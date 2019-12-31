Exchange Bank Announces Change of Location for Annual Shareholders Meeting

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) gives public notice that due to health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus, this years scheduled Annual Meeting was adjourned to April 24 at 10:00 a.m.; however, to comply with public health mandates, it will be held over the Internet in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The meeting will be much briefer than normal and will be limited to providing legally required information and the election of a Board of Directors. Further, after conclusion of the meeting there will not be a presentation by management as in prior years. A comprehensive report of the Banks performance and objectives was included in the shareholder report sent to you. If you have any questions on that material, however, please direct them in writing to Marlene Soiland, Corporate Secretary, P.O. Box 403, Santa Rosa, CA, 95402. You may also contact the Chairman directly at Bill.Schrader@exchangebank.com. Shareholder questions will be answered as completely and as promptly as possible.

If you were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on February 21, 2020 and have your control number, you may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. The virtual meeting will be hosted on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (PDT) by logging into www.meetingcenter.io/282836634. The password for the meeting is EXSR2020. For registered shareholders, the control number can be found on your proxy card you previously received.

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting. To register you must submit proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting your Exchange Bank holdings along with your name and email address to Computershare. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy and be received no later than 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on April 20, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of your registration.

Requests for registration should be directed to Computershare at the following address:

By email: Forward the email from your broker, or attach an image of your legal proxy to legalproxy@computershare.com.

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

On behalf of your Board of Directors, thank you for your cooperation and continued support.

William R. Schrader Gary Hartwick Chairman of the Board President & CEO

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Banks legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

