08.02.2021 03:08

Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) just revealed in a Big Game spot that Gwen Stefani and Blake Sheltons fated pairing resulted from a spotty video call with former The Voice costar Adam Levine on a spotty Carrier connection. T-Mobile reunited Levine, Stefani and Shelton for the first time since The Voice, and today the Un-carrier unveiled documented footage revealing the SHOCKING TRUTH* about the unlikely couple: they were set up as a result of a garbled convo between Stefani and Levine.

In the spot, Stefani tells Adam that she is "looking for someone cultured, maybe from another country, someone unafraid of a strong woman. But the signal cuts out and Adam heard something completely different  so when Blake showed up for their date, Stefani was shocked. "I mean  spurs? Really? Who wears those to dinner?

"Who DOESNT ride a horse to a first date, responded Shelton. "All I know is, thats the one time I was thankful for Gwens crappy phone signal. Glad we got together. And glad we got T-Mobile.

"Gwens video was cutting out, and I heard her say that she wanted someone uncultured, country and afraid of strong women, explained Levine. "I thought it was odd, but I instantly knew her perfect match.

The iconic duo lucked out this time  but potentially life-changing convos shouldnt be trusted to anything but the nations largest and fastest 5G network, and thats T-Mobiles.

Rockstar 5G: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxllNfjYw2U

The spot is part of T-Mobiles "Misunderstandings campaign, which includes a previously-released ad featuring two of the stars of todays game. That "GOAT 5G spot was banned from the Big Game due to the "protected telco rights deal, but it was too good not to share with the world. And after being featured on The TODAY Show, the spot has garnered more than 30 million views  and counting  across Twitter and YouTube.

The Anderson Bowl

Golden Globe and nine-time Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson and his now-famous and ever-sassy Mama, Doris Bowman, make back-to-back appearances in the Big Game. In this fresh spot, the dynamic duo face off in an annual family football game while their family far and wide video calls in to watch  on 5G smartphones riding on T-Mobile 5G, of course, which  no big deal, just happens to be the nations largest and fastest. The teams seem evenly matched until Mama brings Anthonys *distant cousin* and professional tight end Travis Kelce.

Family Drama 5G: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtW3OhQpyh0

"Underdog no more, its time that everyone knows that T-Mobile now has the nations largest and fastest 5G network and America has a new network leader, said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. "We needed to tell our story loud and clear, so we brought in our friends Anthony and Doris, Gwen, Blake, Adam and more to help us spread the word on the countrys biggest stage.

Win a New Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Smartphone

To celebrate being the nations 5G leader, T-Mobile is giving away 300 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G smartphones. Just follow @TMobile on Twitter and retweet the tweets featuring the spots with #Sweepstakes and #LeaderIn5G for your chance to win! Galaxy S21+ customers can tap into the ONLY nationwide standalone 5G network for more coverage than others and will be among the first to unleash 5G carrier aggregation for better performance, more speed and more 5G coverage for these smartphones.

T-Mobile is Americas 5G leader, delivering the fastest 5G speeds in more places. With the first and largest nationwide 5G network, T-Mobiles Extended Range 5G covers more than 280 million people across nearly 1.6 million square miles  offering 2.5x more geographic coverage than AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon. With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, using dedicated spectrum to bring customers with capable devices download speeds of around 300 Mbps and peak speeds up to 1 Gbps. The Un-carriers Ultra Capacity 5G already reaches more than 1,000 cities and towns and covers 106 million people, 50x more than Verizon covers with Ultra Wideband.

Follow T-Mobiles Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news. Visit the T-Mobile Newsroom to download assets.

*This didnt actually happen. But it was fun to film.

Credits:
Agency: Panay Films
Creative Leads: Andrew Panay, Brian Klugman, Nate Tuck

Ultra Capacity 5G can include mid- and high-band 5G signals. Ultra Capacity 5G covers hundreds of cities and millions of people, with more added all the time. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends at 11:59 pm PT on 2/8/21. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. including D.C. and Puerto Rico ages 18 and older. Void where prohibited. For full rules and how to enter visit: https://bit.ly/3cFN13I (goes live on 2/7). Sponsored by T-Mobile. T-Mobile is Americas Largest 5G network & Opensignal Awards T-Mobile as Americas Fastest 5G network  USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16  December 14, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited. 5G: Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
