Evotec AG to Report Fiscal Year 2017 Results on 28 March 2018

EVOTEC AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
will report its financial results for 2017 on Wednesday, 28 March 2018.
The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as
well as to provide an update on its performance. Furthermore, the
Management Board will present an outlook for fiscal year 2018. The
conference call will be held in English.
Conference call details
|
Date:
|
|
|
Wednesday, 28 March 2018
|
|
Time:
|
|
|
02.00 pm CEST (01.00 pm BST/08.00 am EDT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
From Germany:
|
|
|
+49 69 22 22 29 043
|
|
From France:
|
|
|
+33 170 750 705
|
|
From Italy:
|
|
|
+39 02 3601 3806
|
|
From UK:
|
|
|
+44 20 3009 2452
|
|
From USA:
|
|
|
+1 855 402 7766
|
|
Access Code:
|
|
|
37969784#
|
A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone
is available at http://www.audio-webcast.com/,
password: evotec0318.
Webcast details
To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides you will
find a link on our home page www.evotec.com
shortly before the event.
A replay of the conference call will be available for 24 hours and can
be accessed in Europe by dialling +49 69 22 22 33 985 (Germany) or +44
20 3426 2807 (UK) and in the USA by dialling +1 866 535 8030. The access
code is 654573#. The on-demand version of the webcast will be available
on our website: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports.
About Evotec AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership
company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches
with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics,
patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide
providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery
solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the
industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT
Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling
top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art
technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key
therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of
diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On
this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80
partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery
stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term
discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB
and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of
diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the
field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please
go to www.evotec.com
and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Information set forth in this press
release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of
risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein
represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release.
Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but
are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are
beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ
materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements.
We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly
any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in
our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any such statement is based.
|
Language: English
|
Company: Evotec AG
|
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|
22419 Hamburg
|
Germany
|
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
|
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
|
E-mail: info@evotec.com
|
Internet: www.evotec.com
|
ISIN: DE0005664809
|
WKN: 566480
|
Indices: TecDAX
|
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005653/en/