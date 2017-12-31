Eversource Energy Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported first quarter 2018 earnings of $269.5 million, or $0.85 per share, compared with earnings of $259.5 million, or $0.82 per share, in the first quarter of 2017.

Also today, the Eversource Energy Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.505 per share, payable June 29, 2018 to shareholders of record as of May 24, 2018. Additionally, the company today reaffirmed its 2018 earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20 to $3.30 and its projected 5 to 7 percent long-term EPS growth rate.

"We had a very solid start to 2018, despite extremely challenging weather conditions in March, resulting from an unprecedented three major Noreasters in 11 days, said James J. Judge, Eversource Energy chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We thank our customers who showed great support, patience and appreciation for our employees efforts on their behalf following the storms, and we are so grateful to thousands of Eversource employees for their tireless work during that difficult period.

Electric Transmission

Eversource Energys transmission segment earned $107.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with earnings of $94.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. Higher transmission earnings were primarily due to Eversource Energys additional investment in its electric transmission system.

Electric Distribution

Eversource Energys electric distribution and generation segment earned $104.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with earnings of $114.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. Lower results were due primarily to the sale of generation assets, as well as higher depreciation, property tax, operations and maintenance expense, partially offset by higher electric distribution margins. Higher operations and maintenance expense was driven primarily by higher storm-related costs in 2018.

Natural Gas Distribution

Eversource Energys natural gas distribution segment earned $57.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with earnings of $50.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. Stronger sales were partially offset by higher operations and maintenance expense.

Water Distribution

Eversource Energys water distribution segment, which was created when Eversource acquired Aquarion Water Company in December 2017, earned $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. Water distribution earnings are heavily weighted in the warmer months of the year, the opposite of natural gas distribution earnings.

Parent and other companies

Parent and other companies had a net loss of $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with earnings of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2017, due primarily to higher interest expense.

The following table reconciles consolidated earnings per share for the first quarters of 2018 and 2017:

First Quarter 2017 Reported EPS $0.82 Higher transmission earnings in 2018 $0.04 Higher electric distribution margin in 2018 $0.03 Higher natural gas revenues in 2018 $0.01 Lower generation earnings in 2018 ($0.01) Higher non-tracked O&M in 2018 ($0.01) Higher depreciation and property tax expense in 2018 ($0.01) Higher interest expense in 2018 ($0.02) 2018 Reported EPS $0.85

Financial results for the first quarters of 2018 and 2017 for Eversource Energys business segments and parent and other companies are noted below:

Three months ended: (in millions, except EPS) March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 Increase/

(Decrease) 2018 EPS 1 Electric Distribution $104.2 $114.1 ($9.9) $0.33 Electric Transmission 107.4 94.2 13.2 0.34 Natural Gas Distribution 57.8 50.8 7.0 0.18 Water Distribution 1.5 --- 1.5 --- Parent and Other Companies (1.4) 0.4 (1.8) --- Reported Earnings $269.5 $259.5 $10.0 $0.85

Retail sales data: (Three months ended) March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 % Change Electric Distribution Traditional 3,847 3,700 4.0% Decoupled 9,374 9,472 (1.0%) Total Electric Distribution 13,221 13,172 0.4% Natural Gas Distribution (mmcf) Traditional 20,473 18,905 8.3% Decoupled and Special Contracts 22,706 22,241 2.1% Total Natural Gas Distribution 43,179 41,146 4.9%

Eversource Energy has approximately 317 million common shares outstanding. It operates New Englands largest energy delivery system and serves approximately 4 million electric, natural gas and water utility customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Note: Eversource Energy will webcast a conference call with senior management on May 3, 2018, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast and associated slides can be accessed through Eversources website at www.eversource.com.

1 All per share amounts in this news release are reported on a diluted basis. The only common equity securities that are publicly traded are common shares of Eversource Energy. The earnings and EPS of each business do not represent a direct legal interest in the assets and liabilities allocated to such business, but rather represent a direct interest in Eversource Energy's assets and liabilities as a whole. EPS by business is a non-GAAP (not determined using generally accepted accounting principles) measure that is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to controlling interests of each business by the weighted average diluted Eversource Energy common shares outstanding for the period. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate earnings results, provide details of earnings results by business, and more fully compare and explain our first quarter 2018 and 2017 results. Management believes that this measurement is useful to investors to evaluate the actual and projected financial performance and contribution of Eversource Energys businesses. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to Eversource consolidated net income attributable to controlling interests or EPS determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of Eversource Energys operating performance.

This news release includes statements concerning Eversource Energys expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, assumptions of future events, future financial performance or growth and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, readers can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as "estimate, "expect, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "project, "believe, "forecast, "should, "could and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions or projections and are not guarantees of future performance. These expectations, estimates, assumptions or projections may vary materially from actual results. Accordingly, any such statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to, and are accompanied by, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, that we may fail to reach agreement on terms of a potential transaction with Connecticut Water, or fail to complete any such transaction on a timely basis or on favorable terms; negative effects on Connecticut Waters business resulting from the pendency of the merger proposals; that we may not receive regulatory approvals within the expected timeframe; and that we may not be able to close the proposed transaction with Connecticut Water promptly and effectively, or at all; cyber-attacks or breaches, including those resulting in the compromise of the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers; acts of war or terrorism, physical attacks or grid disturbances that may damage and disrupt our transmission and distribution systems; ability or inability to commence and complete our major strategic development projects and opportunities; actions or inactions of local, state and federal regulatory, public policy and taxing bodies; substandard performance of third-party suppliers and service providers; fluctuations in weather patterns, including extreme weather due to climate change; changes in business conditions, which could include disruptive technology related to our current or future business model; increased conservation measures of customers and development of alternative energy sources; contamination of or disruption of our water supplies; changes in economic conditions, including impact on interest rates, tax policies, and customer demand and payment ability; changes in levels or timing of capital expenditures; disruptions in the capital markets or other events that make Eversource Energys access to necessary capital more difficult or costly; changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policy; changes in accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; actions of rating agencies; and other presently unknown or unforeseen factors.

Other risk factors are detailed in Eversource Energys reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated as necessary, and are available on Eversource Energys website at www.eversource.com and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. All such factors are difficult to predict and contain uncertainties that may materially affect Eversource Energys actual results many of which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements; each speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by federal securities laws, Eversource Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

EVERSOURCE ENERGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (Thousands of Dollars) As of March 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2017 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 303,810 $ 38,165 Receivables, Net 1,086,282 925,083 Unbilled Revenues 164,082 201,361 Fuel, Materials, Supplies and Inventory 264,171 223,063 Regulatory Assets 683,211 741,868 Prepayments and Other Current Assets 210,534 138,009 Assets Held for Sale 59,346 219,550 Total Current Assets 2,771,436 2,487,099 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 23,958,688 23,617,463 Deferred Debits and Other Assets: Regulatory Assets 4,655,521 4,497,447 Goodwill 4,427,266 4,427,266 Marketable Securities 580,446 585,419 Other Long-Term Assets 646,626 605,692 Total Deferred Debits and Other Assets 10,309,859 10,115,824 Total Assets $ 37,039,983 $ 36,220,386 LIABILITIES AND CAPITALIZATION Current Liabilities: Notes Payable $ 1,049,305 $ 1,088,087 Long-Term Debt  Current Portion 1,097,288 549,631 Accounts Payable 984,343 1,085,034 Regulatory Liabilities 205,970 128,071 Other Current Liabilities 759,112 738,222 Total Current Liabilities 4,096,018 3,589,045 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities: Accumulated Deferred Income Taxes 3,389,606 3,297,518 Regulatory Liabilities 3,703,735 3,637,273 Derivative Liabilities 415,402 377,257 Accrued Pension, SERP and PBOP 1,026,181 1,228,091 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,053,765 1,073,501 Total Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities 9,588,689 9,613,640 Capitalization: Long-Term Debt 12,015,992 11,775,889 Noncontrolling Interest  Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries 155,570 155,570 Equity: Common Shareholders' Equity: Common Shares 1,669,392 1,669,392 Capital Surplus, Paid In 6,224,620 6,239,940 Retained Earnings 3,670,603 3,561,084 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (63,130 ) (66,403 ) Treasury Stock (317,771 ) (317,771 ) Common Shareholders' Equity 11,183,714 11,086,242 Total Capitalization 23,355,276 23,017,701 Total Liabilities and Capitalization $ 37,039,983 $ 36,220,386

The data contained in this report is preliminary and is unaudited. This report is being submitted for the sole purpose of providing information to shareholders about Eversource Energy and Subsidiaries and is not a representation, prospectus, or intended for use in connection with any purchase or sale of securities.

EVERSOURCE ENERGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (Thousands of Dollars, Except Share Information) 2018 2017 Operating Revenues $ 2,287,962 $ 2,105,135 Operating Expenses: Purchased Power, Fuel and Transmission 946,747 753,649 Operations and Maintenance 332,549 338,307 Depreciation 204,266 186,805 Amortization 45,194 24,017 Energy Efficiency Programs 134,241 146,158 Taxes Other Than Income Taxes 182,433 155,222 Total Operating Expenses 1,845,430 1,604,158 Operating Income 442,532 500,977 Interest Expense 121,129 103,429 Other Income, Net 33,789 21,619 Income Before Income Tax Expense 355,192 419,167 Income Tax Expense 83,766 157,829 Net Income 271,426 261,338 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 1,880 1,880 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 269,546 $ 259,458 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.85 $ 0.82 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.51 $ 0.48 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 317,397,052 317,463,151 Diluted 317,992,999 318,124,536

The data contained in this report is preliminary and is unaudited. This report is being submitted for the sole purpose of providing information to shareholders about Eversource Energy and Subsidiaries and is not a representation, prospectus, or intended for use in connection with any purchase or sale of securities.

EVERSOURCE ENERGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (Thousands of Dollars) 2018 2017 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 271,426 $ 261,338 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation 204,266 186,805 Deferred Income Taxes 88,481 141,398 Pension, SERP and PBOP (Income)/Expense, Net (1,965 ) 5,828 Pension and PBOP Contributions (171,244 ) (45,700 ) Regulatory Overrecoveries, Net 70,457 56,734 Amortization 45,194 24,017 Other (54,969 ) (36,176 ) Changes in Current Assets and Liabilities: Receivables and Unbilled Revenues, Net (156,888 ) (50,251 ) Fuel, Materials, Supplies and Inventory (26,956 ) (33,058 ) Taxes Receivable/Accrued, Net (5,061 ) 32,313 Accounts Payable (61,571 ) (57,701 ) Other Current Assets and Liabilities, Net (23,456 ) (40,198 ) Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities 177,714 445,349 Investing Activities: Investments in Property, Plant and Equipment (607,334 ) (523,560 ) Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 145,438 154,772 Purchases of Marketable Securities (143,264 ) (149,688 ) Proceeds from the Sale of PSNH Generation Assets 130,641  Other Investing Activities (5,200 ) (16,105 ) Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities (479,719 ) (534,581 ) Financing Activities: Cash Dividends on Common Shares (160,027 ) (150,521 ) Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock (1,880 ) (1,880 ) Decrease in Notes Payable (240,005 ) (173,000 ) Issuance of Long-Term Debt 1,150,000 600,000 Retirements of Long-Term Debt (150,218 ) (150,000 ) Other Financing Activities (19,140 ) (15,832 ) Net Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities 578,730 108,767 Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 276,725 19,535 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period 85,890 106,750 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period $ 362,615 $ 126,285

The data contained in this report is preliminary and is unaudited. This report is being submitted for the sole purpose of providing information to shareholders about Eversource Energy and Subsidiaries and is not a representation, prospectus, or intended for use in connection with any purchase or sale of securities.

