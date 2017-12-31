21.03.2018 14:28
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Evotec AG to Report Fiscal Year 2017 Results on 28 March 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

EVOTEC AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) will report its financial results for 2017 on Wednesday, 28 March 2018.

The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as to provide an update on its performance. Furthermore, the Management Board will present an outlook for fiscal year 2018. The conference call will be held in English.

Conference call details

Date:    

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Time:

02.00 pm CEST (01.00 pm BST/08.00 am EDT)

 
 
From Germany: +49 69 22 22 29 043
From France: +33 170 750 705
From Italy: +39 02 3601 3806
From UK: +44 20 3009 2452
From USA: +1 855 402 7766
Access Code: 37969784#

A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone is available at http://www.audio-webcast.com/, password: evotec0318.

Webcast details

To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides you will find a link on our home page www.evotec.com shortly before the event.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 24 hours and can be accessed in Europe by dialling +49 69 22 22 33 985 (Germany) or +44 20 3426 2807 (UK) and in the USA by dialling +1 866 535 8030. The access code is 654573#. The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports.

About Evotec AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 80 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Language: English
Company: Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222

E-mail: info@evotec.com

Internet: www.evotec.com

ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13:58 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC AG BERICHTET ERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017 AM 28. MÄRZ 2018 (dpa-afx)
13:58 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
13:58 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
14.03.18
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
14.03.18
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
14.03.18
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
14.03.18
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
12.03.18
Evotec: Sanofi zahlt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr EVOTEC News
RSS Feed
EVOTEC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu EVOTEC AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.03.2018EVOTEC HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.03.2018EVOTEC buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
07.12.2017EVOTEC HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.12.2017EVOTEC buyDeutsche Bank AG
29.11.2017EVOTEC buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
07.03.2018EVOTEC buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
05.12.2017EVOTEC buyDeutsche Bank AG
29.11.2017EVOTEC buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
09.11.2017EVOTEC buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
17.08.2017EVOTEC buyDeutsche Bank AG
08.03.2018EVOTEC HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.12.2017EVOTEC HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.11.2017EVOTEC HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.11.2017EVOTEC HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.11.2017EVOTEC HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.11.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK
17.08.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK
10.08.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK
31.07.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK
12.07.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für EVOTEC AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu EVOTEC

alle Videos

Meistgelesene EVOTEC News

28.02.18Evotec: Hier sind Rekorde in Sicht!
12.03.18Evotec: Sanofi zahlt
08.03.18Evotec-Aktie an TecDAX-Spitze: Evotec verhandelt mit Sanofi über Joint Venture
09.03.18Evotec-Aktie vor dem Ausbruch nach oben: Wie weit das Papier jetzt laufen kann
24.02.18Evotec-Partner Tesaro: Comeback-Chance für Mutige – die Hintergründe
14.03.18DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: EVOTEC AG
06.03.18Evotec-Aktie: So sind bis Juni 100 Prozent drin
08.03.18AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kooperation mit Sanofi treibt Evotec nach oben
08.03.18Evotec-Aktie hebt ab: Joint Venture mit Sanofi beflügelt
08.03.18Evotec und Sanofi wollen Joint Venture gründen
Weitere EVOTEC News
Anzeige

Inside

Ölpreise steigen gegen den Trend
UBS: Adidas AG - Auf dem Weg zum Allzeithoch
Vontobel: Swiss Market Index im Fokus
HSBC: NIKE und Starbucks wollen wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Fed-Sitzung überschattet den Handelstag
Warum höhere Zinsen die Sparer nicht retten
ING Markets: DAX - Gestern war ein "Ausrede-Tag", heute ...
DZ BANK  DAX: Lethargische Phase dauert an
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur EVOTEC-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

EVOTEC Peer Group News

14:00 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: MorphoSys AG
14:00 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: MorphoSys AG
13:59 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechte: MorphoSys AG
11:08 UhrBetter Buy: Amgen Inc. vs. Gilead Sciences. Inc.
20.03.18Morphosys: Analysten optimistisch – Aktie vor Mega-Ausbruch?
20.03.18Pfizer Invites Public To View And Listen To Webcast Of May 1 Conference Call With Analysts
20.03.18ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Roche auf 'Conviction Buy List'
20.03.18Novartis teams up with Harvard to develop next generation biomaterial systems to deliver immunotherapies
20.03.18Novartis teams up with Harvard to develop next generation biomaterial systems to deliver immunotherapies
20.03.18Press Release: Novartis teams up with Harvard to -2-

News von

Warum Bier auf einmal teurer geworden ist
Hatten P&R-Anleger Pech  oder wurden sie übers Ohr gehauen?
Herr Yi, Pekings neuer Notenbanker, hat viel zu tun
Mit diesem Deal düpiert Putin den Westen
Samsungs neues S9 macht das S8 zum Schnäppchen des Jahres

News von

Steinhoff-Aktie: Krisen-Möbelkonzern will zum Abbau von Schulden alle Optionen prüfen
DAX: Mini-Stabilisierung - aber wie lange?
Facebook-Aktie nach dem Kursrutsch: Wie es jetzt weitergeht
Der große Dividendencheck: Bei diesen deutschen Aktien sahnen Anleger richtig ab
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie kräftig im Plus - Papier knüpft an erfolgreiche Erstnotiz an

News von

Bitcoin: Mastercard will sich Kryptowährungen näher anschauen
Google-Deutschland-Chef: "Deutschland braucht sehr viel mehr als Glasfasernetze"
Neues Konto: Eine kaum bekannte Methode erleichtert Ihnen den Wechsel der Bank enorm
Trumps Strafzölle könnten vor allem für eine deutsche Stadt spürbare Folgen haben
Es gibt eine kaum bekannte Methode, um beim Kauf von Immobilien Geld zu sparen

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter -- US-Börsen kaum bewegt -- Deutsche Bank mit Gegenwind im Investmentbanking -- BMW erwartet 2018 leichtes Umsatzplus -- DWS, Bayer, Monsanto, Facebook, Tesla, E.ON im Fokus

General Mills-Aktie bricht nach Gewinnwarnung ein. Brüssel will härtere Steuerregeln für Internet-Riesen. PSA investiert in Opel-Werke außerhalb Deutschlands. BMW hat bei DriveNow angeblich Trümpfe in der Hand. Bittrex entfernt Ende März über 80 Altcoins. Spotify gibt sich Regeln für Börsengang.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
KW 11: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt 2017
Welche Frau belegt den ersten Platz?
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Jens Spahn ist für seine Äußerung, mit Hartz IV habe "jeder das, was er zum Leben braucht", in die Kritik geraten. Stimmen Sie dem Gesundheitsminister zu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:52 Uhr
DAX leichter -- US-Börsen kaum bewegt -- Deutsche Bank mit Gegenwind im Investmentbanking -- BMW erwartet 2018 leichtes Umsatzplus -- DWS, Bayer, Monsanto, Facebook, Tesla, E.ON im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:27 Uhr
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie knickt ein - Gegenwind im Investmentbanking
Sonstiges
14:56 Uhr
Gold: Rückenwind dank Dollarschwäche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
GeelyA0CACX
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
BMW AG519000
Allianz840400