EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Vormittag nahe Nulllinie

Die EVOTEC SE-Aktie zeigte sich um 09:06 Uhr im XETRA-Handel kaum unverändert zum Vortag. Es stand ein Kurs von 17,27 EUR an der Tafel. Die EVOTEC SE-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 17,31 EUR aus. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die EVOTEC SE-Aktie bisher bei 17,22 EUR. Bei 17,23 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 8.913 EVOTEC SE-Aktien.

Bei 29,71 EUR erreichte der Titel am 04.08.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die EVOTEC SE-Aktie derzeit noch 41,87 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 28.12.2022 bei 14,80 EUR. Mit Abgaben von 16,69 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Im Durchschnitt errechneten Experten ein Kursziel von 31,83 EUR für die EVOTEC SE-Aktie.

Am 29.08.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS lag bei -0,16 EUR. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,82 EUR je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 7,86 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 159,66 EUR generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 172,20 EUR ausgewiesen.

Voraussichtlich am 28.03.2023 dürfte EVOTEC SE Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2022-Bilanz gewähren. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2023-Finanzergebnisse von EVOTEC SE rechnen Experten am 28.03.2024.

Beim Gewinn 2021 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass EVOTEC SE ein EPS in Höhe von 1,48 EUR in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

