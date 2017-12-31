Exelon Appoints Laurie Brlas to Board of Directors

Exelon today announced that its board of directors elected Laurie Brlas
as a director. Brlas, 60, most recently served as executive vice
president and chief financial officer of Newmont Mining Corporation, a
leading gold and copper producer with operations in the U.S., Australia,
Ghana, Peru and Suriname.
"Lauries 16 years of experience as a chief financial officer at global,
capital-intensive companies and her proven leadership skills will bring
valuable knowledge and a diverse perspective to our board, said Mayo
Shattuck, chairman of Exelon. "Her strong command of the balance sheet
and extensive governance experience will be tremendous assets to our
company.
Prior to Newmont Mining, Brlas served in a succession of leadership
positions at iron ore producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., most recently as
executive vice president and president, Global Operations. Among other
career honors, she was named 2011 CFO of the Year by Crains
Cleveland Business, and was named one of the Fortune
500
Top 50 Female CFOs in 2015.
She currently serves on the boards of Albemarle Corporation, a global
chemical manufacturer, and Perrigo Company plc, an over-the-counter
pharmaceutical and nutritional product manufacturer. She previously
served as a director of Calpine Corporation, which operates a fleet of
80 power plants serving customers in 25 states, Canada and Mexico, and
NOVA Chemical Corporation. Both companies were later acquired.
A certified public accountant and certified management accountant, Brlas
earned her bachelors degree in business administration from Youngstown
State University.
About Exelon Corporation
Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the
largest number of utility customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in
48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2017 revenue of
$33.5 billion. Exelons six utilities deliver electricity and natural
gas to approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of
Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its
Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco
subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power
generators, with more than 32,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar
and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nations
cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The companys
Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to
approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business
customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Follow
Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005819/en/