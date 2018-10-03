finanzen.net
03.10.2018 21:21
Bewerten
(0)

Eversource Commits to Title Sponsorship of Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon Through 2022

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

On the verge of the 25th running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, the Hartford Marathon Foundation (HMF) is celebrating its extended partnership with Eversource. HMF and the energy company announced the continuation of the title sponsorship of the signature event through 2022 at last nights kick-off reception for the 2018 event, which takes place on October 13.

Since 2014, Eversource has been title sponsor of the annual event that draws more than 10,000 participants, tens of thousands of spectators and more than 2,100 volunteers. Since the event began in 1994, more than $7.2 million has been raised for local charities and millions annually are provided in economic benefit - $14.5 million in local economic value was generated in the region in 2017 alone.

"Weve enjoyed a strong partnership with Eversource since 2014 and are thrilled to further efforts together to support local communities, charities and the participants who run or walk with us each year, said Beth Shluger, CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation and Race Director of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon. "As we celebrate our 25th running this month, we are grateful for the support and deep commitment Eversource has made, engaging employees across the region to participate with us and share our dedication and pride in producing such a quality community experience for so many.

"We couldnt be more pleased with our Hartford Marathon Foundation partnership and were thrilled to extend our sponsorship through 2022, said Eversource Chairman, CEO and President Jim Judge. "Working side by side with the Hartford Marathon Foundation, were empowering New England with this premier event which contributes substantially to the local economy and dozens of charitable organizations. Along with more than 250 Eversource employees  runners and volunteers  I am excited to see the success of this signature road race continue well into the future.

According to a report by Witan Intelligence, Inc., the 2017 event generated an estimated $14.5 million of economic value - approximately 71,780 spectators, participants and volunteers visited the Hartford area for the race, spending an estimated $9.66 million on lodging, shopping and dining, which in turn, supported jobs and "indirect spending on payroll, goods and services.

Thousands of runners are motivated to use the race to raise funds on behalf of various charities and causes. Through these efforts more than $288,000 was raised and reported by the 2017 events 20 official charities and other groups (note, charity fundraising is not required to be reported). The $7.2 million raised for charity through the event has benefited community and philanthropic initiatives across the region.

Registration is currently open and more information about the Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Team 26.2 Relay, Charity 5K and HMF FitKids events can be found at www.HartfordMarathon.com, on Facebook at HMF Events or via Twitter at @RunHMF.

About the Hartford Marathon Foundation
The Hartford Marathon Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to create and manage fitness events that inspire people to be healthy and fit. Located in Glastonbury, Connecticut, the Hartford Marathon Foundation organizes more than 30 annual athletic races, including the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, and training programs for youth runners. For more information, visit http://www.HartfordMarathon.com and on Facebook at HMF Events, Twitter at @RunHMF and Instagram at HMF_Events.

About Eversource
Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity to 1.2 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 232,000 customers in 73 communities, and supplies water to approximately 197,000 customers in 51 communities across Connecticut. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCT) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceCT). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Northeast Utilities

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Northeast Utilities News
RSS Feed
Northeast Utilities zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Northeast Utilities

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.01.2015Northeast Utilities BuyArgus Research Company
08.01.2015Northeast Utilities HoldGabelli & Co
30.12.2014Northeast Utilities HoldBrean Capital
10.11.2014Northeast Utilities BuyBrean Capital
03.10.2014Northeast Utilities BuyArgus Research Company
22.01.2015Northeast Utilities BuyArgus Research Company
10.11.2014Northeast Utilities BuyBrean Capital
03.10.2014Northeast Utilities BuyArgus Research Company
15.12.2005Update Northeast Utilities Inc.: BuyUBS
10.06.2005Update Northeast Utilities Inc.: BuyJefferies & Co
08.01.2015Northeast Utilities HoldGabelli & Co
30.12.2014Northeast Utilities HoldBrean Capital
12.10.2006Update Northeast Utilities Inc.: Equal weightLehman Brothers
02.05.2005Update Northeast Utilities Inc.: HoldJefferies & Co

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Northeast Utilities nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Northeast Utilities News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Northeast Utilities News
Anzeige

Inside

Die "Wall of Fame" der Wirecard-Trader
HSBC: BMW-Aktionäre nach Gewinnwarnung geschockt
Mit Scalable Capital investieren und Prämie sichern
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Der einfachste Weg führt nach oben
DZ BANK - SAP: Ausblick erhöht / SAP wächst weiter
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Express Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Airbus - Der lachende Dritte?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Northeast Utilities-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Northeast Utilities Peer Group News

02.10.18PPL Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?
02.10.18International PPL : Scrip Dividend Circular
28.09.18Why PPL (PPL) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
27.09.18International PPL : Holding(s) in Company
21.09.184 Reasons to Add NextEra Energy Partners to Your Portfolio
19.09.18FirstEnergy zahlt Dividende aus
17.09.18PPL inks K224m transmission Contract With KEC International
12.09.18Is Consolidated Edison (ED) a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
12.09.18Is PPL (PPL) a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
11.09.18NextEra Energy announces agreement to acquire 1.388 MW of contracted renewables

News von

Die Lehren des IWF entlarven Erdogans desaströse Geldpolitik
Mit diesen Einstellungen senken Sie ihre Heizkosten sofort
Undurchlässiger Dax spricht nicht für die Zukunftsfähigkeit Deutschlands
Den Deutschen steht ein teurer Winter bevor
Anmeldung zum Geld-Check

News von

Siemens-Aktie: Weitere Kursverluste voraus - So setzen Anleger den Hebel an
Europas Börsen unter Druck - Italien belastet - Autobauer gefragt
Dax-Chartanalyse: Das riecht nach Seitwärtstrend
BMW-Aktie, Daimler und VW: Diesel-Konzept der Koalition erfreut Aktionäre
Großrazzia in Türkei: Schwache Lira - Behörden verschärfen Kampf gegen Kapitalflucht

News von

Das sagen Experten zu Elon Musks Einigung mit der US-Börsenaufsicht
Ein 29-Jähriger hat nach Uni-Abbruch Investments von Peter Thiel ergattert und 480 Millionen Dollar für sein Startup gesammelt
Die Rivalität zwischen Puma und adidas spaltet ihre Gründungsstadt seit 70 Jahren
Oprah Winfrey ist 3 Milliarden Dollar wert - dafür gibt sie ihr Geld aus
Ikea steigt in eine hart umkämpfte Milliarden-Branche ein

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Feiertag -- Dow Jones auf Rekordkurs -- Europas Börsen überwiegend freundlich -- Siemens verstärkt sich in den USA und kauft Russelectric -- Wirecard wird zur Smartphone-Bank

USA beenden Freundschaftsvertrag mit Iran. Nur einige deutsche Autobauer trotzen schwierigem US-Markt. Aston Martin legt schwaches Börsendebüt hin. Türkische Inflation auf 15-Jahreshoch. Aktienmärkte in Fernost schwächer. Euro legt zum Dollar zu. BMW sieht Interesse an Allianz für autonomes Fahren. Ölpreise leicht gestiegen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 39: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie strukturierte Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
DAX im Feiertag -- Dow Jones auf Rekordkurs -- Europas Börsen überwiegend freundlich -- Siemens verstärkt sich in den USA und kauft Russelectric -- Wirecard wird zur Smartphone-Bank
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22:14 Uhr
Italien lenkt nach EU-Kritik an Haushaltszielen ein
Ausland
22:18 Uhr
"Skyfall" für 007-Autobauer Aston Martin bei Börsendebüt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Lufthansa AG823212
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Wirecard AG747206
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Visa Inc.A0NC7B
Allianz840400