finanzen.net
Klimaneutral, nachhaltig und beständig: der neue offene Immobilienfonds der Credit Suisse. Mehr erfahren-w-
19.12.2019 15:00
Bewerten
(0)

EVO Payments Allows Discover Global Network Cardholders to Pay at More Locations in the UK and Ireland

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover, and EVO Payments ("EVO), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced an agreement that will allow EVO merchants in the UK and Ireland to process Discover, Diners Club International and affiliate card networks.

EVO Payments will be enabling UK and Ireland merchants this year, while merchants in other markets will be enabled in 2020, providing Discover Global Network cardholders with a more seamless payments experience while traveling.

Darren Wilson, President, International, EVO Payments, Inc. commented, "Our partnership with the Discover Global Network will allow cardholders around the world to pay at EVO merchants sites in the UK and Ireland. This expansion of card acceptance is an important enhancement to our business proposition, as our merchants will now be able to serve a broader range of customers."

"Discover Global Network cardholders want to use their card of choice when traveling, and working with partners such as EVO gives our cardholders the ability to use their card at thousands of merchants in the UK, Ireland and throughout Europe, said Chris Winter, Vice President of Global Acceptance, EMEA at Discover.

The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and more than 15 alliance partner networks across the globe, including relationships in China, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Turkey, and Nigeria. It has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations around the world.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.

Nachrichten zu Discover Financial Services

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Discover Financial Services News
RSS Feed
Discover Financial Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Discover Financial Services

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.07.2019Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2018Discover Financial Services BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.12.2017Discover Financial Services OverweightBarclays Capital
07.12.2016Discover Financial Services OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
20.07.2016Discover Financial Services Top PickRBC Capital Markets
20.04.2016Discover Financial Services BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.07.2019Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.05.2019Discover Financial Services PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
11.10.2016Discover Financial Services NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
06.08.2015Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.11.2014Discover Financial Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Discover Financial Services nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Live ab 18 Uhr: Börsenausblick auf 2020

Wie geht es an den Aktienmärkten im Jahr 2020 weiter? Zwei Börsenprofis blicken heute ab 18 Uhr im Online-Seminar tief in die Glaskugel. Das sollten Sie nicht verpassen.

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Discover Financial Services News

19.11.19Outside the Box: Democrats will avoid the real causes of the student loan crisis at Wednesday’s debate
02.12.19Why 100.000 People Never Got Student Loan Forgiveness
26.11.19Lawsuit: Betsy DeVos Failed Student Loan Borrowers
28.11.19What to do when your first student loan payment is due
03.12.19Sen. Paul offering bill to combat student loan debt
03.12.19Sen. Paul offering bill to combat student loan debt
03.12.19If $1.6 Trillion Of Student Loan Debt Is Forgiven. This Is What Happens
09.12.19E*Trade buys student loan provider Gradifi for $30 million
14.12.19Working class: Student-loan debacle
17.12.19Stumped on a Christmas gift? How about a student loan payment
Weitere Discover Financial Services News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Deutsche Bank, Covestro AG
Der Investment-Guide für IngenieurInnen und InformatikerInnen
Brentölpreis steigt nach DOE-Bericht wieder über 66 USD
Allianz  Vor neuem Kursrückgang?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Ausbruch beim FTSE 100 geglückt!
HSBC: Evotec weitet Partnerschaft aus, KWS Saat bekräftigt Prognose
Solidvest: FED, EZB und Co.: Was Anleger über Zentralbanken wissen müssen
ING Markets: DAX - Halten 13.150 Punkte?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Discover Financial Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Discover Financial Services Peer Group News

18.12.19Is Visa Getting Too Expensive?
18.12.19These are the 10 bougiest brands in Australia - from American Express to Vintage Cellars
18.12.19Visa renewals: ‘The process is tedious and frustrating’
18.12.19Visa renewals: Unofficial operators earn thousands by block-booking site
17.12.19American Express Global Business Travel confirms equity recapitalization
17.12.19American Express Company Elects Lynn A. Pike to Board of Directors
17.12.19Deutsche Bank wagt Langfristprognose für Bitcoin & Co.
17.12.19The US Visa Waiver Program - Mirage or Real Possibility?
17.12.19Bulgaria and Thailand Agreed on Visa-Free Travel with Diplomatic and Service Passports
17.12.19Visa warns drivers to watch out for ‘concerning trend’ of hacked gas pumps

News von

Die Betriebsrente  eine tickende Zeitbombe
Streit um den Zombie-Effekt
Keine billigen Ausreden mehr beim Supermarkt-Knöllchen
Dieser Boom ängstigt ganz Europa
Was an der Börse 2020 wichtig wird

News von

Nel-Asa-Aktie nach Großauftrag: Kaufsignal greifbar nahe
Was ist bloß bei Nel Asa los? Wasserstoff-Produzent bekommt schon wieder Großauftrag
Metro-Aktie: Wende bei Real-Verkauf - deshalb könnte sich das Investment lohnen
Jungheinrich-Aktie stürzt brutal ab. Was ist da los?
Fondsgesellschaft DWS kauft massiv Wirecard-Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter -- Sparkurs und SUVs erhöhen VW-Betriebsgewinn -- Wirecard erneut im Visier der FT -- Vodafone verkauft Malta-Geschäft -- Vonovia, Enagas, Clariant, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

J&J erhält EU-Zulassung für Esketamin-Nasenspray Spravato. Landgericht: Uber braucht selbst Konzession für Personenbeförderung. Schwedische Notenbank beendet Negativzinspolitik. 1&1 Drillisch-Aktie gelingt weiter keine Erholung - Investionen in 5G. Nordea kauft Finanzsparte von Société Générale. IMK prognostiziert BIP-Wachstum 2019 und 2020 besseres Wachstum.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:06 Uhr
DAX leichter -- Sparkurs und SUVs erhöhen VW-Betriebsgewinn -- Wirecard erneut im Visier der FT -- Vodafone verkauft Malta-Geschäft -- Vonovia, Enagas, Clariant, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Ausland
14:47 Uhr
Schlechtes Jahr für Airlines: Wird es 2020 besser?
Geld
15:02 Uhr
Online-Shopping auf Rechnung - So prüfen Klarna & Co. die Kreditwürdigkeit
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
Jungheinrich AG621993
Allianz840400