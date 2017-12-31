Eversource Supports Effort to Bring Uniformity, Transparency to Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is proud to be participating in an
industrywide effort to promote consistency in utility reporting of
progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) and
sustainability issues.
Eversource is a member of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), which
launched a template for the uniform disclosure of environmental, social,
governance, and sustainability-related (ESG/sustainability) reporting
for the benefit of their electric customers and financial markets. The
template includes guidance for utility reporting regarding ESG
governance, energy portfolios, emissions, and human and natural
resources and can be found on EEI
ESG Initiative page of the Eversource website.
"Our work on behalf of our communities correlates with our efforts to be
the catalyst for clean energy development in New England, said
Eversource Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Judge.
"We continue to execute our strategic plan to advance diversity and
inclusion across all our operations and to our Board of Trustees. We
believe that a diverse and engaged workforce and inclusive culture
contributes to our success and sustainability.
Eversource has been a leader in the development of clean energy in New
England, from the construction of solar generation, to the build-out of
electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to proposals for large-scale
battery storage and the continued future development of energy from
offshore wind.
The company has been nationally recognized as a top 20 company for its
leadership in corporate sustainability and environmental performance in
Newsweek magazines annual Green Rankings list of 500 U.S. companies.
Consistently identified as one of the nations top-ranked providers of
energy efficiency programs, Eversource was recognized as one of the 100
Best Corporate Citizens in the United States by Corporate Responsibility
Magazine in 2018, and as the #1 utility in JUST Capitals 2017 ranking
of Americas Most Just Companies. More information on these
accomplishments is available in Eversources 2017
Sustainability Report, which highlights the companys progress on
its sustainability efforts.
