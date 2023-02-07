  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
13.03.2023 09:23

EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Vormittag nahe Nulllinie

EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Vormittag nahe Nulllinie
Kursentwicklung
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von EVOTEC SE zeigt sich am Montagvormittag ohne große Bewegung. Im XETRA-Handel kam die EVOTEC SE-Aktie zuletzt kaum vom Fleck und notierte bei 17,27 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die EVOTEC SE-Aktie zeigte sich um 09:06 Uhr im XETRA-Handel kaum unverändert zum Vortag. Es stand ein Kurs von 17,27 EUR an der Tafel. Die EVOTEC SE-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 17,31 EUR aus. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die EVOTEC SE-Aktie bisher bei 17,22 EUR. Bei 17,23 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 8.913 EVOTEC SE-Aktien.

Bei 29,71 EUR erreichte der Titel am 04.08.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die EVOTEC SE-Aktie derzeit noch 41,87 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 28.12.2022 bei 14,80 EUR. Mit Abgaben von 16,69 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Im Durchschnitt errechneten Experten ein Kursziel von 31,83 EUR für die EVOTEC SE-Aktie.

Am 29.08.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS lag bei -0,16 EUR. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 0,82 EUR je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 7,86 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 159,66 EUR generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 172,20 EUR ausgewiesen.

Voraussichtlich am 28.03.2023 dürfte EVOTEC SE Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2022-Bilanz gewähren. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2023-Finanzergebnisse von EVOTEC SE rechnen Experten am 28.03.2024.

Beim Gewinn 2021 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass EVOTEC SE ein EPS in Höhe von 1,48 EUR in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur EVOTEC SE-Aktie

EVOTEC-Aktie leichter: EVOTEC sichert sich Darlehen in Millionenhöhe

EVOTEC-Aktie stabil: EVOTEC und Related Sciences vertiefen Entwicklungspartnerschaft

EVOTEC-Aktie im Minus: EVOTEC mit neuer Finanzvorständin

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf EVOTEC SE
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf EVOTEC SE
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.03.23
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Freitagnachmittag mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
10.03.23
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE verliert am Freitagmittag (finanzen.net)
10.03.23
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE tendiert am Vormittag schwächer (finanzen.net)
EVOTEC-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
10.02.23
EVOTEC-Aktie leichter: EVOTEC sichert sich Darlehen in Millionenhöhe (Dow Jones)
10.02.23
EQS-News: Evotec erhält Darlehen über 150 Mio. von der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EQS Group)
09.02.23
EVOTEC-Aktie stabil: EVOTEC und Related Sciences vertiefen Entwicklungspartnerschaft (Dow Jones)
09.02.23
EQS-News: Evotec und Related Sciences erweitern integrierte Wirkstoffforschungs- und Entwicklungspartnerschaft (EQS Group)
07.02.23
EVOTEC-Aktie im Minus: EVOTEC mit neuer Finanzvorständin (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr EVOTEC News
RSS Feed
EVOTEC zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu EVOTEC SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.03.2023EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.01.2023EVOTEC SE BuyWarburg Research
19.12.2022EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.11.2022EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
16.11.2022EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.01.2023EVOTEC SE BuyWarburg Research
28.11.2022EVOTEC SE OutperformRBC Capital Markets
10.11.2022EVOTEC SE BuyWarburg Research
10.11.2022EVOTEC SE BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
09.11.2022EVOTEC SE BuyWarburg Research
06.03.2023EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.12.2022EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.11.2022EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.05.2022EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.04.2022EVOTEC SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
10.08.2022EVOTEC SE UnderweightMorgan Stanley
08.11.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK
17.08.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK
10.08.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK
31.07.2017EVOTEC VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für EVOTEC SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene EVOTEC News

10.03.23EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Freitagnachmittag mit Verlusten
10.03.23EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE verliert am Freitagmittag
10.03.23EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE tendiert am Vormittag schwächer
15.02.23Cyprotex US expands to new facility in Framingham, MA
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Deutsche Bank – Ausdehnung der Korrektur
Dow Jones Industrial Average® - Schlag ins Kontor
Abwärtsbewegung in Richtung GD 50
Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Munich Re, Merck KGaA
Börse Aktuell - Die Angst vor einer Bankenkrise
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der Top Trade der Woche: + 148,76 %
BIT Capital: Israel, Indonesien und Hongkong - exklusive Einblicke hinter die Kulissen eines Bit Capitals Field Trips
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
„Disziplin ist gefragt“
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur EVOTEC-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

EVOTEC Peer Group News

09:47 UhrSanofi-Aktie verbucht Verluste: Sanofi kauft Provention Bio in Milliarden-Übernahme
09:38 UhrNovartis-Aktie verbilligt sich: Novartis hat neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm aufgelegt
09:19 UhrPharmakonzern: Sanofi stärkt Diabetes-Geschäft mit Milliardenzukauf
09:17 UhrSanofi stärkt Diabetes-Geschäft mit Milliardenzukauf
08:37 UhrÜbernahme in der Pharmabranche: Sanofi will Provention Bio kaufen
07:00 UhrPress Release: Sanofi to acquire Provention Bio, adding to portfolio TZIELD, the first disease-modifying treatment for the delay of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D)
07:00 UhrPress Release: Sanofi to acquire Provention Bio, adding to portfolio TZIELD, the first disease-modifying treatment for the delay of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D)
06:49 Uhr: Sanofi to buy Provention Bio in deal worth $2.9 billion
06:00 UhrSanofi - Aventis Groupe : Press Release: Sanofi to acquire Provention Bio, adding to portfolio TZIELD, the first disease-modifying treatment for the delay of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D)
10.03.23Roche (RHHBY) Polivy Combo Backed by FDA Advisory Committee

News von

Zusatzrente aus dem Eigenheim? Das sind Ihre besten Optionen
„Die Inflation wird 2023 extrem stark zurückgehen“
Die vier großen Eigenheim-Fallen
Sicherer und lukrativer als Tagesgeld – diese Anlage gehört jetzt in jedes Depot
20 Aktien für die fünfte industrielle Revolution

Heute im Fokus

Bankensektor erneut unter Druck: DAX im Sinkflug -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins -- SAP verkauft Qualtrics-Anteile -- Porsche, SVB, Aramco, Sanofi, thyssenkrupp, Deutsche Post im Fokus

Nach Inkrafttreten der zweiten Stufe des Ölembargos: Deutschlands Ölimporte aus Russland sinken auf Restmenge. Brenntag startet angekündigten Aktienrückkauf. Novartis hat neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm aufgelegt. Bundesgerichtshof prüft Darlehensvertrag der Mercedes-Benz Bank. 'Im Westen nichts Neues' gewinnt vier Oscars - Zverev Protagonist in zweiter Staffel von Netflix-Doku "Break Point".

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Positionen
Die zehn größten Übernahmen
Wer legte für wen das meiste Geld auf den Tisch?
4. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
Die zehn größten Chiphersteller der Welt
Welche Konzerne regieren die Welt der Halbleiterproduzenten?
4. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Veränderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen