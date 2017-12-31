Evotec AG to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on 09 May 2018

EVOTEC AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2018 on
Wednesday, 09 May 2018. The Company is going to hold a conference call
to discuss the results as well as to provide an update on its
performance. Furthermore, the Management Board will present an outlook
for the fiscal year 2018. The conference call will be held in English.
|
Conference call details
|
|
Date:
|
|
|
|
Wednesday, 09 May 2018
|
|
Time:
|
|
|
|
02.00 pm CEST (01.00 pm BST/08.00 am EDT)
|
|
|
|
From Germany:
|
|
|
|
+49 69 22 22 29 043
|
|
From France:
|
|
|
|
+33 170 750 705
|
|
From Italy:
|
|
|
|
+39 023 601 3806
|
|
From UK:
|
|
|
|
+44 20 3009 2452
|
|
From USA:
|
|
|
|
+1 855 402 7766
|
|
Access Code:
|
|
|
|
37969784#
|
A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone
is available at http://www.audio-webcast.com/,
password: evotec0518.
Webcast details
To join the audio webcast and to access the
presentation slides you will find a link on our home page www.evotec.com
shortly before the event.
A replay of the conference call will be
available for 24 hours and can be accessed in Europe by dialling +49 69
22 22 33 985 (Germany) or +44 20 3426 2807 (UK) and in the USA by
dialling +1 866 535 8030. The access code is 654573#. The on-demand
version of the webcast will be available on our website: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports.
About Evotec AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and
development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing
innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture
capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality
stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all
activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for
innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company
has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific
experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as
substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including
neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and
inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec
has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80 partnered product
opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT
Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances
with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development
partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer
in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of
neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com
and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press
release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of
risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein
represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release.
Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but
are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are
beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ
materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements.
We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly
any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in
our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any such statement is based.
|
Language:
|
|
|
|
English
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
|
Evotec AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22419 Hamburg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
|
|
|
Phone:
|
|
|
|
+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|
|
|
|
Fax:
|
|
|
|
+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|
|
|
|
E-mail:
|
|
|
|
info@evotec.com
|
|
|
|
Internet:
|
|
|
|
www.evotec.com
|
|
|
|
ISIN:
|
|
|
|
DE0005664809
|
|
|
|
WKN:
|
|
|
|
566480
|
|
|
|
Indices:
|
|
|
|
TecDAX
|
|
|
|
Listed:
|
|
|
|
Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005879/en/