Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.

The Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (ChicagoMSDC)
recognized Exelon and ComEd as Corporation of the Year at their annual
Chicago Business Opportunity Fair, the first time in the Councils
51-year history that two corporations received the award for empowering
minority businesses.
The Corporation of the Year award is given to recognize companies who
are champions of supplier diversity and empower minority business
success throughout the entire organization. Exelon spent over $2 billion
with diverse suppliers last year, representing 22 percent of the
corporations total supplier purchases, and ComEd was the largest
contributor to that, with $711 million spent with local and diverse
suppliers, which is more than a third of the companys entire supplier
purchasing portfolio.
"We value the partnerships we have with our diverse suppliers, our
woman-owned and veteran-owned businesses, said Bridget Reidy, Exelons
Executive Vice President of Corporate Operations, who accepted the award
on behalf of Exelon and ComEd. "These partnerships grow our business by
helping to identify the best talent, bring innovative technologies to
the forefront, and find new ways of doing business.
The ChicagoMSDC is a premier organization focused on increasing business
opportunities between major buying organizations and minority-owned
businesses. The mission of the ChicagoMSDC is to certify, develop,
connect, and advocate for minority businesses while creating sustainable
and profitable relationships between minority suppliers and major buying
organizations.
"We are only as successful as the diverse cities and neighborhoods that
we serve, said ComEd President and CEO Anne Pramaggiore. "Thats why we
invest in businesses owned and led by women and people of color who come
from our communities. We know that forming deep partnerships with these
firms makes us a better, stronger and smarter company, and has a
positive impact that ripples through our communities.
Last year, Exelon was the first energy company inducted into the Billion
Dollar Roundtable Inc. (BDR), a top-level advocacy organization that
promotes excellence in corporate supplier diversity. The Billion Dollar
Roundtable recognizes corporations that have achieved $1 billion or more
in annual direct spending with minority and woman-owned businesses.
In addition to this recognition, DiversityInc recently named Exelon a
Top 50 company for Diversity for the second consecutive year. In 2017,
Pepco was named "Corporation of the Year by the Capital Region Minority
Supplier Diversity Council (CRMDC), in recognition of the companys
support of diverse certified suppliers.
About Exelon Corporation
Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the
largest number of utility customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in
48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2017 revenue of
$33.5 billion. Exelons six utilities deliver electricity and natural
gas to approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of
Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its
Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco
subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power
generators, with more than 32,700 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar
and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nations
cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The companys
Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to
approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business
customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow
Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.
About ComEd
Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon
Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nations leading competitive energy
provider, with approximately 10 million customers. ComEd provides
service to approximately 4 million customers across northern Illinois,
or 70 percent of the states population. For more information visit ComEd.com,
and connect with the company on Facebook,
Twitter
and YouTube.
