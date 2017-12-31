Exchange Bank Announces First Quarter Earnings

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) today announced results for the first quarter
of 2018 with a profit after tax of $11.10 million, compared to $6.63
million in the first quarter of 2017. This represents an increase of
$4.47 million or 67.3% over the same period a year ago.
The increase in earnings can be attributed to an increase in net
interest income and nonrecurring earnings in the form of gains on the
sale of other real estate owned (OREO). During the first quarter of
2018, the Bank successfully completed the disposition of other real
estate held for sale, which contributed pretax gains of approximately
$3.25 million. There was a similar gain on the sale of assets during the
first quarter of 2017 totaling $1.38 million. Contributing to the
increased profitability was the impact of a lower federal income tax
rate which declined from 35% in 2017 to 21% in 2018. The Bank estimates
that the effect of this lower income tax rate in 2018 contributed
approximately $1.70 million to the net income after tax during the first
quarter of 2018.
"While this was another strong quarter of financial performance, as
demonstrated by the increased net interest income, it is important to
note that the unusual nature of the gains on the sale of other real
estate owned totaling approximately $3.25 million is not anticipated in
future periods. Conversely, the positive benefit from a lower federal
income tax rate will continue to add value for years to come, said Greg
Jahn, Executive Vice President and CFO.
Exclusive of the non-recurring gain on the sale of OREO, the strength in
pretax earnings was driven primarily by continued growth in loans and
investments fueled by the strength of an extraordinary increase in
deposits, leading to an increase in net interest income of approximately
$3.0 million during the first quarter of 2018, a 15.5% increase over the
similar quarter in 2017. Loans grew by $91 million over the 12 months
ending March 31, 2018, an increase of 6.4%, while liquid investments
grew by $378 million, an increase of 57%. This increase in interest
earning assets was funded primarily by growth in deposits of
approximately $463 million, an increase of 23.6% over 2017. The
extraordinary growth in deposits occurred during the past six months and
are to a large extent related to the inflow of insurance settlements
received by the Banks clients who suffered losses as a result of the
unprecedented wildfires in the communities we serve.
Absent the gain on sale of OREO in both 2017 and 2018, the Banks
non-interest income increased by approximately $400 thousand during the
first quarter of 2018 compared to the similar quarter in 2017, and was
driven by increases in gain on sale of Small Business Administration
(SBA) loans, as well as income generated by the Banks Trust and
Investment business.
"We remain committed to identifying ways in which we can support our
community and colleagues after the most devastating wildfires in
California history. We have developed a number of innovative and low
cost loan products designed to help finance the rebuild efforts. We are
grateful that our positive financial results leave us in a great
position to assist the community as we move forward through rebuilding,
said Gary Hartwick, President and CEO.
Exchange Bank paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per share on
common stock outstanding to shareholders on March 16, 2018. 50.44% of
the cash dividend goes to the Doyle Trust which funds the Doyle
Scholarships at the Santa Rosa Junior College.
Forward looking information
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the
Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management
for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its
revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do
not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include
the words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "intend, "plan,
"estimate, or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs
such as "will, "would, "should, "could, or "may.
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and
uncertainties. A number of factorsmany of which are beyond the
Companys controlcould cause actual conditions, events or results to
differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they
are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking
statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date
forward looking statements are made.
About Exchange Bank
Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a
premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank
provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment
services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA
lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Banks legacy of
financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core
values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.
Exchange Bank is a 12-time winner of the North Bay Business Journals
Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2018 North Bay Community
Philanthropy Award and the 2017 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay
Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2018 Best Consumer
Bank and Gold Medal Winner for Best Business Bank. The North Bay
Bohemians "Best of 2018 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best
Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in
the North Bay Business Journals listing of leading SBA 7(a) Lenders,
Wealth Management Advisors and Wine Industry Lenders. www.exchangebank.com.
Member FDIC Equal Housing Lender Equal Opportunity Employer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXCHANGE BANK
|
and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018 and 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
18/17
|
|
|
18/17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
|
$
|
34,061
|
|
|
|
$
|
33,962
|
|
|
|
$
|
99
|
|
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
Fed Funds Sold
|
|
|
|
|
227,129
|
|
|
|
|
41,568
|
|
|
|
|
185,561
|
|
|
|
446.40
|
%
|
Total Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
261,190
|
|
|
|
|
75,530
|
|
|
|
|
185,660
|
|
|
|
245.81
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
|
|
|
54,500
|
|
|
|
|
70,000
|
|
|
|
|
(15,500
|
)
|
|
|
-22.14
|
%
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
|
|
|
753,944
|
|
|
|
|
546,438
|
|
|
|
|
207,506
|
|
|
|
37.97
|
%
|
FHLB Stock
|
|
|
|
|
10,015
|
|
|
|
|
10,015
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
1,066,875
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,245
|
|
|
|
|
66,630
|
|
|
|
6.66
|
%
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
118,905
|
|
|
|
|
110,300
|
|
|
|
|
8,605
|
|
|
|
7.80
|
%
|
Commercial
|
|
|
|
|
330,788
|
|
|
|
|
315,186
|
|
|
|
|
15,602
|
|
|
|
4.95
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,516,568
|
|
|
|
|
1,425,731
|
|
|
|
|
90,837
|
|
|
|
6.37
|
%
|
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|
|
|
|
(39,924
|
)
|
|
|
|
(38,403
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,521
|
)
|
|
|
3.96
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loans and leases
|
|
|
|
|
1,476,644
|
|
|
|
|
1,387,328
|
|
|
|
|
89,316
|
|
|
|
6.44
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank premises and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
18,207
|
|
|
|
|
17,814
|
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
2.21
|
%
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
99,016
|
|
|
|
|
100,236
|
|
|
|
|
(1,220
|
)
|
|
|
-1.22
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,673,516
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,207,361
|
|
|
|
$
|
466,155
|
|
|
|
21.12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Bearing Demand
|
|
|
|
$
|
866,846
|
|
|
|
$
|
729,133
|
|
|
|
$
|
137,713
|
|
|
|
18.89
|
%
|
Interest Bearing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
515,216
|
|
|
|
|
368,787
|
|
|
|
|
146,429
|
|
|
|
39.71
|
%
|
Money market
|
|
|
|
|
331,132
|
|
|
|
|
270,269
|
|
|
|
|
60,863
|
|
|
|
22.52
|
%
|
Savings
|
|
|
|
|
523,611
|
|
|
|
|
410,174
|
|
|
|
|
113,437
|
|
|
|
27.66
|
%
|
Time
|
|
|
|
|
191,097
|
|
|
|
|
186,295
|
|
|
|
|
4,802
|
|
|
|
2.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
2,427,902
|
|
|
|
|
1,964,658
|
|
|
|
|
463,244
|
|
|
|
23.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
(8,000
|
)
|
|
|
-100.00
|
%
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
37,417
|
|
|
|
|
39,752
|
|
|
|
|
(2,335
|
)
|
|
|
-5.87
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
2,465,319
|
|
|
|
|
2,012,410
|
|
|
|
|
452,909
|
|
|
|
22.51
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
208,197
|
|
|
|
|
194,951
|
|
|
|
|
13,246
|
|
|
|
6.79
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,673,516
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,207,361
|
|
|
|
$
|
466,155
|
|
|
|
21.12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXCHANGE BANK
|
and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Period Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
18/17
|
|
|
18/17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,900
|
|
|
$
|
16,864
|
|
|
$
|
1,036
|
|
|
|
6.14
|
%
|
Interest on investments securities
|
|
|
|
|
4,779
|
|
|
|
2,720
|
|
|
|
2,059
|
|
|
|
75.70
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
|
|
22,679
|
|
|
|
19,584
|
|
|
|
3,095
|
|
|
|
15.80
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
113.71
|
%
|
Other interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
|
|
-100.00
|
%
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
39.03
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
22,305
|
|
|
|
19,315
|
|
|
|
2,990
|
|
|
|
15.48
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision (reversal of) for losses on loans
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loan and leases
|
|
|
|
|
22,305
|
|
|
|
19,315
|
|
|
|
2,990
|
|
|
|
15.48
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
9,097
|
|
|
|
6,791
|
|
|
|
2,306
|
|
|
|
33.96
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salary and benefit costs
|
|
|
|
|
8,969
|
|
|
|
8,417
|
|
|
|
552
|
|
|
|
6.56
|
%
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
6,926
|
|
|
|
6,724
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
3.00
|
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
15,895
|
|
|
|
15,141
|
|
|
|
754
|
|
|
|
4.98
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
15,507
|
|
|
|
10,965
|
|
|
|
4,542
|
|
|
|
41.42
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
4,407
|
|
|
|
4,332
|
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
1.73
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,100
|
|
|
$
|
6,633
|
|
|
$
|
4,467
|
|
|
|
67.35
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
$
|
6.47
|
|
|
$
|
3.87
|
|
|
$
|
2.60
|
|
|
|
67.24
|
%
|
Dividends per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
18.75
|
%
Earnings per share is computed by dividing net income, by the weighted
averaged number of shares outstanding during the year.
Total average shares outstanding for both 2018 and 2017 was 1,714,344.
