21.12.2019 01:39
Exchange Bank Donates $20,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Honor of Its Customers and Business Partners

On December 20, 2019, Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) presented a check for $20,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005589/en/

Exchange Bank President and CEO Gary Hartwick presents a $20,000 check to Redwood Empire Food Bank CEO David Goodman. Also pictured: Redwood Empire Food Bank Director of Development Lisa Cannon and employee Lorenzo Reyes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Exchange Bank President and CEO Gary Hartwick presents a $20,000 check to Redwood Empire Food Bank CEO David Goodman. Also pictured: Redwood Empire Food Bank Director of Development Lisa Cannon and employee Lorenzo Reyes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Presenting the check on Friday at the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa was Exchange Bank President and CEO Gary Hartwick. The check was presented to Redwood Empire Food Bank CEO David Goodman.

"On behalf of our loyal customers and business partners, we are proud to make this donation to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, said Gary Hartwick. "Giving back is an integral part of our mission and legacy. The Food Bank plays a very important role in helping to end hunger in our community. Everyone deserves access to nutritious food. During the holiday season its so important to remember those who often go without this basic life necessity. Thats what makes our relationship with them so specialits a wonderful example of how we can work together to affect meaningful change for our community.

This year Exchange Bank gave an additional $10,250 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank to support their Kincade fire relief efforts. Each year, the bank supports a variety of Sonoma County local nonprofits with well over $700,000 in donations.

"Exchange Bank has a long history of serving the community. Through their generous philanthropy, it is clear that they care about the well-being of all people who call Sonoma County home. As a result of their generosity, and that of their customers, many lives are improved each and every day, said David Goodman, CEO of the Redwood Empire Food Bank. "We are fortunate and grateful to have Exchange Bank with us in this most important work.

About Redwood Empire Food Bank

The Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. Since 1987, the REFB has been helping our community through 11 innovative programs under three strategic initiatives  Every Child, Every Day, Senior Security and the Neighborhood Hunger Network.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Banks legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 14-time winner of the North Bay Business Journals (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2019 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2019 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2019 Best Consumer Bank and Gold Medal Winner for Best Business Bank. The North Bay Bohemians Best of 2019 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJs Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisorclaiming the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2019. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC  Equal Housing Lender  Equal Opportunity Employer

