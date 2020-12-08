  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
E-Sports und Gaming als nächster Profisport? Partizipieren Sie am einstigen Nischenmarkt und informieren Sie sich über den E-Sports und Gaming Index!-w-
08.12.2020 21:24

Exchange Bank Announces the Opening of New Branch in Sebastopol

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Exchange Bank (OTC:EXSR) quietly celebrated the opening of its new Sebastopol branch at 840 Gravenstein Hwy. N. on October 20, 2020, foregoing the customary fanfare and ribbon-cutting ceremony due to safety restrictions of COVID-19. Exchange Bank opened its first Sebastopol branch at 720 Gravenstein Hwy, N. in December of 1995 and has been proudly serving the Sebastopol community for 25 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208006081/en/

Exchange Bank's Sebastopol branch at 840 Gravenstein Hwy. N., Sebastopol, CA (Photo: Business Wire)

Exchange Bank's Sebastopol branch at 840 Gravenstein Hwy. N., Sebastopol, CA (Photo: Business Wire)

The new branch was designed with a refreshed open layout to provide an improved customer experience that reflects both Exchange Banks brand and the spirit of Sebastopol. The design elements reflect the natural colors and textures found in the community. The traditional branch design has been replaced by an environment that allows customers to move at their own pace between technology-based transactions and personal service.

"Our vision was to create a warm, welcoming space that reflects the spirit of the community, where our customers feel comfortable transacting business and receiving financial advice, said Ann Hudson, senior vice president, Retail Banking.

The new branch includes a customer lounge area, free Wi-Fi, cash recyclers for quick service, and personal banker and manager officesproviding more banking privacy and a pleasant atmosphere along with the same great customer service and familiar faces that customers have come to expect. Exchange Banks signature coffee bar and Kids Zone will be added once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

"We want to continue to evolve the Bank to meet the needs of our customerswith innovative spaces, technology and knowledgeable staff members, said Ann.

Business hours at the new location remain unchangedMonday-Thursday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-1pm.

The staff at the new branch look forward to greeting customers and visitors. Kelly Back, vice president and Sebastopol branch manager, is available to answer questions. Kelly can be contacted at 707.823.4087.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $3 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial branch in Roseville, California. The Banks legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 15-time winner of the North Bay Business Journals (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2020 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2019 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2020 Best Consumer Bank and Best Business Bank. The Petaluma Peoples Choice Awards named Exchange Bank the Best Local bank and the North Bay Bohemians Best of 2020 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJs Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisorclaiming the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2020. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC  Equal Housing Lender  Equal Opportunity Employer

Nachrichten zu Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa) News
RSS Feed
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa) News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa) News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Christian W. Röhl: Wie investiere ich erfolgreich an der Börse?
Vienna Insurance erwartet Jahresgewinn - Münchener Rück will kräftig wachsen
DAX: Sorgen nehmen wieder zu
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Es wird enger für Bullen
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Daimler, Continental, Bayer
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Rendite mit Sicherheiten kombinieren? Das geht: Mit dem Wertsicherungsmechanismus der Allianz
Der Zins entscheidet, nicht der Brexit
Palantir zeigt eindrucksvolle Comeback-Qualitäten
Sorgenfrei in den Ruhestand
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa) Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So bekommen Sie noch einen Mietwagen für Weihnachten
Die Testosteron-Kurve
Deutschland erlebt einen Brettspiele-Boom
Das sind die besten Deals am 8. Dezember
So gehen Sie ohne Abschläge mit 63 in Rente

News von

Bitcoin in Lauerstellung: Deshalb dürfte der Sprung über die 20.000 Dollar Marke bald gelingen
Infineon-Aktie hebt ab: Wieviel Potenzial das Papier jetzt hat
iShares MSCI EM Asia ETF: Die größte Freihandelszone der Welt - deshalb lohnen sich Asia-Investments
DAX-Chartanalyse: Geduld an der 13.400er-Marke notwendig
Technologie: Startklar für die Zukunft - für diese Aktien geht es bald nach oben

Heute im Fokus

Dow freundlich -- DAX schließt leicht im Plus -- AstraZeneca-Ergebnisse in Fachjournal -- Apple stellt AirPods Max vor -- FDA: keine Bedenken gegen BioNTech-Impfstoff -- Uber, Airbus im Fokus

Facebook darf Pseudonyme verbieten. Johnson sieht Brexit-Gespräche in heikler Phase. Munich Re will Gewinn bis 2025 weiter steigern. General Electric finanziert Pensionspläne vor. Streit zwischen Telefonica Deutschland und 1&1 Drillisch weitet sich aus. Veolias Übernahme von Suez-Anteil muss weiter warten. Deutsche Bank, Citi und ANZ in Australien vor Gericht. Wirecard-Skandal: Bundesbank distanziert sich von der BaFin.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kanzleramtsminister Helge Braun will keine Sonderrechte für Menschen, die gegen Corona geimpft wurden. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen