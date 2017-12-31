Eversource Energy Files Preliminary Proxy Statement

Eversource Energy ("Eversource) (NYSE: ES) today announced that it has
filed preliminary proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC) to urge Connecticut Water Service, Inc.'s
("Connecticut Water) (Nasdaq: CTWS) shareholders to vote "AGAINST the
SJW Group merger proposal, "AGAINST the compensation proposal, and
"AGAINST the adjournment proposal.
"We believe that our proposal to acquire Connecticut Water is a
compelling offer that is in the best interest of both companies
shareholders, employees, customers and local communities, said
Eversource Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Judge.
"We are disappointed that Connecticut Waters Board of Directors has
been unwilling to engage in constructive discussions with us regarding
our superior proposal and we urge Connecticut Water shareholders to
oppose all proposals related to the SJW Group transaction in order to
maximize the value of their shares.
Eversource urges Connecticut Water shareholders to insist that the
members of the Connecticut Water Board meet with Eversource to seriously
discuss Eversources superior proposal in accordance with their
fiduciary duties.
Shareholders who have questions, or need assistance in voting their
shares, should call Eversources proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc.,
Toll-Free at (800) 967-5071; Banks and Brokers should call (212)
269-5550.
Details of Eversources Compelling Proposal
On April 5,
2018, Eversource made a proposal to acquire all the outstanding shares
of Connecticut Water for $63.50 per share in cash and/or in Eversource
common shares at the election of Connecticut Water shareholders.
Eversource believes its proposal is a superior alternative to the
all-stock transaction proposed in SJW Groups agreement announced March
15, 2018 to acquire Connecticut Water. Eversources proposal represents
a 21% premium to Connecticut Waters closing share price on March 14,
2018, the day prior to the SJW Group announcement. In addition, those
Connecticut Water shareholders who elect to receive Eversource shares
would realize the equivalent of an 81% dividend uplift based on the
closing price of Eversources shares on April 4, 2018 and the annualized
quarterly dividend of $0.2975 per share declared by Connecticut Water on
January 18, 2018.
Eversource is the parent company of Aquarion Water Company ("Aquarion),
a Connecticut-based water utility that serves nearly 230,000 customers,
approximately 90% of whom are located in Connecticut. Aquarion, whose
service territory is in close proximity to Connecticut Waters service
territory, is in the first quartile for customer service according to JD
Power.
Upon completion of a transaction, Eversource would seek to combine
Connecticut Water and Aquarion to form a leading water utility dedicated
exclusively to providing communities in Connecticut and other parts of
New England with premier service quality and a highly reliable water
supply into the future.
For more information on Eversources superior proposal for Connecticut
Water, please visit www.betterCTwater.com.
About Eversource:
Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and
delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately
4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by
the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the
commitment of its more than 8,000 employees across three states to build
a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering
reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more
information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com).
For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.
Forward Looking Statements:
This news release includes
statements concerning Eversource Energys expectations, beliefs, plans,
objectives, goals, strategies, assumptions of future events, future
financial performance or growth and other statements that are not
historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. In some cases, readers can identify these forward-looking
statements through the use of words or phrases such as "estimate,
"expect, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "project, "believe,
"forecast, "should, "could and other similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates,
assumptions or projections and are not guarantees of future performance.
These expectations, estimates, assumptions or projections may vary
materially from actual results. Accordingly, any such statements are
qualified in their entirety by reference to, and are accompanied by
important factors that could cause our actual results to differ
materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements,
including, but not limited to, in the case of Eversources proposal to
acquire Connecticut Water, the fact that we may fail to reach agreement
on terms of a potential transaction with Connecticut Water, or fail to
complete any such transaction on a timely basis or on favorable terms;
the negative effects on Connecticut Waters business resulting from the
pendency of the merger proposals; that we may not receive regulatory
approvals within the expected timeframe; and that we may not be able to
close the proposed transaction with Connecticut Water promptly and
effectively, or at all; cyber-attacks or breaches, including those
resulting in the compromise of the confidentiality of our proprietary
information and the personal information of our customers; acts of war
or terrorism or grid disturbances that may disrupt our transmission and
distribution systems; ability or inability to commence and complete our
major strategic development projects and opportunities; actions or
inactions of local, state and federal regulatory, public policy and
taxing bodies; substandard performance of suppliers; climate change;
disruption to our transmission and distribution systems; new technology
and conservation of energy; contamination or failure of our water
supplies; unauthorized access to confidential and proprietary
information; changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policy; changes
in economic conditions, including impact on interest rates, tax
policies, and customer demand and payment ability; changes in business
conditions, which could include disruptive technology related to our
current or future business model; changes in weather patterns, including
extreme weather and other effects of climate change; reputational risk;
changes in levels or timing of capital expenditures; technological
developments and alternative energy sources; disruptions in the capital
markets or other events that make Eversource Energys access to
necessary capital more difficult or costly; developments in legal or
public policy doctrines; changes in accounting standards and financial
reporting regulations; actions of rating agencies; and other presently
unknown or unforeseen factors.
Other risk factors are detailed in Eversources reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated as necessary, and
are available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
All such factors are difficult to predict and contain uncertainties that
may materially affect Eversource Energys actual results many of which
are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the
forward-looking statements; each speaks only as of the date on which
such statement is made, and, except as required by federal securities
laws, Eversource Energy undertakes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Certain Information Regarding Participants:
Eversource and
certain of its directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed
participants in the solicitation of proxies from CTWS shareholders in
connection with CTWSs Special Meeting of Shareholders. Information
about the interests in CTWS of Eversource and such directors, executive
officers and employees are set forth in a preliminary proxy statement
that was filed with the SEC on April 27, 2018 (the "Eversource Proxy).
Additional Information:
Investors are urged to read in its
entirety the Eversource Proxy, which is available now, and the
definitive proxy statement and any other relevant documents filed with
the SEC when they become available, because they contain (or will
contain) important information. The Eversource Proxy, and any other
documents filed by Eversource with the SEC, may be obtained free of
charge at the SEC web site at www.sec.gov.
The Eversource Proxy and such other documents may also be obtained free
of charge by contacting D.F. King & Co., Inc. at: (800) 967-5071 or 48
Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10005.
This document shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation
of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of
securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities
shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements
of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This
communication relates to a proposal that Eversource has made for a
business combination transaction with CTWS. In furtherance of this
proposal and subject to future developments, if Eversource and CTWS
agree on a negotiated transaction, Eversource and CTWS may file one or
more registration statements, tender offer statements, prospectuses,
proxy statements or other documents with the SEC. This communication is
not a substitute for any registration statement, prospectus, proxy
statement or other document Eversource and/or CTWS file with the SEC in
connection with the proposed transaction. Investors are urged to read
carefully the registration statement(s), tender offer statement(s),
tender offer statement(s), prospectus(es), proxy statement(s) and other
documents filed with the SEC when they become available because they
will contain important information about Eversource, CTWS and the
proposed transaction. Investors may obtain free copies of these
documents (when they are available) and other related documents filed
with the SEC at the SECs web site at www.sec.gov
or by directing a request to Eversources Investor Relations department
at (860) 665-5154 or by email to jeffrey.kotkin@eversource.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005943/en/