Eversource Supports Effort to Bring Uniformity, Transparency to Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is proud to be participating in an industrywide effort to promote consistency in utility reporting of progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability issues.

Eversource is a member of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), which launched a template for the uniform disclosure of environmental, social, governance, and sustainability-related (ESG/sustainability) reporting for the benefit of their electric customers and financial markets. The template includes guidance for utility reporting regarding ESG governance, energy portfolios, emissions, and human and natural resources and can be found on EEI ESG Initiative page of the Eversource website.

"Our work on behalf of our communities correlates with our efforts to be the catalyst for clean energy development in New England, said Eversource Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Judge. "We continue to execute our strategic plan to advance diversity and inclusion across all our operations and to our Board of Trustees. We believe that a diverse and engaged workforce and inclusive culture contributes to our success and sustainability.

Eversource has been a leader in the development of clean energy in New England, from the construction of solar generation, to the build-out of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to proposals for large-scale battery storage and the continued future development of energy from offshore wind.

The company has been nationally recognized as a top 20 company for its leadership in corporate sustainability and environmental performance in Newsweek magazines annual Green Rankings list of 500 U.S. companies. Consistently identified as one of the nations top-ranked providers of energy efficiency programs, Eversource was recognized as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens in the United States by Corporate Responsibility Magazine in 2018, and as the #1 utility in JUST Capitals 2017 ranking of Americas Most Just Companies. More information on these accomplishments is available in Eversources 2017 Sustainability Report, which highlights the companys progress on its sustainability efforts.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@EversourceCorp) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceEnergy). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

