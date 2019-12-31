finanzen.net
Exchange Bank Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Greg Jahn

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) today announces the retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Greg Jahn as of December 31, 2020. The timing coincides with the retirement of President and CEO Gary Hartwick announced earlier this year and the completion of a two-year long digital and core system conversion that the Bank began in 2019. Jahn has been a member of Exchange Banks leadership team for 18 years.

"Greg personifies our core values of respect, integrity, commitment and teamwork. His work ethic is second to none and his contribution to the Bank over the years has been significant, said Gary Hartwick, president and chief executive officer of Exchange Bank. "I appreciate Gregs proven financial leadership and we have been fortunate to have someone with his unique combination of financial acumen and sharp wit, making our financial reviews both interesting and amusing. Greg has proven to be a strong leader and outstanding member of Exchange Banks Executive Committee. I am proud to call Greg my partner in leading Exchange Bank over the last six years.

Jahns post will be filled by Shari DeMaris who will join Exchange Bank as the new executive vice president and chief financial officer. An Iowa native, Shari brings over 23 years of technical accounting and financial leadership experience within financial institutions.

"Shari will bring to this position a set of impressive financial skills and is the right fit for Exchange Bank, said Hartwick. "I am extremely confident in Sharis abilities and believe she will be an outstanding addition to our executive team. The next several months will be active and filled with the promise that comes with change. The Bank is financially strong, is well-positioned for the future and the executive team that will lead Exchange Bank into 2021 is strong, innovative and well-equipped to continue Exchange Banks success.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $3.0 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial branch in Roseville, California. The Banks legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 15-time winner of the North Bay Business Journals (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2019 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2019 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2019 Best Consumer Bank and Gold Medal Winner for Best Business Bank. The North Bay Bohemians Best of 2019 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJs Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisorclaiming the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2019. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC  Equal Housing Lender  Equal Opportunity Employer

