Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Teresa Ribera visits Nordex Group’s premises in Hamburg



EQS-Media / 21.05.2026 / 08:28 CET/CEST



Hamburg, 21 May 2026. On May 20, Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, visited the Nordex Group’s main office and Global Technical Academy in Hamburg. Nordex CEO JoséLuisBlanco and CFO Dr Ilya Hartmann hosted the event and presented Nordex’s role as a leading European industrial player in onshore wind energy.

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The visit to Nordex reflects the European Commission’s clear priority to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and electrification of the economy as a cornerstone of Europe’s energy system. In discussions with Nordex, renewable energies – and wind power in particular – were highlighted as essential to strengthening Europe’s sovereignty and economic resilience. Wind energy, being a domestic and one of the cheapest energy resources, has a key role in rapidly reducing structural dependencies, stabilizing electricity prices for consumers and supporting Europe’s long-term industrial competitiveness.

Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission commented: “The current energy crisis shows that Europe’s greatest resilience lies in homegrown renewable energy, not in imported fossil fuels exposed to geopolitical shocks. Wind does not get trapped in the Strait of Hormuz. This moment can become a turning point for Europe: accelerating renewables, investing massively in European clean technologies, strengthening our grids and speeding up electrification. This is the path towards greater security, stability and competitiveness for Europeans”.

“Renewable energy and wind power in particular are not only a climate solution – they are a strategic technology for Europe,” said JoséLuisBlanco, Chief Executive Officer of the Nordex Group. “Wind strengthens Europe’s energy security and reduces Europe’s exposure to external shocks. It is a technology that is underpinned by competitive industrial base.” Referring to the visit in the academy, he said: “In our academies, we build the expertise of our work force that drives the energy transition in the field – from installation to operation and service.”

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Through Nordex Technical Academies, the Nordex Group provides standardized global training to engineers, technicians, and partners across Europe and other regions, forming the foundation for technological excellence, quality assurance, and safety on a worldwide scale.

The visit of EVP Teresa Ribera underlined the close link between European industrial policy, energy security and the deployment of renewable energy technologies. As one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of onshore wind turbines, Nordex positions itself as an integral part of Europe’s clean energy transition and long-term competitiveness. Of the company’s 11,100 employees worldwide, 8,200 are based in Europe.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

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Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com