Exchange Bank Announces Dave McLennon as Regional Sales Manager

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces the promotion of Dave McLennon, Vice
President and Branch Manager, to Regional Sales Manager, responsible for
overseeing Exchange Banks southern region.
Dave joined Exchange Bank in 2016 and has been serving as the Vice
President and Manager of our Sebastopol office. Prior to joining
Exchange Bank, Dave served locally as a Branch Manager with Washington
Mutual and its successor JP Morgan Chase. Dave began his 30+ year
banking career at Wells Fargo in Sonoma County.
Dave is a graduate of Northern Michigan University and lives in Santa
Rosa. He is an active member of the Sebastopol Rotary Club.
About Exchange Bank
Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a
premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank
provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment
services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA
lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Banks legacy of
financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core
values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.
Exchange Bank is a 12-time winner of the North Bay Business Journals
North Bay Best Places to Work survey and received the 2017 Healthiest
Companies in the North Bay award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange
Bank 2017 Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the
North Bay Business Journals listing of leading SBA 7(a) Lenders, Wealth
Management Advisors and Wine Industry Lenders. www.exchangebank.com.
Member FDIC Equal Housing Lender Equal Opportunity Employer
