Eversource Commits to Title Sponsorship of Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon Through 2022

On the verge of the 25th running of the Eversource Hartford
Marathon and Half Marathon, the Hartford Marathon Foundation (HMF) is
celebrating its extended partnership with Eversource. HMF and the energy
company announced the continuation of the title sponsorship of the
signature event through 2022 at last nights kick-off reception for the
2018 event, which takes place on October 13.
Since 2014, Eversource has been title sponsor of the annual event that
draws more than 10,000 participants, tens of thousands of spectators and
more than 2,100 volunteers. Since the event began in 1994, more than
$7.2 million has been raised for local charities and millions annually
are provided in economic benefit - $14.5 million in local economic value
was generated in the region in 2017 alone.
"Weve enjoyed a strong partnership with Eversource since 2014 and are
thrilled to further efforts together to support local communities,
charities and the participants who run or walk with us each year, said
Beth Shluger, CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation and Race Director
of the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon. "As we celebrate
our 25th running this month, we are grateful for the support
and deep commitment Eversource has made, engaging employees across the
region to participate with us and share our dedication and pride in
producing such a quality community experience for so many.
"We couldnt be more pleased with our Hartford Marathon Foundation
partnership and were thrilled to extend our sponsorship through 2022,
said Eversource Chairman, CEO and President Jim Judge. "Working side by
side with the Hartford Marathon Foundation, were empowering New England
with this premier event which contributes substantially to the local
economy and dozens of charitable organizations. Along with more than 250
Eversource employees runners and volunteers I am excited to see the
success of this signature road race continue well into the future.
According to a report by Witan Intelligence, Inc., the 2017 event
generated an estimated $14.5 million of economic value - approximately
71,780 spectators, participants and volunteers visited the Hartford area
for the race, spending an estimated $9.66 million on lodging, shopping
and dining, which in turn, supported jobs and "indirect spending on
payroll, goods and services.
Thousands of runners are motivated to use the race to raise funds on
behalf of various charities and causes. Through these efforts more than
$288,000 was raised and reported by the 2017 events 20 official
charities and other groups (note, charity fundraising is not required to
be reported). The $7.2 million raised for charity through the event has
benefited community and philanthropic initiatives across the region.
Registration is currently open and more information about the Eversource
Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Team 26.2 Relay, Charity 5K and HMF
FitKids events can be found at www.HartfordMarathon.com,
on Facebook at HMF Events or via Twitter at @RunHMF.
About the Hartford Marathon Foundation
The Hartford Marathon
Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to create
and manage fitness events that inspire people to be healthy and fit.
Located in Glastonbury, Connecticut, the Hartford Marathon Foundation
organizes more than 30 annual athletic races, including the Eversource
Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, and training programs for youth
runners. For more information, visit http://www.HartfordMarathon.com
and on Facebook at HMF
Events, Twitter at @RunHMF
and Instagram at HMF_Events.
About Eversource
Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and
delivers electricity to 1.2 million customers in 149 cities and towns,
provides natural gas to 232,000 customers in 73 communities, and
supplies water to approximately 197,000 customers in 51 communities
across Connecticut. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy
efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres,
Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across
three states to build a single, united company around the mission of
safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer
service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com)
and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCT)
and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceCT).
For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005836/en/