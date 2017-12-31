Eversource Energy Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported first quarter 2018 earnings
of $269.5 million, or $0.85 per share, compared with earnings of $259.5
million, or $0.82 per share, in the first quarter of 2017.
Also today, the Eversource Energy Board of Trustees declared a regular
quarterly dividend of $0.505 per share, payable June 29, 2018 to
shareholders of record as of May 24, 2018. Additionally, the company
today reaffirmed its 2018 earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20 to
$3.30 and its projected 5 to 7 percent long-term EPS growth rate.
"We had a very solid start to 2018, despite extremely challenging
weather conditions in March, resulting from an unprecedented three major
Noreasters in 11 days, said James J. Judge, Eversource Energy
chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We thank our customers
who showed great support, patience and appreciation for our employees
efforts on their behalf following the storms, and we are so grateful to
thousands of Eversource employees for their tireless work during that
difficult period.
Electric Transmission
Eversource Energys transmission segment earned $107.4 million in the
first quarter of 2018, compared with earnings of $94.2 million in the
first quarter of 2017. Higher transmission earnings were primarily due
to Eversource Energys additional investment in its electric
transmission system.
Electric Distribution
Eversource Energys electric distribution and generation segment earned
$104.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with earnings of
$114.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. Lower results were due
primarily to the sale of generation assets, as well as higher
depreciation, property tax, operations and maintenance expense,
partially offset by higher electric distribution margins. Higher
operations and maintenance expense was driven primarily by higher
storm-related costs in 2018.
Natural Gas Distribution
Eversource Energys natural gas distribution segment earned $57.8
million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with earnings of $50.8
million in the first quarter of 2017. Stronger sales were partially
offset by higher operations and maintenance expense.
Water Distribution
Eversource Energys water distribution segment, which was created when
Eversource acquired Aquarion Water Company in December 2017, earned $1.5
million in the first quarter of 2018. Water distribution earnings are
heavily weighted in the warmer months of the year, the opposite of
natural gas distribution earnings.
Parent and other companies
Parent and other companies had a net loss of $1.4 million in the first
quarter of 2018, compared with earnings of $0.4 million in the first
quarter of 2017, due primarily to higher interest expense.
The following table reconciles consolidated earnings per share for the
first quarters of 2018 and 2017:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
2017
|
|
|
Reported EPS
|
|
|
$0.82
|
|
|
|
Higher transmission earnings in 2018
|
|
|
$0.04
|
|
|
|
Higher electric distribution margin in 2018
|
|
|
$0.03
|
|
|
|
Higher natural gas revenues in 2018
|
|
|
$0.01
|
|
|
|
Lower generation earnings in 2018
|
|
|
($0.01)
|
|
|
|
Higher non-tracked O&M in 2018
|
|
|
($0.01)
|
|
|
|
Higher depreciation and property tax expense in 2018
|
|
|
($0.01)
|
|
|
|
Higher interest expense in 2018
|
|
|
($0.02)
|
2018
|
|
|
Reported EPS
|
|
|
$0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial results for the first quarters of 2018 and 2017 for Eversource
Energys business segments and parent and other companies are noted
below:
|
Three months ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions, except EPS)
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
|
Increase/
(Decrease)
|
|
2018 EPS 1
|
Electric Distribution
|
|
|
$104.2
|
|
$114.1
|
|
($9.9)
|
|
$0.33
|
Electric Transmission
|
|
|
107.4
|
|
94.2
|
|
13.2
|
|
0.34
|
Natural Gas Distribution
|
|
|
57.8
|
|
50.8
|
|
7.0
|
|
0.18
|
Water Distribution
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
---
|
|
1.5
|
|
---
|
Parent and Other Companies
|
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
0.4
|
|
(1.8)
|
|
---
|
Reported Earnings
|
|
|
$269.5
|
|
$259.5
|
|
$10.0
|
|
$0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail sales data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Three months ended)
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
|
% Change
|
Electric Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Traditional
|
|
|
3,847
|
|
3,700
|
|
4.0%
|
Decoupled
|
|
|
9,374
|
|
9,472
|
|
(1.0%)
|
Total Electric Distribution
|
|
|
13,221
|
|
13,172
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas Distribution (mmcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Traditional
|
|
|
20,473
|
|
18,905
|
|
8.3%
|
Decoupled and Special Contracts
|
|
|
22,706
|
|
22,241
|
|
2.1%
|
Total Natural Gas Distribution
|
|
|
43,179
|
|
41,146
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eversource Energy has approximately 317 million common shares
outstanding. It operates New Englands largest energy delivery system
and serves approximately 4 million electric, natural gas and water
utility customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
|
Note: Eversource Energy will webcast a conference call with
senior management on May 3, 2018, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern
Time. The webcast and associated slides can be accessed through
Eversources website at www.eversource.com.
1 All per share amounts in this news release are
reported on a diluted basis.
The only common equity securities
that are publicly traded are common shares of Eversource Energy.
The
earnings and EPS of each business do not represent a direct legal
interest in the assets and liabilities allocated to such business, but
rather represent a direct interest in Eversource Energy's assets and
liabilities as a whole.
EPS by business is a non-GAAP (not
determined using generally accepted accounting principles) measure that
is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to
controlling interests of each business by the weighted average diluted
Eversource Energy common shares outstanding for the period.
Management
uses this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate earnings results,
provide details of earnings results by business, and more fully compare
and explain our first quarter 2018 and 2017 results.
Management
believes that this measurement is useful to investors to evaluate the
actual and projected financial performance and contribution of
Eversource Energys businesses.
Non-GAAP financial measures
should not be considered as alternatives to Eversource consolidated net
income attributable to controlling interests or EPS determined in
accordance with GAAP as indicators of Eversource Energys operating
performance.
This news release includes statements concerning Eversource Energys
expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, assumptions
of future events, future financial performance or growth and other
statements that are not historical facts. These statements are
"forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
In some cases, readers
can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words
or phrases such as "estimate, "expect, "anticipate, "intend, "plan,
"project, "believe, "forecast, "should, "could and other similar
expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on current
expectations, estimates, assumptions or projections and are not
guarantees of future performance. These expectations, estimates,
assumptions or projections may vary materially from actual results.
Accordingly,
any such statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to, and
are accompanied by, important factors that could cause our actual
results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking
statements, including, but not limited to,
that we may fail to
reach agreement on terms of a potential transaction with Connecticut
Water, or fail to complete any such transaction on a timely basis or on
favorable terms; negative effects on Connecticut Waters business
resulting from the pendency of the merger proposals; that we may not
receive regulatory approvals within the expected timeframe; and that we
may not be able to close the proposed transaction with Connecticut Water
promptly and effectively, or at all;
cyber-attacks or breaches,
including those resulting in the compromise of the confidentiality of our
proprietary information and
the personal information of
our
customers; acts of war or terrorism, physical attacks or grid
disturbances that may damage and disrupt our transmission and
distribution
systems; ability or inability
to commence and
complete our
major strategic development projects and
opportunities; actions
or inactions of local, state and federal regulatory, public policy and
taxing bodies; substandard
performance
of
third-party
suppliers and service providers; fluctuations in weather patterns,
including extreme weather due to climate change; changes in business
conditions, which could include disruptive technology related to our
current or future business model; increased
conservation measures
of customers and development of alternative energy sources;
contamination of or
disruption of our
water
supplies;
changes in economic
conditions, including impact on interest
rates, tax policies, and customer demand and payment ability; changes in
levels or timing of capital expenditures; disruptions in the capital
markets or other events that make Eversource Energys access to
necessary capital more difficult or costly; changes in laws, regulations
or regulatory policy;
changes in accounting standards and
financial reporting regulations; actions of rating agencies; and other
presently unknown or unforeseen factors.
Other risk factors are detailed in Eversource Energys reports filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated as
necessary, and are available on Eversource Energys website at www.eversource.com
and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
All such factors are difficult to predict and contain uncertainties
that may materially affect Eversource Energys actual results many of
which are beyond our control.
You should not place undue reliance
on the forward-looking statements; each speaks only as of the date on
which such statement is made, and, except as required by federal
securities laws, Eversource Energy undertakes no obligation to update
any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
|
EVERSOURCE ENERGY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of Dollars)
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2018
|
|
As of December 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
303,810
|
|
|
$
|
38,165
|
|
Receivables, Net
|
|
|
1,086,282
|
|
|
925,083
|
|
Unbilled Revenues
|
|
|
164,082
|
|
|
201,361
|
|
Fuel, Materials, Supplies and Inventory
|
|
|
264,171
|
|
|
223,063
|
|
Regulatory Assets
|
|
|
683,211
|
|
|
741,868
|
|
Prepayments and Other Current Assets
|
|
|
210,534
|
|
|
138,009
|
|
Assets Held for Sale
|
|
|
59,346
|
|
|
219,550
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
2,771,436
|
|
|
2,487,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|
|
|
23,958,688
|
|
|
23,617,463
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred Debits and Other Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory Assets
|
|
|
4,655,521
|
|
|
4,497,447
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
4,427,266
|
|
|
4,427,266
|
|
Marketable Securities
|
|
|
580,446
|
|
|
585,419
|
|
Other Long-Term Assets
|
|
|
646,626
|
|
|
605,692
|
|
Total Deferred Debits and Other Assets
|
|
|
10,309,859
|
|
|
10,115,824
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
$
|
37,039,983
|
|
|
$
|
36,220,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND CAPITALIZATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes Payable
|
|
|
$
|
1,049,305
|
|
|
$
|
1,088,087
|
|
Long-Term Debt Current Portion
|
|
|
1,097,288
|
|
|
549,631
|
|
Accounts Payable
|
|
|
984,343
|
|
|
1,085,034
|
|
Regulatory Liabilities
|
|
|
205,970
|
|
|
128,071
|
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
|
|
759,112
|
|
|
738,222
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
4,096,018
|
|
|
3,589,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
|
3,389,606
|
|
|
3,297,518
|
|
Regulatory Liabilities
|
|
|
3,703,735
|
|
|
3,637,273
|
|
Derivative Liabilities
|
|
|
415,402
|
|
|
377,257
|
|
Accrued Pension, SERP and PBOP
|
|
|
1,026,181
|
|
|
1,228,091
|
|
Other Long-Term Liabilities
|
|
|
1,053,765
|
|
|
1,073,501
|
|
Total Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities
|
|
|
9,588,689
|
|
|
9,613,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalization:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Debt
|
|
|
12,015,992
|
|
|
11,775,889
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling Interest Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries
|
|
|
155,570
|
|
|
155,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shares
|
|
|
1,669,392
|
|
|
1,669,392
|
|
Capital Surplus, Paid In
|
|
|
6,224,620
|
|
|
6,239,940
|
|
Retained Earnings
|
|
|
3,670,603
|
|
|
3,561,084
|
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
|
|
(63,130
|
)
|
|
(66,403
|
)
|
Treasury Stock
|
|
|
(317,771
|
)
|
|
(317,771
|
)
|
Common Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
11,183,714
|
|
|
11,086,242
|
|
Total Capitalization
|
|
|
23,355,276
|
|
|
23,017,701
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Capitalization
|
|
|
$
|
37,039,983
|
|
|
$
|
36,220,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The data contained in this report is preliminary and is unaudited. This
report is being submitted for the sole purpose of providing information
to shareholders about Eversource Energy and Subsidiaries and is not a
representation, prospectus, or intended for use in connection with any
purchase or sale of securities.
|
EVERSOURCE ENERGY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(Thousands of Dollars, Except Share Information)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Revenues
|
|
|
$
|
2,287,962
|
|
|
$
|
2,105,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchased Power, Fuel and Transmission
|
|
|
946,747
|
|
|
753,649
|
Operations and Maintenance
|
|
|
332,549
|
|
|
338,307
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
204,266
|
|
|
186,805
|
Amortization
|
|
|
45,194
|
|
|
24,017
|
Energy Efficiency Programs
|
|
|
134,241
|
|
|
146,158
|
Taxes Other Than Income Taxes
|
|
|
182,433
|
|
|
155,222
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
|
1,845,430
|
|
|
1,604,158
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
442,532
|
|
|
500,977
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
121,129
|
|
|
103,429
|
Other Income, Net
|
|
|
33,789
|
|
|
21,619
|
Income Before Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
355,192
|
|
|
419,167
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
83,766
|
|
|
157,829
|
Net Income
|
|
|
271,426
|
|
|
261,338
|
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|
|
|
1,880
|
|
|
1,880
|
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
|
|
|
$
|
269,546
|
|
|
$
|
259,458
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
317,397,052
|
|
|
317,463,151
|
Diluted
|
|
|
317,992,999
|
|
|
318,124,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The data contained in this report is preliminary and is unaudited. This
report is being submitted for the sole purpose of providing information
to shareholders about Eversource Energy and Subsidiaries and is not a
representation, prospectus, or intended for use in connection with any
purchase or sale of securities.
|
EVERSOURCE ENERGY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(Thousands of Dollars)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
$
|
271,426
|
|
|
$
|
261,338
|
|
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Flows Provided by
Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
204,266
|
|
|
186,805
|
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
|
88,481
|
|
|
141,398
|
|
Pension, SERP and PBOP (Income)/Expense, Net
|
|
|
(1,965
|
)
|
|
5,828
|
|
Pension and PBOP Contributions
|
|
|
(171,244
|
)
|
|
(45,700
|
)
|
Regulatory Overrecoveries, Net
|
|
|
70,457
|
|
|
56,734
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
45,194
|
|
|
24,017
|
|
Other
|
|
|
(54,969
|
)
|
|
(36,176
|
)
|
Changes in Current Assets and Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables and Unbilled Revenues, Net
|
|
|
(156,888
|
)
|
|
(50,251
|
)
|
Fuel, Materials, Supplies and Inventory
|
|
|
(26,956
|
)
|
|
(33,058
|
)
|
Taxes Receivable/Accrued, Net
|
|
|
(5,061
|
)
|
|
32,313
|
|
Accounts Payable
|
|
|
(61,571
|
)
|
|
(57,701
|
)
|
Other Current Assets and Liabilities, Net
|
|
|
(23,456
|
)
|
|
(40,198
|
)
|
Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities
|
|
|
177,714
|
|
|
445,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in Property, Plant and Equipment
|
|
|
(607,334
|
)
|
|
(523,560
|
)
|
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities
|
|
|
145,438
|
|
|
154,772
|
|
Purchases of Marketable Securities
|
|
|
(143,264
|
)
|
|
(149,688
|
)
|
Proceeds from the Sale of PSNH Generation Assets
|
|
|
130,641
|
|
|
|
|
Other Investing Activities
|
|
|
(5,200
|
)
|
|
(16,105
|
)
|
Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities
|
|
|
(479,719
|
)
|
|
(534,581
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Dividends on Common Shares
|
|
|
(160,027
|
)
|
|
(150,521
|
)
|
Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock
|
|
|
(1,880
|
)
|
|
(1,880
|
)
|
Decrease in Notes Payable
|
|
|
(240,005
|
)
|
|
(173,000
|
)
|
Issuance of Long-Term Debt
|
|
|
1,150,000
|
|
|
600,000
|
|
Retirements of Long-Term Debt
|
|
|
(150,218
|
)
|
|
(150,000
|
)
|
Other Financing Activities
|
|
|
(19,140
|
)
|
|
(15,832
|
)
|
Net Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities
|
|
|
578,730
|
|
|
108,767
|
|
Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
|
|
276,725
|
|
|
19,535
|
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period
|
|
|
85,890
|
|
|
106,750
|
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period
|
|
|
$
|
362,615
|
|
|
$
|
126,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The data contained in this report is preliminary and is unaudited. This
report is being submitted for the sole purpose of providing information
to shareholders about Eversource Energy and Subsidiaries and is not a
representation, prospectus, or intended for use in connection with any
purchase or sale of securities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006358/en/