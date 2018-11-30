Exchange Bank Declares Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

On May 21, 2019, the Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) Board of Directors
declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on common stock
outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on June
07, 2019. The dividend is payable June 21, 2019. The cash dividend which
represents an increase of $.05 over the prior quarters dividend at
$1.05 per share, is a reflection of the Banks financial strength and
robust earnings. The dividend has increased from $.95 per share during
the similar quarter ending June 30, 2018, an increase of 15.8%.
50.44% of the Banks cash dividend goes to the Doyle Trust which funds
the Doyle Scholarships at the Santa Rosa Junior College.
About Exchange Bank
Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a
premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank
provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment
services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA
lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Banks legacy of
financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core
values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.
Exchange Bank is a 13-time winner of the North Bay Business Journals
(NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2018 North Bay
Community Philanthropy Award and the 2018 Healthiest Companies in the
North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2018 Best
Consumer Bank and Gold Medal Winner for Best Business Bank. The North
Bay Bohemians Best of 2018 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best
Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in
the NBBJs Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management
advisorclaiming the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County
for 2018. www.exchangebank.com.
Member FDIC Equal Housing Lender Equal Opportunity Employer
