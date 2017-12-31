18.04.2018 18:54
Exchange Bank Announces Dave McLennon as Regional Sales Manager

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces the promotion of Dave McLennon, Vice President and Branch Manager, to Regional Sales Manager, responsible for overseeing Exchange Banks southern region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418006111/en/

Dave McLennon, Regional Sales Manager, Exchange Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Dave McLennon, Regional Sales Manager, Exchange Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Dave joined Exchange Bank in 2016 and has been serving as the Vice President and Manager of our Sebastopol office. Prior to joining Exchange Bank, Dave served locally as a Branch Manager with Washington Mutual and its successor JP Morgan Chase. Dave began his 30+ year banking career at Wells Fargo in Sonoma County.

Dave is a graduate of Northern Michigan University and lives in Santa Rosa. He is an active member of the Sebastopol Rotary Club.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Banks legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 12-time winner of the North Bay Business Journals North Bay Best Places to Work survey and received the 2017 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank 2017 Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the North Bay Business Journals listing of leading SBA 7(a) Lenders, Wealth Management Advisors and Wine Industry Lenders. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC  Equal Housing Lender  Equal Opportunity Employer

