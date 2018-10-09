finanzen.net
09.10.2018 22:57
Exchange Bank Announces the Acquisition of First Northern Banks Asset Management & Trust Services Division

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) today announced the signing of a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the Trust Department of First Northern Bank, based in Dixon, CA. The purchase is subject to regulatory approval by the Department of Business Oversight.

Joining Exchange Bank from First Northern Bank are Senior Vice President and Trust Manager Chris Ann Bachtel, Vice President and Senior Trust Officer Alysa Corell, and Trust Operations Administrator Kelly Lind. They have been offered positions at Exchange Banks Roseville office.

"We are very happy to welcome First Northern Banks well-respected officers to our team of experienced professionals. We believe the expansion of our Trust & Investment Department will provide significant value to our shareholders, clients and employees," Gary Hartwick, president and CEO of Exchange Bank, said in a statement. "First Northern Banks shared values and highly respected team is a natural fit which increases our wealth management capabilities and ability to serve the families and businesses of the Sacramento area.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Banks legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 13-time winner of the North Bay Business Journals Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2018 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2017 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2018 Best Consumer Bank and Gold Medal Winner for Best Business Bank. The North Bay Bohemians "Best of 2018 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the North Bay Business Journals listing of leading SBA 7(a) Lenders, Wealth Management Advisors and Wine Industry Lenders. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC  Equal Housing Lender  Equal Opportunity Employer

