:
Everlert, Inc. is a provider of strategic management and structured
financing services headquartered in the legendary W Hollywood located in
the heart of Hollywood, California.
Everlert's primary objectives are to provide management services,
develop and acquire new entertainment content and other projects, and
provide structural financing solutions to targeted entertainment
projects and other projects, that include Everlert's equity ownership
and Director position in Blue Cadillac Music, via Mark Blankenship's
efforts as a Director of Blue Cadillac Music, which is the record label
of Billy Ray Cyrus and of which Billy Ray Cyrus is a Director.
Everlert is creating real estate opportunities seeking to develop and
operate a senior assisted living facility in the Inland Empire region of
Southern California.
Everlert has an equity position as a partner in GoodLife Recovery Now, a
premier, upscale sober living home located in Orange County, California.
In 2014, via the efforts of Mark Blankenship, Everlert entered into a
Joint Venture with legendary Rap Mogul Suge Knight, in which Everlert
purchased the Life Rights and other Intellectual Property Rights arising
out the entertainment endeavors of Suge Knight.
In 2016, Everlert merged and acquired the assets of JH Media Group,
which was created and developed by the late Music Mogul Jerry Heller and
the renowned music executive and influencer, Jennifer Harper, who became
President of Everlert, Inc.
Jennifer Harper oversees and directs the Music and Entertainment
Divisions of Everlert, Inc. as well as Everlert, Inc.s interests in
Blue Cadillac Music.
Forward-Looking Statements
You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in
this press release. This press release contains forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "will,''
"anticipates,'' "believes,'' "plans,'' "goal,'' "expects,'' "future,''
"intends,'' and similar expressions are used to identify these
forward-looking statements. There are special risks associated with
consulting contracts that must be considered when projecting revenue and
the long-term value of equity and cash fees. Actual results could differ
materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements
for many reasons, including the risks we face as described in this press
release.
